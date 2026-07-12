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Live Review: Eastside Festival - Halle (Saale) 2026 (Day 1)

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Written by: Dagmar Urlbauer
eastside nitzerebb byDagmarUrlbauer 5C4A6574Karlsbad, Halle (Saale), Germany
3rd to 4th July 2026
Eastside Festival 2026 Day 1 with Huir, Future Lied To Us, Black Nail Cabaret, Escape With Romeo, In Strict Confidence, De/Vision Redux, Nitzer Ebb

The fourth edition of the EASTSIDE Festival once again proved why it has become one of Germany’s most charming gatherings for fans of Synthpop, Dark Wave, Electro and EBM. Nestled beside the lake at the Karlsbad in Halle (Saale), the festival offered a relaxed atmosphere, a carefully selected line-up and plenty of opportunities to meet friends old and new.

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Although public transport delays unfortunately prevented me from arriving in time for the opening act, the remainder of the evening more than compensated with outstanding performances, a welcoming audience and a programme that balanced established scene legends with exciting contemporary artists.

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Minor technical issues briefly interrupted the schedule during the evening, most notably affecting BLACK NAIL CABARET, whose set had to be shortened. Fortunately, both the artists and the production crew handled the situation professionally, allowing the festival to return to schedule before the headline performance.

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Huir

HUIR are a Barcelona-based Dark Wave duo whose music combines melancholic Synthpop, Cold Wave influences and cinematic electronic textures. Since their formation, they have attracted increasing attention throughout the European dark alternative scene with their atmospheric approach and emotionally driven songwriting.

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Music & Performance
Unfortunately, delays within the public transport network prevented me from reaching the venue before HUIR had finished their performance. As I was not present for their set, it would not be fair to judge their live performance. Nevertheless, judging by the conversations throughout the evening, the duo provided a fitting and atmospheric opening for the festival’s first day. // Setlist: 01. Lovers / 02 Triumphal / 03. Dreamers / 04. Nosferatu / 05. Storm / 06. Corner / 07. Vital / 08. Runaway / 09. You

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Future Lied To Us

FUTURE LIED TO US have quickly established themselves as one of the most interesting names within today’s German Dark Electro and Future Pop scene. Their music successfully combines modern electronic production, memorable melodies and emotional depth while remaining equally suitable for both attentive listening and the dance floor.

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Music & Performance
For me, the festival truly began with FUTURE LIED TO US. Their performance immediately created the right atmosphere, combining driving beats with rich synthesizer arrangements and expressive songwriting. The music unfolded naturally, never relying on unnecessary theatrics but instead allowing the quality of the compositions to take centre stage.

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The audience responded enthusiastically from the very beginning. As more visitors gathered in front of the stage, the connection between band and audience became increasingly apparent. Their confident performance provided exactly the kind of energetic yet emotional start one hopes for at the beginning of a festival evening. // Setlist: 01. I’m Finished (genCAB cover) / 02. Tellurian / 03. None / 04. Code / 05. Blaze in the Dark / 06. Embrace a World / 07. Falling / 08. Born in Silence

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Black Nail Cabaret

Since their formation in Budapest, BLACK NAIL CABARET have become one of the best-known names within contemporary Dark Pop and Synthpop. Combining elegant electronic arrangements with distinctive vocals and striking visual aesthetics, the duo have built a strong reputation on stages across Europe.

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Music & Performance
BLACK NAIL CABARET immediately brought a different atmosphere to the festival. Sophisticated electronics, danceable rhythms and charismatic stage presence created an elegant contrast to the previous performance. Their songs effortlessly moved between darker moods and infectious melodies, while the audience responded enthusiastically throughout the set. Unfortunately, technical difficulties interrupted the performance several times and ultimately forced the band to shorten their scheduled set.

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It was an unfortunate situation for both the musicians and the audience. Nevertheless, the duo remained calm and highly professional, refusing to let the interruptions overshadow their performance. Although many visitors would certainly have welcomed another song or two, BLACK NAIL CABARET still managed to leave a lasting impression. // Setlist: 01. My Casual God / 02. Totem And Taboo / 03. Black Lava / 04. No Gold / 05. Neurons / 06. Teach Me How To Techno / 07. Bête Noire

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Escape With Romeo

Founded in Cologne in 1989 by Thomas Elbern, formerly guitarist of PINK TURNS BLUE, ESCAPE WITH ROMEO have become one of Germany’s longest-standing Dark Wave acts. Their unmistakable mixture of Post-Punk, atmospheric guitars and electronic elements has earned them a loyal following for more than three decades.

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Music & Performance
ESCAPE WITH ROMEO demonstrated exactly why experience still matters. Their performance relied less on spectacle and more on atmosphere, subtle dynamics and excellent musicianship. The characteristic guitar sound merged beautifully with the electronic arrangements, creating a warm yet melancholic soundscape that perfectly suited the festival setting.

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Although the earlier technical issues briefly affected the schedule, the band remained completely composed and delivered a polished performance that was warmly received by the audience. Familiar songs were greeted enthusiastically, proving once again that ESCAPE WITH ROMEO remain an important part of the German Dark Wave scene without appearing nostalgic or outdated.

