Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2026 (Day 1)

25th to 26th July 2026
Amphi Festival 2026 Day 1 with Florian Grey, Harpyie, Soulbound, Silent Runners, Echoberyl, Heldmaschine, Escape with Romeo, Dina Summer, Das Ich, Twin Noir, Soror Dolorosa, Solar Fake, Whispers in the Shadow, Selofan, Mono Inc., The Exploding Boy, Rue Oberkampf, Covenant, Pink Turns Blue and Calva Y Nada
It is the end of July 2026 and, for the 20th time, the grounds surrounding the Tanzbrunnen in Cologne are turning into a sea of black. Although, that’s not entirely true. After all, Amphi did not get its name from Cologne’s Tanzbrunnen, but from the Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, where the festival took place for the very first time in 2005.
The festival moved to Cologne a year later, where it has since found its home at the Tanzbrunnen. With one exception, as host Jens will reveal to us over the course of the day: in 2015, the festival had to relocate to Cologne’s Lanxess Arena for one year only. That saved the festival’s arse that year. Had the festival taken place at the Tanzbrunnen as usual, it would probably have had to be cancelled due to the weather. Since 2016, the festival has therefore been back at the Tanzbrunnen continuously and is celebrating its 20th edition this year.
So, for the next two days, Cologne once again belongs to the black scene, with people from all over Europe and beyond gathering around the Tanzbrunnen to celebrate their music, their lifestyle and their community together in peace. Once again, the festival was sold out months before the festival even began, drawing 13,500 visitors to the site on both days.
With this being only my fourth visit, I still count myself among the Amphi newcomers. And I have to admit that this year I’m heading to the anniversary edition with somewhat mixed feelings. On the one hand, I associate many wonderful musical moments with this festival and I’m looking forward to the very special atmosphere at the Tanzbrunnen.
The site directly on the banks of the Rhine, with the Beach Club, the beer garden at the Rheinterrassen, the Med Island and the Orbit Stage aboard the MS Rhein-Magie, is truly something unique. And just in time for the anniversary, the area in front of the Mainstage has received a stylish upgrade with new parasols in front of the stage and a large video screen. I’m also looking forward to seeing many friends again whom I haven’t seen for quite some time. Amphi has always been something of a small (or large) family reunion.
On the other hand, looking at the line-up, I just can’t quite get into the anniversary spirit. Of course, once again they had invited a wide range of artists and bands for this edition, ensuring plenty of excitement and enjoyment among the audience. Some of them are among my absolute favourites. But somehow, I was missing that one special highlight in the line-up that would really have made the 20th Amphi a truly special edition.
The kind of band that hasn’t played what feels like every festival over the past five years and isn’t constantly appearing somewhere anyway. A band that perhaps hasn’t been seen on German stages for quite some time and likewise hasn’t played this festival in years. Yes, the party was lovely and the cake was genuinely delicious, but somehow, I was missing the strawberry on the vegan cream cake, if you know what I mean.
And somehow, I’ve never been as directionless as I am this year. I always study the line-up very carefully beforehand. I think about which bands I absolutely want to see and where there’s room to simply go with the flow and let myself be surprised. With three stages and, accordingly, plenty of clashes, you do have to give some thought to how you’re going to organise your day.
Ironically, my favourite bands often fall by the wayside at festivals like this because I get to see them quite regularly elsewhere, and I like using festivals to catch exactly those acts I rarely have the chance to see or don’t know at all yet. I also always enjoy broadening my musical horizons on occasions like these. So far, that has always worked out pretty well.
I absolutely have to see ASSEMBLAGE 23 because, unfortunately, I won’t be able to make it to any of the band’s autumn dates. Apart from that, though, I genuinely have no plan whatsoever this year. With the Rhine’s extremely low water level and the Orbit Stage moored at an even more distant landing stage on the opposite bank of the Rhine, at least one thing is clear: I probably won’t be seeing any bands there. The way is simply too far. If anything, I might end the festival there tomorrow.
