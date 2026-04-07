Live Review: Skynd - Frankfurt 2026

5th April 2026
Skynd - “Dead Serious Tour 2026”
On this Sunday evening, the Batschkapp in Frankfurt opened its doors for the first show of SKYND’s “Dead Serious Tour 2026” - and what a striking start it was. From the very beginning, there was a sense of anticipation in the air, as the audience knew they were about to witness something truly unique.
With no support act or special guest, the entire focus remained on SKYND. This decision proved to be absolutely fitting, as it is hard to imagine any other band matching their distinct aesthetic, concept and dark atmosphere. SKYND’s blend of Industrial, Electronic and dark storytelling stands in a league of its own, making this a very concentrated and immersive live experience.
SKYND is an Australian Industrial project known for its haunting exploration of true crime cases, combining disturbing subject matter with hypnotic Electronic and Industrial sounds. Fronted by the enigmatic SKYND and producer Father, the project has gained attention for its intense, almost theatrical approach and its ability to transform dark real-life stories into captivating musical experiences. https://skynd-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/skynd.music
Music & Performance
The audience was taken on a chilling journey through some of SKYND’s most recognisable tracks, each one telling its own dark and unsettling story. From the very first song, the atmosphere inside the venue shifted into something almost hypnotic - a mixture of fascination and discomfort that perfectly matched the band’s concept.
In contrast to earlier performances, SKYND did not appear alone on stage this time. The presence of a live drummer and a bassist added a new level of intensity and depth to the show. The bass in particular gave the sound a heavier and more organic foundation, while the live drums enhanced the dynamic impact and made the performance feel more immediate and powerful without losing its electronic core.
One of the most exciting aspects of the evening was the inclusion of several live debuts. Tracks like ‘Tamara Samsonova’, ‘Andrei Chikatilo’ and ‘Mary Bell’ were performed live for the very first time, creating a special connection with the audience, who clearly appreciated witnessing these moments. The two new songs, ‘Jimmy Savile’ and ‘Mikhail Popkov’, added even more exclusivity to the set and were received with intense curiosity and enthusiasm.
Visually, the performance was minimalistic yet highly effective. SKYND’s unique stage presence, combined with precise lighting and a dark aesthetic, created an immersive experience that did not rely on big effects but rather on atmosphere and emotion. The lighting supported the mood well, although at times it remained slightly repetitive and could have offered more variation to underline the different narratives of each song.
The crowd remained fully engaged throughout the show. While there was less of the typical sing-along or high-energy interaction seen at other concerts, the audience’s attention was unwavering - almost as if they were drawn into the stories being told on stage. This kind of focused and almost tense engagement perfectly suited the nature of SKYND’s performance. Overall, SKYND delivered a captivating and deeply atmospheric show that stood out not through spectacle, but through concept, emotion and authenticity.
Setlist
01. Michelle Carter
02. Elisa Lam
03. Tamara Samsonova (Live debut)
04. Andrei Chikatilo (Live debut)
05. Armin Meiwes
06. John Wayne Gacy
07. Edmund Kemper
08. Richard Ramirez
09. Robert Hansen
10. Bianca Devins
11. Jimmy Savile (New song)
12. Mary Bell (Live debut)
13. Aileen Wuornos
14. Columbine
15. Heaven’s Gate
16. Gary Heidnik
17. Jim Jones
18. Tyler Hadley
19. Mikhail Popkov (New song)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Daria Tessa