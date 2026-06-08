Live Review: Rock im Park - Nuremberg 2026 (Day 2)

6th June 2026
Rock im Park Day 2 with Bad Nerves, Black Veil Brides, Hollywood Undead, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Alter Bridge
With a fabulous Day one in the books, it was time for the second day of unadulterated fun on the storied grounds of the Zeppelinfeld. The weather forecast had improved massively, showing only tiny spells of showers, so nothing stood in the way of getting an earful of excellent music.
Bad Nerves
Black Veil Brides
Formed in 2006 in Cincinnati, Ohio, by frontman Andy Biersack, BLACK VEIL BRIDES have undergone a massive evolution. Originally rising to prominence in the early 2010s during the height of the alternative/emo boom, the band quickly turned heads with their striking theatrical appearance - inspired by 1980s Glam Metal icons like KISS and MÖTLEY CRÜE - and a signature style that merges anthemic Metalcore with hard-hitting Melodic Rock.
Over the past two decades, their extensive discography has chronicled a steady musical growth. From the raw, aggressive screams of their 2010 debut ‘We Stitch These Wounds’ to the soaring, conceptual Heavy Metal structures of ‘Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones’ (2013) and their more recent cinematic releases, they have firmly established themselves as stadium-ready veterans of Modern Rock.
On Saturday, June 6th, the band brought that seasoned theatricality to Nuremberg, taking over the prestigious Utopia Stage early in the afternoon. Stepping out into the bright sunshine at 1:50 PM is a tough slot for a band rooted in dark aesthetics, but BLACK VEIL BRIDES proved they don't need a midnight light show to command an audience.
Andy Biersack led the charge with his distinctive, booming baritone vocals, which cut cleanly through the open festival air. Backed by the razor-sharp guitar harmonies of Jake Pitts and Jinxx, the band delivered a masterclass in modern showmanship. The rhythm section kept the energy at a fever pitch, sending heavy, thumping baselines across the massive Zeppelinfeld crowd. Their setlist was a perfectly balanced celebration of their journey, flawlessly blending older fan favourites with the heavier, more polished sound of their newer material.
By the time they closed their 55-minute slot, the thousands of fans baking in the afternoon heat were chanting along to every word. Stepping away from the makeup-heavy theatrics of their youth, BLACK VEIL BRIDES let the sheer power of their musicianship do the talking, delivering one of the most cohesive and satisfying hard rock sets of the entire weekend. www.blackveilbrides.net
Hollywood Undead
Formed in 2005 in Los Angeles, California, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD burst out of the early MySpace music scene with a highly explicit, genre-defying blueprint. Best known for their distinct aesthetic choice of wearing unique, stylized hockey masks on stage during their early years, the band has spent over two decades pioneering a chaotic fusion of rap rock, nu-metal, and dance-infused electronic rock. Their discography kicked off with a massive commercial breakthrough via their 2008 debut album, ‘Swan Songs’, which introduced their signature blend of gritty, aggressive hip-hop verses layered over heavy rock choruses.
Over the years, they discarded the literal masks but kept the sonic variety, releasing acclaimed albums like ‘American Tragedy’ in 2011, ‘Notes from the Underground’ in 2013, and their heavy-hitting recent efforts. Their musical style functions as a relentless multi-vocal assault, switching seamlessly between party-centric rap-infused anthems and deeply melodic, emotionally raw Rock choruses.
On Saturday, June 6th, that signature party atmosphere completely took over Nuremberg as HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD delivered one of the most explosive and interactive sets of the day. The madness started before the band even walked out, as an ultra-loud siren for the intro wailed across the Zeppelinfeld, instantly setting the crowd on edge. As the musicians took their places, they dropped a massive surprise by teasing the iconic SLAYER tribute ‘Raining Blood’ to kick off the start of the show, a Metal nod that sent a jolt of pure electricity through the Rock fans.
Sharing vocal duties across the frontline, Johnny 3 Tears, Charlie Scene, Funny Man, and J-Dog bounced across the stage with a relentless, infectious camaraderie. The crowd reaction was instantaneous. The anthem ‘Riot’ made the entire infield quake as thousands of boots stomped in unison, while the crowd-favourite ‘Comin’ in Hot’ proved to be an absolute banger that had the fields bouncing. The band also leaned heavily into the German festival spirit with some brilliant musical detours.
They whipped the audience into a frenzy by teasing RAMMSTEIN’s ‘Du Hast’, but the ultimate curveball was an unexpected ‘Sweet Caroline’ cover played on an acoustic guitar. It was a hilarious and brilliant touch that completely completed the beerfest atmosphere, turning a metal field into a massive sing-along.