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In Strict Confidence

Few bands have shaped the German Dark Electro scene as consistently as IN STRICT CONFIDENCE. Founded in the late 1980s, the project has built a reputation for combining powerful electronics with emotional songwriting, while Dennis Ostermann’s unmistakable vocals remain one of the band’s defining trademarks.

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Music & Performance
By the time IN STRICT CONFIDENCE took the stage, the festival had fully found its rhythm again. Any remaining technical issues had largely been resolved, allowing the band to deliver a confident and highly focused performance. Powerful electronic beats, atmospheric synthesizers played by Dirk Rieger and Dennis Ostermann’s distinctive voice immediately captivated the audience.

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The balance between club classics and more emotional moments worked exceptionally well, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the set. The interaction with the audience felt genuine and relaxed, making this one of the evening’s strongest performances and a reminder of why IN STRICT CONFIDENCE continue to be regarded as one of Germany’s premier Dark Electro acts. // Setlist: 01. My Despair / 02. Kiss Your Shadow / 03. Seven Lives / 04. Morpheus / 05. Everything must change / 06. Blasphemous Rumours (Depeche Mode cover) / 07. Somebody Else’s Dream / 08. Engelsstaub / 09. Zauberschloss

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De/Vision Redux

DEVISION REDUX sees DE/VISION vocalist Steffen Keth and electronic mastermind Daniel Myer reinterpret familiar material in a fresh and contemporary format. Rather than simply revisiting the past, the project offers a modern perspective on songs that have accompanied the scene for decades.

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Music & Performance
Melodic, nostalgic and surprisingly fresh at the same time, DEVISION REDUX delivered one of the most enjoyable sets of the evening. Steffen Keth’s unmistakable voice immediately created a sense of familiarity, while Daniel Myer’s electronic arrangements added a modern edge without losing the emotional character of the original material.

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The audience enthusiastically sang along to many of the songs, creating one of the warmest atmospheres of the day. Their chemistry on stage was obvious throughout, resulting in a performance that successfully connected long-time fans with newer listeners. // Setlist: 01. Intro / Drifter / 02. Rage / 03. Time to Be Alive / 04. Flavour of the Week / 05. I Regret / 06. Dinner Without Grace / 07. Strange Affection / 08. Synchronize / 09. Deliver Me / 10. Your Hands On My Skin / 11. Try to Forget

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Nitzer Ebb

Few bands have influenced Electronic Body Music as profoundly as NITZER EBB. Since the early 1980s, the British pioneers have helped define the genre with their uncompromising sound, minimalist arrangements and relentless energy. Following the passing of legendary frontman Douglas McCarthy in 2025, the band continue their journey while respectfully honouring his extraordinary legacy.

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Music & Performance
Naturally, this was the performance many visitors had been waiting for. At the same time, it was impossible not to think of Douglas McCarthy, whose commanding voice shaped NITZER EBB for more than four decades. His absence could be felt from the very first song. Rather than attempting to replace the irreplaceable, the current line-up chose a respectful and honest approach.

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The songs sounded different - something longtime fans will inevitably need time to adjust to - but they never lost their power. Bon Harris approached the vocal duties with sincerity and obvious respect for both the material and Douglas’ legacy. His interpretation brought a different character to the songs without trying to imitate what simply cannot be imitated.

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Musically, however, NITZER EBB remained as powerful as ever. Driving rhythms, uncompromising EBM grooves and the band’s unmistakable energy transformed the area in front of the stage into one final celebration of Electronic Body Music. By now, the earlier technical issues had been completely resolved, allowing the headline performance to unfold without interruption.

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It may have sounded different, but it never felt wrong. Instead, it became a moving reminder that while voices may change, truly influential music continues to live on. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. Hearts and Minds / 03. Control I’m Here / 04. Blood Money / 05. For Fun / 06. Lightning Man / 07. Captivate / 08. Payroll / 09. Once You Say / 10. Come Alive / 11. Cherry Blossom / 12. Fun to Be Had / 13. Godhead / 14. Join in the Chant / 15. Let Your Body Learn / 16. Murderous / Encore: 17. Violent Playground / 18. I Give to You

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DJ Rich Silverthorn

Following the final live performance, Richard Silverthorn of MESH rounded off the evening with a DJ set for those who wanted to keep the first festival day going a little longer. By then, however, it was already time for me to begin my journey home. For everyone who stayed, the carefully selected mix provided a relaxed and fitting conclusion to an already memorable opening day.

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Despite a few technical challenges during the evening, the first day of the EASTSIDE Festival once again demonstrated why it has become a firm favourite within Germany’s Dark Scene calendar. The organisers reacted professionally to the unforeseen delays, the artists remained remarkably composed, and the audience rewarded every performance with enthusiasm and appreciation.

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The varied line-up successfully combined established scene legends with exciting contemporary acts, offering something for virtually every taste within the Dark Wave, Synthpop and EBM spectrum. Set against the relaxed lakeside atmosphere of the Karlsbad, the festival once again proved that great music, dedicated organisers and a passionate audience are all that is needed to create a truly memorable festival experience.

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With an impressive first day behind them, expectations for the remainder of the weekend could hardly have been higher.


All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer

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