CD Review: Flesh Field - On Enmity

Artist: Flesh FieldTitle: On EnmityGenre: IndustrialRelease Date: 22nd May 2026Label: Dependent RecordsThe American Industrial band FLESH FIELD was founded in 1996 by mastermind Ian Ross. Throughout the years, his music became a hidden gem amongst the Industrial scene. His music is known to go deep underneath your skin due to its orchestral arrangements that create stories through sound. This is the sixth full length studio album by FLESH FIELD, going by the name of ‘On Emnity’.The album begins with the ominous ‘Omnicide’. The fast and thriving arrangements are pushing you straight into the war zone, sounding warning sirens toward the end of the song. ‘Indestructible’ continuous with dark vocals and dark arrangements, blocking out all the light and hope, filling it with fear, danger and threats. ‘Ballad of the Renegade’ comes with thoughtful vocals, that are wrapped in a marching rhythm, pushing you further and further.‘Matthew 7 1’ keeps marching forward strongly. The arrangements are capable of creating images in your mind, sounding like it’s preparing for a big battle. ‘Cruelty As Artistry’ continues the heavy and aggressive vibe, while pushing further and further. ‘The Devil You Know’ comes at you fast. This song is definitely pushing your adrenaline level to new heights. The instrumental of ‘To War with the Tempest’ is telling a tale and creates the corresponding images in your mind solely through the arrangement.‘Supplication’ brings along distorted sounds, but, the song is rhythmic, nonetheless, coming with a catchy chorus. ‘Molten Resolve’ is thriving. The speedy rhythm spreads a hectic vibe and is pushing you faster. ‘Unwanted’ continues on the rhythmic spree, and gets you swaying back and forth in the process. ‘We Will Be Forgotten’ closes the album with fast, thriving arrangements. Those will get you moving along, and, simultaneously getting stuck in your head.So, here’s the new FLESH FIELD album ‘On Emnity’. It comes with eleven songs that will dig deep and leave a scar behind for sure. None of these songs are easy on the soul, talking about rough times, deep cuts and losses, aggression and darkness. Brace yourself before you hit play and dive in deeply, down into the abyss of this enmity Ian Ross created with this album. The epic arrangements will get the images going and your mind wandering. This album is an incredible masterpiece, a one of a kind, you should definitely check out.01. Omnicide02. Indestructible03. Ballad of the Renegade04. Matthew 7 105. Cruelty As Artistry06. The Devil You Know07. To War with the Tempest08. Supplication09. Molten Resolve10. Unwanted11. We Will Be ForgottenIan Ross - All Instruments & ProductionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10