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD excel at blurring the lines between a heavy rock concert and a massive underground block party. By the time they closed their high-octane set, the fields were left covered in dust from massive mosh pits. Proving that their formula is just as potent and infectious as it was twenty years ago, they delivered a masterclass in how to throw a rock festival party.www.hollywoodundead.com
Breaking Benjamin
Commonly dubbed by fans as the grandfathers of “divorced dad rock”, BREAKING BENJAMIN hold a legendary status in the Post-Grunge and Alternative Metal scenes. Formed in 1999 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, by frontman Benjamin Burnley, the band has spent over two decades mastering a signature sound characterized by crunching, drop-tuned guitar riffs, swelling cinematic choruses, and Burnley’s remarkable vocal contrast between soaring melodies and aggressive growls.
Their impressive discography includes multi-platinum milestones like the 2004 breakout album ‘We Are Not Alone’ and 2006’s ‘Phobia’, which cemented their place in Rock history. Despite their massive global footprint, their appearances across the Atlantic have been exceptionally rare due to Burnley’s notorious aversion to flying, making their appearance at the Zeppelinfeld a truly historic event for the German Rock faithful.
On Saturday, June 6th, that rare mystique translated into an overwhelming turnout. Given that this was only the third time in Germany for BREAKING BENJAMIN in their entire twenty-seven-year career, it was remarkable how many people came to witness their set, packing the festival field to its absolute limits. When the band struck their first chords, the sonic payoff was immediate. Armed with an expanded lineup, the three guitars on stage created a massive sound wall that completely enveloped the crowd, delivering the crushing weight of their studio recordings with flawless precision.
If there was any flaw in the performance, it was that the longer breaks between the songs killed the vibe a little, occasionally draining the high-octane momentum that a massive festival crowd thrives on. The highlight of the set, however, came from its sheer human vulnerability. Between songs, the singer confessed to the audience that he is “a little bit of a nervous cat” when it comes to travel. He openly shared that because he fears flying, he had to take a ship to get to Europe.
He hilariously described a week-long cruise aboard a very comfortable ship full of old people just to make it to the festival. That vulnerability bled into his introduction of their latest material. The singer mentioned to the crowd that he was deeply concerned that not enough people would know the new song to help him sing along. He then introduced the new track, ‘Something Wicked’.
As the opening bars hit, it turns out his concerns were completely unfounded. The Rock im Park audience erupted, screaming the lyrics back with a ferocity that matched their oldest anthems. For a band that has to literally cross oceans by boat to see their European fans, the overwhelming reception proved that the distance hasn't diminished their impact one bit. http://www.breakingbenjamin.com
The Offspring
Formed in 1984 in Garden Grove, California, THE OFFSPRING are absolute titans of the 1990s Punk Rock revival. Alongside bands like GREEN DAY and BAD RELIGION, they pulled Punk Rock into the global mainstream with their diamond-certified 1994 masterpiece ‘Smash’ and their massive 1998 follow-up ‘Americana’. Their musical style is defined by infectious, driving skate-punk rhythms, biting satirical humour, and Dexter Holland’s instantly recognizable, high-pitched vocal delivery. Over a four-decade career, their discography has generated some of the most enduring anthems in Rock history, turning them into a generational staple of alternative radio.
On Sunday, June 7th, the band delivered a performance that made one thing abundantly clear: what a difference a few years make. Back in 2022, when the band played ROCK IM PARK the last time, the singer was in a very different shape, and the band sounded like they were on their last legs. Today was a completely different story. THE OFFSPRING came out swinging with an unbelievable surge of energy, instantly setting the tone by using the legendary ‘Come Out and Play’ (famously known as ‘Keep ‘em Separated’) as their opener.
The stage setup itself promised a massive sonic assault, featuring two full-blown drum sets on stage to double the driving rhythm section. The visual production was just as grand; a blast of confetti rained down during their recent hit ‘Make It All Right’, signalling that the veterans were here to throw a true celebration. Even when the skies opened up, a little rain did not dampen the mood of the ecstatic audience. The band’s chemistry was at an all-time high, particularly between Holland and guitarist Noodles, who was in absolute peak form.
At one point, looking out at the chaotic sea of people, Noodles declared “infinity mosh-pits unlocked” to an erupting crowd. Later in the set, Noodles went on a wild guitar improv roll, treating the audience to a medley of metal classics. He teased the iconic intro to ‘Paranoid’ before diving into another BLACK SABBATH song, throwing in Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’, and topping it off with a quick Slayer doodle that had the metalheads cheering.
The theatrical peaks of the night arrived back-to-back. Massive, dancing car wash blow-up dolls sprouted around the stage for the mega-hit ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’, accompanied by yet another explosion of confetti. It is truly incredible that a band over forty years old can still get the entire infield completely filled to maximum capacity, drawing one of the largest crowds of the entire weekend. THE OFFSPRING proved they are far from finished, closing out their triumphant set with a massive, festival-wide sing-along to ‘Self Esteem’ under one final, spectacular shot of confetti. www.offspring.com
Alter Bridge
Saturday was a blast in the Park. The weather did not throw any wrenches into the gear, and the line-up had a little something for everybody. The only downsides were the time wasted and the claustrophobic feeling during the transitions between the different stages. But the enormous growth of visitors comes at a price.
All Pictures by Marc Junge