Live Review: Jet - Cologne 2026

14th July 2026
Jet - “2026 European Tour” - Special Guest: Liquid Zoo
With their debut album ‘Get Born,’ released in 2003, the Australian band JET effectively swept up every possible accolade thanks to global hits like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl,’ ‘Rollover DJ,’ and ‘Look What You’ve Done,’ becoming an international phenomenon that pushed Rock from Down Under back into the spotlight.
Live, JET thrilled their fans with absolutely electrifying shows that managed to amplify the album’s energy even further. This also reflected in the turnout to their sold-out show in the ‘Club Volta’, despite the sweltering summer heat and a World cup semifinal.
Liquid Zoo
LIQUID ZOO is a five-piece Australian rock outfit originating from Tamworth before establishing themselves in Sydney’s highly competitive music scene. Their musical style sits at a vibrant intersection of classic college rock, 1970s classic rock swagger, and early 2000s garage revival, taking strong cues from the reckless attitude of THE HIVES and the gritty urgency of THE STROKES.
This blend carries a heavy heritage of raw, energetic, guitar-driven anthems. Over their fast-rising career, they have built a formidable reputation for turning standard venues into sweaty, high-voltage parties. Their concise but punchy discography includes hook-laden tracks like ‘Taste’, ‘Can’t Afford It’, ‘Tell Me’, and ‘Snakeskin Boots’, showcasing an infectious, no-nonsense songwriting formula that practically demands crowd participation. https://www.facebook.com/p/LIQUID-ZOO-100076089836387
Music & Performance
The local summer heat inside the venue was already intense when LIQUID ZOO took the stage exactly at 8:00 PM. Delivering a blistering set of Australian college rock, the band immediately won over the crowd with their catchy tunes and restless stage presence. The dual-guitar instrumentation was a particular highlight; both guitarists took turns in soloing, throwing out fiery, blues-infused licks that kept the room’s energy peaking. As the temperature in the club soared to near-unbearable levels, the lead singer decided to brave the heat, triumphantly tearing his shirt off to the absolute delight of the cheering audience. By the time their set wrapped up at 8:35 PM, the room was already dripping, fully primed for the main event.
Jet
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, JET is a high-octane rock band that famously spearheaded the early 2000s garage rock revival alongside bands like THE VINES and THE WHITE STRIPES. Combining vintage hard-rock sensibilities with a punk-infused energy, their style is deeply rooted in the classic blues-rock heritage of icons like AC/DC and THE ROLLING STONES. Since forming in 2001, the band has achieved massive international success, eventually earning their place in the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Their legendary discography is highlighted by their multi-platinum 2003 debut album ‘Get Born’, which featured the world-conquering anthem ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ alongside massive hits like ‘Cold Hard Bitch’, ‘Rollover D.J.’, and the tender ballad ‘Look What You’ve Done’. Subsequent albums like ‘Shine On’ and ‘Shaka Rock’ continued to cement their reputation as master craftsmen of the three-minute rock-and-roll masterpiece. Check out https://www.jetofficial.com
Music & Performance
At 9:15 PM, the intro ‘Rumble’ from LINK WRAY was played over the speakers, and JET burst onto the Club Volta stage to a deafening roar, kicking off their set with the opener ‘Last Chance’. The band was in top-tier form, matching the sweaty energy of the room with absolute swagger. In a beautiful nod of camaraderie, they threw in a blistering AC/DC cover of ‘It’s a long way to the to (if you Wanna Rock’N Roll)’ that they warmly dedicated to their opening band, LIQUID ZOO, bridging generations of great Australian Rock.
The chemistry between the band and the Cologne crowd was electric, a symbiotic exchange of sweat, nostalgia, and pure volume. From there on, JET put the pedal to the metal music-wise, as they went on a hit spree by playing ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’, ‘Rollover D.J.’, ‘Get Me Outta Here’, and finally ‘Cold Hard Bitch’ right after another, setting the mosh pit on fire. After a ferocious main set, they returned for a stellar three-song encore.
The frontman Nic Cester began this final segment standing solo under a single spotlight with an acoustic guitar, stripping back the wall of sound for a beautiful, intimate moment that allowed the crowd to catch its breath. Before kicking into the night’s final crescendo, he paused, looking out at the packed room, and showed his genuine gratitude by stating, “We’ve been away for a long time, thank you for sticking around.”
By the time the final chords rang out and the show ended at 10:30 PM, there wasn’t a dry t-shirt left in Club Volta - just the lingering hum of pure, unadulterated rock and roll, and the craving for a breeze of fresh air and hydration.
Setlist
01. Last Chance
02. Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
03. She’s a Genius
04. Get What You Need
05. Walk
06. Seventeen
07. Goodbye Hollywood
08. Move On
09. Hurry Hurry
10. Look What You’ve Done
11. It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (AC/DC cover)
12. Are You Gonna Be My Girl
13. Rollover D.J.
14. Get Me Outta Here
15. Cold Hard Bitch
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16. Shine On
17. Come Around Again
18. Rip It Up
All Pictures by Andreas Müller (@designfaktum)