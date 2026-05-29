CD Review: Káryyn - Physics Universal Love Language (Pull)

Artist: KáryynTitle: Physics Universal Love Language (Pull)Genre: ElectronicaRelease Date: 29th May 2026Label: Mute / PIASThe American singer KÁRYYN is one of a kind. Well, maybe not exactly one of a kind, but definitely one of only a few out there. Alongside BJÖRK and similar artist, her music is very picturesque. KÁRYYN is not only a singer and songwriter, but she is also a composer and producer, as well as videographer.Now, she is back with a brand-new album. ‘Physics Universal Love Language (Pull)’ is her third full length studio album and is released on May 29, 2026 through PIAS. The album comes with ten songs, lasting for forty-four minutes.‘COLLAPSE PHASE’ is beginning loud and strong. Then the song is surprisingly taking it down a notch, before gradually begins building it up again to be louder and more present. ‘ELSEWHEN’ comes with an edgy rhythm, which are accompanied by passionate vocals. The clapping rhythm will get you going along, for sure! ‘FURTHER WE FALL’ begins slow and thoughtful, with a rhythm that gradually starts rising in volume and pace. This song is creating a growing space to wander around in and ultimately getting lost in.The catchy ‘GROUND’ is constantly changing its rhythm, while KÁRYYN is singing beautiful lyrics that take your mind on a journey. ‘END TO KNOWING YOU’ brings along rhythmic and hypnotizing tunes, while ‘PULL’ is deep with fulminant arrangements that are creating a story together. ‘the 6TH’ digs deep with passionate arrangements and vocals. ‘KEEPER’ continues with deep lyrics. The arrangements begin slow, but then they turn from careful and quiet into a fast-paced song, that gets you spinning around and around before it comes to an abrupt halt again and goes back to the quiet vocals.The song keeps swinging you back and forth like this until its end. With beautiful sounds and arrangements, ‘MIND OVER HEART’ is taking you by the hand and is slowly guiding you through the song. The intense ‘FWD’ closes the album is loaded! It is definitely pulling you along and getting you to dance before leaving you behind in a void that can only be filled by pressing play again.KÁRYYN has created a brilliant album with ‘Physics Universal Love Language (Pull)’. It is filled with deep emotions, beautiful vocals and rhythm changes that sometimes come very sudden and unexpected. The spheric sounds will not leave you untouched, but instead pull you along and get your mind to wander, even creating images. The voice of KÁRYYN is powerful as she is a very skilled singer. I absolutely enjoyed this album, and I know you will, too. So, check it out!01. COLLAPSE PHASE02. ELSEWHEN03. FURTHER WE FALL04. GROUND05. END TO KNOWING YOU06. PULL07. the 608. KEEPER09. MIND OVER HEART10. FWDKáryyn - VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10