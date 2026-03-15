CD Review: Opensight - In Plain Sight

Artist: OpensightTitle: In Plain SightGenre: Metal / Prog Rock / Soundtrack Music / Film Music / Progressive MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2026Label: Self ReleaseLondon based Progressive Metal outfit OPENSIGHT are back. Today they release a taster single to wet your whistle for the upcoming release of their new album ‘The Outfit’ which is due for release on Friday 15th May. This will be the first new album release since 2022’s ‘Mondo Fiction’ excluding the release ‘The Grindhouse Tapes’ live album that was let loose on the world two months ago.OPENSIGHT have been in existence in one form or another for over 20 years and they have released numerous singles such as ‘Plot Twist’ & ‘Stained Remains’ which feature on the album ‘Mundo Fiction’ (2022) the album ‘Prosthetic Soul’ (2008), numerous EPs including ‘The Voice Of Nothing’ (2010) and ‘Ulterior Motives’ (2015). Let’s not leave out one of their earliest tomes recorded which was a demo called ‘Dialectic’ all the way back in 2003. Anyway, what the new single has which is a theme throughout the lifetime of the band is......chugging grooves, tension, an ever-present nod to film scores especially those from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The other day I was watching an early episode of Cagney & Lacy and one scene with a chugga-chugga riff immediately made me think “OPENSIGHT could have written that!” Anyway, ‘In Plain Sight’ meanders and soars, dips and jumps and twists and turns adding OPETH like stoic emphasis, IRON MAIDEN soaring sinewy fills, a slight sprinkle of Americana and John Barry Style theatrics, all brought together by precision drumming keeping it all together like a percussive box. Let’s not forget the bass, it’s a simple reliable guideline through the middle.Not bad at all, I’ll be doing a review of the album soon, keep your eyes peeled for that, it will be up here before album release day.01. In Plain SightIvan David - Guitar & VocalsRedd Reddington - DrumsNeil McLaughlin - GuitarsDuncan Arkley - Bass