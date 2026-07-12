Live Review: Morrissey - Berlin 2026

Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin, Germany7th July 2026There are artists who perform concerts, and then there are artists who create an atmosphere long before the first note is played. MORRISSEY undoubtedly belongs to the latter. Returning to Berlin as part of the Citadel Music Festival, the former THE SMITHS frontman transformed the historic Zitadelle Spandau into the perfect backdrop for an evening that celebrated both his remarkable legacy and his continued artistic evolution.While many in the audience had undoubtedly come hoping to hear songs that shaped generations of alternative music fans, MORRISSEY once again demonstrated that he refuses to become a nostalgia act. Instead, he presented a carefully balanced set spanning more than four decades, combining beloved classics with material from his latest album ‘Make-Up Is a Lie’. The sold-out venue welcomed a remarkably diverse audience, from fans who had followed him since THE SMITHS to younger listeners discovering his music through his solo career. It was precisely this mixture of generations that gave the evening its unique atmosphere.Few artists have left such a lasting mark on British alternative music as MORRISSEY. Rising to international fame as the unmistakable voice of THE SMITHS, he helped redefine Indie music throughout the 1980s before embarking on an equally successful solo career. His unmistakable lyrical style, dry humour and willingness to challenge expectations have made him one of the most influential - and often most discussed - figures in modern music. More than forty years after his breakthrough, MORRISSEY continues to prove that artistic integrity matters more than following trends.Music & PerformanceAs the band entered the stage, the excitement inside the Zitadelle was immediately noticeable. Without elaborate visual effects or unnecessary spectacle, MORRISSEY allowed the music to remain firmly at the centre of attention. The opening ‘Billy Budd’ set the tone perfectly, followed by ‘I Just Want to See the Boy Happy’ and the ever-powerful ‘First of the Gang to Die’, which immediately drew enthusiastic reactions from the audience.At 66 years of age, MORRISSEY no longer needs to dominate a stage through constant movement. Instead, his presence lies in experience, confidence and an unmistakable charisma that few performers possess. Every gesture appeared deliberate; every pause meaningful. His voice has naturally matured over the years, yet it has retained the warmth, phrasing and emotional depth that continue to distinguish him from virtually every other singer of his generation.Behind the band, large projections accompanied the performance throughout the evening. As is typical for MORRISSEY, they ranged from classic film imagery to powerful visual statements reflecting themes that have long been important to him, including animal welfare and social commentary. Rather than distracting from the music, these projections complemented the songs, adding another emotional layer without becoming overwhelming.One of the evening’s earliest highlights arrived with THE SMITHS’ ‘How Soon Is Now?’. Instantly, thousands of voices joined together, transforming the Zitadelle into a huge open-air choir. The emotional connection between artist and audience became even more apparent during ‘A Rush and a Push and the Land Is Ours’ and the deeply moving ‘I Know It’s Over’, reminding everyone why THE SMITHS remain among the most influential British bands of all time.Newer material blended surprisingly naturally into the set. Songs such as ‘Make-Up Is a Lie’, ‘Notre-Dame’, ‘Kerching Kerching’ and the tour debut of ‘Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings’ demonstrated that MORRISSEY remains creatively active rather than relying exclusively on past successes. The audience responded respectfully to the new material, proving that many fans continue to appreciate his willingness to evolve rather than simply recreate familiar moments.Musically, the accompanying band delivered an outstanding performance throughout the evening. Every arrangement sounded tight, dynamic and perfectly balanced. The guitars retained their characteristic brilliance, while the rhythm section provided both power and subtlety whenever required. Nothing felt overplayed or exaggerated. Instead, the musicians consistently served the songs, allowing MORRISSEY’s voice and lyrics to remain the emotional centrepiece of the performance.If there was one aspect that made this evening particularly memorable, it was the remarkable balance between reflection and celebration. MORRISSEY has always been an artist who invites his audience to listen rather than simply consume, and Berlin embraced exactly that. Songs like ‘Now My Heart Is Full’, ‘Life Is a Pigsty’ and ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ carried an emotional weight that resonated throughout the historic venue, while ‘Zoom Zoom the Little Boy’ and ‘The Monsters of Pig Alley’ added further variety to an already carefully curated set.What has always distinguished MORRISSEY from many of his contemporaries is his ability to command attention without relying on spectacle. There were no oversized productions, no unnecessary gimmicks and no attempts to overwhelm the audience visually. Instead, every song was allowed to breathe, supported by an outstanding band whose musicianship remained impeccable from beginning to end. The result was a concert built on substance rather than effect.The audience reflected MORRISSEY’s extraordinary career. Fans who had followed him since the early days of THE SMITHS stood alongside younger concertgoers discovering his music through more recent releases. Despite the different generations, there was a remarkable sense of unity throughout the evening. Every familiar chorus was met with enthusiastic applause, while the quieter moments received the respectful silence they deserved.The final stretch of the concert demonstrated perfectly why MORRISSEY’s catalogue has remained so influential. ‘Suedehead’ immediately reignited the audience before ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’ injected fresh energy into the set. ‘Jack the Ripper’ provided a dramatic conclusion to the main performance before the inevitable encore.When the opening chords of ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ filled the Zitadelle, the atmosphere became almost overwhelming. Thousands of voices sang every word, transforming one of the most iconic songs in British music history into a deeply emotional communal experience. It was a fitting conclusion to an evening that celebrated not only MORRISSEY’s remarkable career but also the enduring emotional connection his music continues to create.MORRISSEY remains an artist who divides opinion away from the stage. Yet once the lights dim and the music begins, those discussions quickly become secondary. What ultimately matters are the songs, the honesty with which they are presented and the unique ability to create genuine emotional moments. Berlin experienced exactly that. Rather than looking backwards with nostalgia alone, MORRISSEY demonstrated that his music continues to evolve while remaining instantly recognisable. It was a performance full of dignity, confidence and authenticity - qualities that have defined his career for more than four decades.Setlist01. Billy Budd02. I Just Want to See the Boy Happy03. First of the Gang to Die04. How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths)05. Notre-Dame06. Kerching Kerching07. A Rush and a Push and the Land Is Ours (The Smiths)08. Now My Heart Is Full09. Zoom Zoom the Little Boy10. Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings (Tour debut)11. I Know It’s Over (The Smiths)12. Everyday Is Like Sunday13. The Monsters of Pig Alley14. Life Is a Pigsty15. Make-Up Is a Lie16. Shoplifters of the World Unite (The Smiths)17. Suedehead18. Irish Blood, English Heart19. Jack the Ripper---20. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths)All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer