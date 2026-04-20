Live Review: Only The Poets - Frankfurt 2026

16th April 2026
Only The Poets - “And I’d Do It Again - The Debut Album Tour 2026” - Main Support: Murdo Mitchell - Opener: Tommy Lyon
On a Thursday evening, Frankfurt’s Batschkapp turned into a vibrant hotspot for Indie Pop fans as ONLY THE POETS brought their “And I’d Do It Again - The Debut Album Tour 2026” to the stage. With TOMMY LYON opening the night and MURDO MITCHELL as main support, the line-up promised an emotional and energetic live experience.
The crowd was striking from the very beginning: around 90% of the audience consisted of female fans, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement, anticipation and constant high-pitched screams. Even before the first note was played, it was clear that this would be a night driven by strong emotions and a deep connection between artists and fans.
Tommy Lyon
TOMMY LYON is a rising singer-songwriter whose music blends Indie Pop with emotional and personal storytelling, steadily building a growing fanbase. Unfortunately, due to heavy traffic, it was not possible form me to enjoy fully experience of TOMMY LYON’s set. However, the audience reaction spoke for itself. From outside and upon entering the venue, it was already clear that he was very well received.
Loud cheering and enthusiastic screams from the crowd indicated a strong connection between artist and audience. Especially among the younger fans, his performance seemed to resonate deeply, setting a positive and energetic tone for the rest of the evening. Even without witnessing the full set, it was evident that TOMMY LYON managed to engage the audience and warm them up perfectly for the acts that followed. https://www.facebook.com/tommy.lyon.73
Murdo Mitchell
MURDO MITCHELL is a Scottish singer-songwriter known for his emotional Indie Pop sound, combining heartfelt lyrics with a warm and engaging stage presence. He delivered one of the most charming and entertaining performances of the evening. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, he created a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, quickly winning over the audience with his humour and authenticity.
A particularly memorable moment occurred when he broke a string on his guitar during the set. Instead of interrupting the flow, he handled the situation with humour, announcing the next song with the words “I change the string” while casually replacing it on stage. This spontaneous and self-ironic reaction made the audience laugh and highlighted his natural charisma.
Musically, his set was emotional and beautifully performed. Songs like ‘Room No.7’ stood out, carrying a subtle Country touch that added warmth and uniqueness to his sound. His voice conveyed genuine emotion, creating a strong connection with the audience, who listened attentively and responded with warm applause. Balancing humour, vulnerability and musical quality, MURDO MITCHELL delivered a performance that was both touching and highly enjoyable. https://www.facebook.com/murdomitchellmusic
Only The Poets
ONLY THE POETS, an Indie Pop band from the UK formed in 2017, have rapidly gained popularity with their catchy melodies, relatable lyrics and strong connection to their fanbase. With the release of their debut album ‘And I’d Do It Again’, they have reached a new milestone, further establishing themselves within the modern Pop scene. https://onlythepoets.os.fan / https://www.facebook.com/onlythepoets
Music & Performance
When ONLY THE POETS finally took the stage, the reaction from the crowd was immediate and overwhelming. The audience completely lost control in the best possible way - screaming, jumping and singing along from the very first note. The energy inside the Batschkapp was intense and constant. Fans sang every word, turning nearly every song into a massive choir. The strong female presence in the crowd amplified the emotional atmosphere, creating a unique dynamic that carried throughout the entire concert.
Frontman Tommy Longhurst led the show with confidence and charisma, frequently interacting with the audience and encouraging them to participate. The connection between band and fans felt genuine and powerful, making the performance more than just a concert - it became a shared emotional experience. The setlist offered a perfect mix of energetic tracks and more emotional moments. Songs like ‘Every Song I Ever Wrote’ and ‘Emotionally Hungover’ triggered especially strong reactions, while quieter passages allowed the audience to fully immerse themselves in the music.
A special highlight was ‘Nana’s House’, a surprise song chosen by VIP fans, adding an exclusive and personal touch to the evening. With flawless performance, strong stage presence and an incredibly dedicated audience, ONLY THE POETS delivered a show that will be remembered for a long time.
Setlist
01. And I’d Do It Again
02. I Keep On Messing It Up
03. Over & Over
04. God Knows Where You Were
05. Don’t Wanna Know
06. Emotionally Hungover
07. Looking at You
08. Every Song I Ever Wrote
09. You Hate That I’m In Love
10. Thinking Bout Your Ex
11. Torn (Ednaswap cover)
12. Monumental
13. Say!
14. Madeline
15. Waking in the Dark
16. Freeze
17. Nana’s House (surprise song voted on by vip)
18. Saké
19. Guess She’s Cool
20. Bad
21. All This Time
22. One More Night
23. Emotional
All Pictures by Daria Tessa