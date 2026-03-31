Live Review: Eihwar - Esch sur Alzette 2026

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg28th March 2026On Saturday night, Kulturfabrik felt less like a concert venue and more like a place of worship. Tickets had sold out before the show started, and the anticipation was palpable long before the first note was played. Fans of pagan and Viking-inspired music had gathered for what promised to be more than just a live performance - and EIHWAR delivered exactly that. Their feral, trance-inducing blend of Nordic electro folk transformed the dance floor into a modern-day longhouse, blurring the line between audience and ceremony.MIRA CETI is a European Dark Folk project renowned for its atmospheric, ritual-inspired sound. Their music blends Dark Folk, ambient and neo-pagan influences, and is often built around haunting vocals, minimal instrumentation and immersive soundscapes. The project has gained additional attention because its lead vocalist has collaborated with and toured alongside HEILUNG, a well-known name in the Ritual Folk scene. This influence is evident in MIRA CETI’s aesthetic and performance style.Music & PerformanceThe evening began with a fitting performance by MIRA CETI, who set the tone with their atmospheric set. Her Dark Folk sound unfolded slowly, built on haunting vocals and layered textures that felt almost ceremonial. Bathed in dim, carefully crafted lighting, the duo drew the audience into a suspended, dreamlike state. This wasn’t just a warm-up - it was an initiation. By the time they left the stage, the crowd was fully immersed and rewarded them with generous applause, leaving them with the sense that something larger was about to unfold.EIHWAR is a European duo renowned for their unique style of music, which they refer to as “Viking War Trance”. This powerful fusion of electronic music, Nordic folk elements and ritualistic performance has earned them a strong following. The project consists of Asrunn, who is responsible for percussion, vocals, and much of the physical stage presence, and Mark, who handles electronics, production, and additional vocals. Together, they strike a balance between raw, almost primal energy and tightly controlled, driving sound design.Their music blends heavy electronic beats with tribal rhythms and atmospheric, Nordic-inspired melodies, resulting in a sound that feels both modern and ancient. Rather than aiming for historical accuracy, EIHWAR focuses on building a mythical, almost cinematic universe drawing on warrior imagery and ritual aesthetics. This is reflected in both their sound and their visual identity, which often incorporates bones, furs, and shamanic elements.Music & PerformanceFrom the moment EIHWAR took to the stage, the atmosphere at the Kulturfabrik changed completely. Without hesitation, the duo launched into their signature “Viking War Trance”, unleashing a relentless blend of pounding rhythms, electronic textures and primal intensity. Within minutes, the already packed crowd was in full motion.At the heart of it all was Asrunn, a commanding figure dressed in ritualistic attire. She drove the performance forward with ferocious percussion and constant movement. She didn’t just perform; she embodied the music, charging across the stage and drawing the audience into a collective frenzy. Opposite her, Mark wove together beats, samples and vocals to give the performance its hypnotic backbone.The result was less a sequence of songs and more a continuous surge of energy. The tracks flowed seamlessly into one another, each one building the atmosphere further. The audience responded in kind, clapping, chanting and moving as one - as if they were all pulled into a shared trance. Standout moments such as ‘Berserkr’ triggered an especially intense reaction, with the crowd shouting along in unison and amplifying the room's already overwhelming energy.Yet, amid the storm, there were moments of restraint. These brief interludes, featuring acoustic elements and more subdued vocals, offered a necessary contrast. They allowed the audience to catch their breath while showcasing another layer of the duo’s artistry. These quieter passages made the subsequent explosions of sound feel all the more powerful.The sense of total immersion was what stood out most. Time seemed to collapse under the weight of the performance. When the duo finally announced their last track, the audience's reaction was one of disbelief as well as excitement. The set had flown by, leaving the impression that something intense and almost otherworldly had been experienced. As the final beats faded away, EIHWAR paused to thank the audience, a gesture that was met with thunderous applause. The connection between the performers and the crowd was undeniable - it was a shared experience that transcended the usual boundaries of a live show.In a scene where genre boundaries are increasingly blurred, EIHWAR’s fusion of electronic music, folk elements and ritualistic performances feels both unconventional and strikingly effective. One thing was clear on Saturday night in Esch-sur-Alzette: this is a project designed to be experienced live, and in a packed venue like the Kulturfabrik, it reaches its full electrifying potential.All Pictures by Elena Arens