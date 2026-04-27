Live Review: Hypocrisy - Leipzig 2026

24th April 2026
Hypocrisy - “Mass Hallucination Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Abbath - Support: Vreid, Vomitory
The Swedish Death Metal veterans HYPOCRISY returned to Leipzig as part of their “Mass Hallucination Tour 2026”, bringing along a strong Extreme Metal package. With ABBATH, VREID and VOMITORY, the evening promised a diverse yet uncompromising night of Death and Black Metal at the well-known Felsenkeller.
While the show wasn’t completely sold out, the floor was densely filled, and a large crowd had gathered outside the immediate stage area as well. The atmosphere was correspondingly lively and filled with anticipation for an intense evening of Metal.
Vomitory
Hailing from Sweden, VOMITORY are known for their uncompromising Old School Death Metal sound and have built a solid reputation within the scene over decades. https://www.vomitory.net/
Music & Performance
VOMITORY kicked off the evening with a relentless and no-frills set. From the very first riffs, the band delivered exactly what one would expect: raw aggression, tight playing and no unnecessary gimmicks. The early crowd was already surprisingly active, with headbanging and first mosh pit movements setting the tone for the rest of the night.
Setlist
01. Revelation Nausea
02. Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize
03. For Gore and Country
04. Rage of Honour
05. All Heads Are Gonna Roll
06. Wrath Unbound
07. Regorge in the Morgue
08. Chaos Fury
Vreid
The Norwegian band VREID combines Black Metal with melodic and atmospheric elements and is known for its distinctive songwriting and strong live performances. https://www.vreid.no/
Music & Performance
VREID brought more melody and groove into the evening, offering a dynamic contrast to the opener. Their set felt well-structured and engaging, and the audience responded with increasing movement and enthusiasm throughout the venue.
Setlist
01. Speak Goddamnit
02. Pitch Black
03. The Skies Turn Black
04. Into the Mountains
05. From These Woods
06. Lifehunger
Abbath
Fronted by Olve Eikemo, ABBATH is one of the most recognisable names in Norwegian Black Metal and continues to draw strong reactions from live audiences. https://abbathofficial.com/
Music & Performance
ABBATH delivered a charismatic and energetic show that clearly stood out. The performance was tight and entertaining, with a strong connection to the audience. The crowd response intensified noticeably, making this set one of the highlights of the evening.
Setlist
01. To War!
02. Hecate
03. Acid Haze
04. Dream Cull
05. In My Kingdom Cold
06. All Shall Fall
07. The Artifex
08. Dread Reaver
09. Winterbane
10. Ashes of the Damned
Hypocrisy
Founded and led by Peter Tägtgren, HYPOCRISY have been a key force in Swedish Death Metal for decades, known for blending heaviness with melody and atmosphere. https://www.hypocrisyband.com/
Music & Performance
By the time HYPOCRISY took the stage, the Felsenkeller was very well filled, with the standing area packed and many people gathered around the venue. Headliner HYPOCRISY brought the evening it to a fitting close with an intense set and their characteristic blend of melody and heaviness. The band delivered a powerful and well-balanced set, supported by a clear and punchy sound mix.
The audience was fully engaged, reacting strongly throughout the show. The lighting complemented the dark atmosphere without being overwhelming and worked well under the “3 songs, no flash” photography rule. Sound-wise, the Felsenkeller once again demonstrated its strengths. All bands benefited from a clear, powerful mix that perfectly conveyed both the raw and melodic elements of each set. Overall, it was a successful tour stop that impressively showcased how well this line-up works - both individually and as a whole. An evening full of energy, hard riffs and a dense atmosphere that fans will surely remember for a long time.
Setlist
01. They Will Arrive
02. Fire in the Sky
03. Inferior Devoties
04. Chemical Whore
05. Carved Up
06. Children of the Gray
07. End of Disclosure
08. Killing Art
09. Eraser
10. Deathrow (No Regrets)
11. Adjusting the Sun
12. Fractured Millennium
13. Warpath
14. The Gathering
15. Roswell 47
16. Outro (Paled Empty Sphere)
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer