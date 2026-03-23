CD Review: Suspyria - Demo N°1 (EP) + ‘Blasphemy’ (Single)

Artist: Suspyria
Title: Demo N°1 / Blasphemy
Genre: Alternative Metal
Release Date: 21st March 2026
Label: self-released
Album Review
There is exciting news from the Hanover-based band SUSPYRIA! The band has recently released a 4-track EP. Furthermore, on March 21st, their new single ‘Blasphemy’ was released and is now available on all major platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.
Before we dive deeper into this, let’s take a quick look back. We previously introduced the band after one of their concerts last year. See our live review here. To recap the band’s own description: SUSPYRIA is a German Alternative Metal band that combines the raw intensity of ALICE IN CHAINS, the dark melancholy of TYPE O NEGATIVE, the dynamic energy of IN THIS MOMENT, and the eerie atmosphere of MUSHROOMHEAD. Their music is a kaleidoscope of emotions, seamlessly transitioning between crushing riffs, dark growls, and mystical melodies.
The new EP includes the songs that were already performed live at recent gigs. My personal recommendation is the track: ‘Syrens’. Calling this EP a “demo” is clearly an understatement. I’ve heard worse productions that were full-fledged album releases, funded by a record label’s budget. Just one day after the single’s release, the band performed at the Sturmfest festival in Hanover as the opening act for ATHORN and AMBER SEA. This was a perfect opportunity for me to experience the new material live as well. And I must say: Wow!
The brand-new song ‘Blasphemy’ kicks off with full force right away. The verses are characterized by aggressive, harsh vocals and an Industrial-tinged sound that builds immense tension. The chorus then opens up the track, introducing a hymnal melody with clean vocals that creates a beautiful contrast. Lead singer Gesine’s vocal performance is truly impressive; the shift between deep growls or screams and the clear, emotional delivery in the chorus showcases her incredible versatility. The production is powerful and modern: the guitars deliver a deep, massive sound, while the drums provide a solid, high-energy foundation.
Lyrically, we dive deep into the abyss of human existence, as is typical of the genre. After all, metalcore rarely deals with happy states of being or places in life. I have my own interpretation of the lyrics, but everyone should form their own opinion here. I don’t want to provide any framing for this, nor create an anchoring effect...
‘Blasphemy’ is a powerful track for fans of modern, melodic Metal. It perfectly balances raw aggression with catchy melodies, making the song both exciting and intense. More material is currently in the works, and a release concert is planned for May in Hanover. I am definitely looking forward to it!
Tracklist Demo N°1 (EP)
01. Garden of Stones
02. Prehysterik Man
03. Minotaur
04. Syrens
Line-up
Gesine Wagner – Vocals
Melik Melek Khelifa – Guitar, Vocals
Angelique Rohese – Bass, Vocals
Sebastian Salas – Drums
Website
https://suspyriaband.bandcamp.com / https://www.instagram.com/suspyria_band / https://www.facebook.com/p/SuspYria-61572244122510/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10