I would really have liked to see some of the bands playing there, but you simply can’t have everything. The fact that I already had the chance to see the wonderful Emma Nylen from Sweden at a club show earlier this year, and will have another opportunity later this year, at least softens the blow a little that I’ll be missing EMMON this weekend. With other bands, I’m less fortunate and will simply have to hope for another opportunity. Enough moaning. Let’s simply dive together into the 20th Amphi Festival and the festival’s first day. You know how it goes: first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
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Like many Amphi visitors, I already arrived on Friday and, after far too short a night’s sleep, I’m starting my festival day. By the way, you’ll be able to read my report on yesterday’s Echoes of Rebellion at Club Volta later. I park my vehicle in the RTL multi-storey car park opposite shortly before half past nine and make my way to the press desk to collect my wristband. In front of the entrance to the Tanzbrunnen, the black-clad crowd is already hanging around, and more and more people keep arriving until admission begins at 10:00 am. The queue grows.
Unfortunately, wristband collection doesn’t open until 10:00 am either, so I have to be patient a little longer before receiving my press wristband and then joining the admission queue as well. Why exactly did I bring a jacket? I’m already warm, and adequate sun protection is clearly going to be much more important today. Good thing I remembered that as well.
Admission proceeds as quickly and smoothly as ever, and, as usual, another queue immediately forms at the festival merchandise stand, stretching what feels like across the entire site. I fill my water container at one of the free water stations and head over to the Mainstage.
The new parasols really do look impressive and provide plenty of shade. A group of visitors is already waiting in front of the stage for the day’s first act, passing the time chatting. I take a closer look at the stage set, where, in front of the first band’s backdrop, the drum kit is flanked by a gravestone on either side: Edgar Allan Poe’s gravestone, complete with raven, on the left, and Vincent Price’s on the right.
Twenty minutes before eleven, the festival begins with the traditional distribution of little things. We’re all curious to see what criminal biologist and Amphi host Dr Mark Benecke will pull out of the hat today - or rather, out of the bag. Co-host Celene Nox takes care of handing everything out and even ruins her new outfit in the process.
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Actually, Celene and Mark had promised the organisers that they would fool around a little less this year. But when it came to choosing his outfit, Mark had apparently already thrown that promise overboard. He’s wearing a mask on his head that makes it impossible to tell whether it’s supposed to be Batman, Catwoman or something else entirely, and it will repeatedly send Celene into fits of laughter throughout the rest of the day.
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During the “spectacular warm-up”, among the items finding new owners are a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Vote for Women”, a sparkling water bottle used by Mark for two years, several little bottles of Kölnisch Wasser, a bucket hat (“absolute lifestyle in cream”) and various other more or less useless little things.
This ritual is “a highlight every year” and never fails to put people in a good mood. Even more people have now gathered in front of the stage, providing a perfect opportunity for a photo, and Celene climbs back onto the stage for it. Celene and Mark say goodbye, fifteen minutes to curtain.
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Florian Grey
Shortly before eleven o’clock, Celene and Mark return to the stage to officially open the 20th Amphi Festival by welcoming the “Hamburg / Prague Vampires”, as FLORIAN GREY describe themselves. The band will be touring in October as the special guest of SOTIRIA and are making their Amphi debut today.
Frontman and namesake Florian Grey began as a solo artist in 2013, performing with a changing live line-up. Since then, FLORIAN GREY have evolved into a Dark Rock band, also consisting of Tom Le Paul (guitar), Andy Darkh (drums) and Dominik “Domizee” Dopita (bass). The band stands for powerful baritone vocals, anthemic choruses and a sound that blends Gothic Rock, Alternative and Pop elements.
The band released their current album ‘Beautiful Nightmares’ in May 2025 and, following a successful headline tour, are ready to conquer festival stages all across Europe. Today, they are conquering the Amphi Festival’s Mainstage in front of an already sizeable crowd. First, we hear THE WHO’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and TUESDAY KNIGHT’s ‘Nightmare’ (known from the film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master’), which transitions into the actual intro to ‘My Babylon’. Incidentally, the song describes Florian’s time in Berlin and compares the city to Babylon.
Fog envelops the stage. The musicians enter. The audience cheers, Andy takes his place behind the drum kit, while Tom and Domizee position themselves on the two platforms in front of the gravestones to the left and right. By the time Florian steps onto the stage, the crowd in front of the Tanzbrunnen is wide awake (definitely more awake than I am) and immediately starts clapping along.
Overall, I tend to prefer electronic sounds, but I certainly don’t mind something a little more guitar-driven from time to time. Especially live, when the energy is right and the performance is good, I can really get into it. And the Hamburg band makes that very easy for me. I like Florian’s baritone, the band have a very strong stage presence and deliver a solid, highly energetic show.
Songs such as ‘Destroying Kingdoms’ and ‘Relief’ are thoroughly engaging, and the audience is more than happy to respond in large numbers to the call of “Let’s bang your heads” during ‘Bury Our Bones’. Nor does the crowd need much encouragement when it comes to supporting ‘A Beautiful Nightmare’. It’s time to sing along with the band. Florian demonstrates, the audience follows: “ohhuohh, ohhuohho”. Two attempts. “That was fantastic, keep that up and we’ll sing a song together.”
I think there’s still more to come. “Alright. And for this next one we want everything from you. This is called ‘Bluecifer’ and we say goodbye. We are the Hamburg / Prague Vampires FLORIAN GREY, and we’ll see you.” For the final song, the audience raises the bar once more and really gives it everything. Arms go up into the air. People clap along and sing at the top of their lungs. The band seems pleased. “Thank you so much. That was a dream come true.”
After just under 40 minutes, the Hamburg band takes their leave, but not before posing for a final photo. If you managed to get hold of a setlist, you can have it signed later during the autograph session. Or perhaps you caught one of the many guitar picks that landed in the crowd during the show. // Setlist: 01. My Babylon / 02. Destroying Kingdoms / 03. Relief / 04. Bury Our Bones / 05. Blood In A Shell / 06. Great Nowhere / 07. A Beautiful Nightmare / 08. Dead By Dawn / 09. Bluecifer
At this early hour of the day, there are no musical alternatives yet. My friends and I are nicely warmed up and stay at the Mainstage for the day’s second act. It’s the second band making their Amphi debut today, and one I haven’t had the pleasure of seeing before.
Harpye
Formed in 2011, the band from East Westphalia have been stirring up the Folk and Metal scene for many years. They combine the Middle Ages with Metal, Pop with Electro, while also venturing into other musical genres. Throughout the band’s history, they have continually reinvented themselves, torn down musical boundaries and repeatedly addressed topics that are close to the hearts of Aello (vocals), Brian (hurdy-gurdy), Daniel and Raya (guitar), and Kayran (drums). I’m very curious to see what awaits me. My friends, in any case, are already very much looking forward to the upcoming show.
During the changeover break, drummer Kayran already sparks loud cheers as he is wheeled onto the stage together with his instrument, and even the subsequent soundcheck is greeted with applause. The mood among the audience couldn’t be better. By now, host Jens has also arrived and presents his new “Goth outfit”. “Batman from Cologne” (Mark) and “Catwoman” (Celene) accompany him. Jens describes himself as “Temu Robin”, much to everyone’s amusement.
Mark reveals that today’s performance by HARPYE is likely to be something very special, something Amphi has probably never seen before. It is not only HARPYE’s first appearance at Amphi, but also their last. Following their farewell tour planned for the autumn, the band will be calling it a day. “So, we need your love, your screams, your affection, little black bats - everything you can send to the next band on stage.” As the intro begins, the two guitarists take up their positions to the left and right behind two large barrels serving as percussion instruments, while drummer Kayran first gets the crowd fired up with his arms raised in the air.
“Amphi Festival!” Brian and Aello follow, the latter wearing a harpy mask, and the audience erupts into loud cheers - ‘Voodoo’. “Welcome to the Freakshow!” Aello announces before the second song, removing his harpy mask for the occasion. “Amphi Festival, where are you?” The musicians and the audience are clearly having an incredible time together, and I find myself wondering why on earth this band are calling it quits. But I’m sure they’ve thought it through carefully, and as the saying goes, it’s best to leave while you’re at your peak.
Space is made on stage as the barrels are moved to the back, giving Daniel and Raya more room to move. “We are HARPYE from beautiful East Westphalia, from Bielefeld. We’re incredibly happy to be here today.” The band had been a little worried whether anyone would actually turn up. “But this is absolutely incredible!” Aello thanks host Mark for the wonderful introduction and once again points out that this really is both their first and last appearance at this festival - making it a very special moment for the band and certainly for the fans as well.
“I hope you’ll support us a little to make this moment something truly great. Are you up for it?” It certainly sounds like it to me. Kayran, however, complains that he didn’t hear a thing because he has “really bad ears” and asks everyone to make some proper noise and clap. “The whole festival, please!” Something doesn’t seem quite right during the second chorus of ‘Ikonoklast’. I can see Daniel and Raya playing, but I can’t hear them. The audience sings even louder, and just like that, the guitars are back, along with Brian’s hurdy-gurdy. Hundreds of arms wave through the air, and everyone joins in singing once more before Aello disappears from the stage for a moment.
Meanwhile, Kayran prepares the audience for the next song, ‘Blutadler’. Apparently, the band needs some support. Kayran wants to hear the loudest “Hey!” in Cologne, and this requires a bit of practice first, complete with clapping. “You’re going to do this throughout the whole song!” By the time Aello returns, the audience has mastered it perfectly. It must look fantastic from the stage - and it certainly sounds great.
With ‘Omen’, things become a little more serious, and Aello wants to say a few words about what lies ahead for the band this year. Their farewell tour will also bring them to Cologne. You can find all tour dates on the band’s website. But don’t wait too long before buying your tickets. There are only 50 tickets left for Cologne (probably even fewer by now), and Lübeck is virtually sold out. At the end of the year, the band will also perform once more at their own festival, Krampus Fest in Herford. “But enough advertising.”
For the next song, a little cooling down is required - a fan. The audience is encouraged to create plenty of wind by waving towels, clothing, socks or whatever else they happen to have through the air. No problem at all, and there are folding fans as well. After all, we’re at a Gothic Festival. The next song is “ghostly”. Shirts are waved, fans are fluttered, plenty of wind is created, and people clap, sing and celebrate.
Aello is delighted. “By now I really thought everyone would have left.” The singer couldn’t have been more wrong. “It’s wonderful that you’re still here! Your own fault.” The downside of being in a band that’s about to split up is that they simply don’t give a damn about anything anymore. But not everything leaves Aello indifferent. First of all, it is important to him to thank a few people who have “been with us all this time and without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to stand here on this stage, because as musicians we’re completely incapable of surviving on our own.”
Aello therefore asks for applause for Alex on sound, for Joel, who keeps everything running on stage, and for all the crew members who aren’t here today because the band are travelling “light”. Over the years, the band have written many songs, but there is one they have “taken and made their own”. It’s actually quite well known and is intended to poke a little fun at the scene they come from. Everyone should know this song, making it possible for absolutely everyone to sing along, while encouraging the audience “to dance until you’re dead”.
Do you know it? ‘Wenn Ich Tot Bin’ by LUNA LUNA - and yes, people dance. And how! I love watching so many people celebrate both the music and life with such abandon. Watching strangers become friends, even if only for a moment. “Sing with us!” And the people at the Tanzbrunnen sing, and I get goosebumps. “You’re wonderful, you’re amazing, you’re fantastic.” But “now there’s one more song for you that’s very important to us.” There is one song the band always play at the end - not an absolute banger, but a very emotional one. ‘Löwenherz’ has somehow become an anthem for the HARPYE community, for their fans and for everyone around them. “And if you want to give us the farewell we deserve, then sing along with us one more time at the end, just like you did during the last song.”
And Cologne sings: „Mein starkes wildes Löwenherz / Schlägt lauthals tief aus mir / Kämpfe wie ein Löwe / Befrei’ das Tier in dir“. Aello is handed a rainbow flag, which he waves with all his strength and pride, making a statement for diversity, freedom and peaceful coexistence. Once again, this moment gives me goosebumps, and I can feel tears running down my face. Shortly before one o’clock, the band thank the audience and ask for one final photo. "And perhaps we’ll see you on tour. We’d love that." // Setlist: 01. Voodoo / 02. Freakshow / 03. Ikonoklast / 04. Blutadler / 05. Omen / 06. Wenn Ich tot Bin / 07. Löwenherz
At this point, nobody here has the slightest idea of what will unfold later that evening in Berlin. In roughly nine hours’ time, one person will be killed and many others, some of them seriously, injured during an attack at the Christopher Street Day celebrations in the Tiergarten. Today, my thoughts are with the victims of this attack.
Soulbound
The band from Bielefeld released their fifth studio album, ‘SYN’, back in January and are appearing at Amphi for the second time. I already had the chance to experience their live qualities at their debut two years ago, even though I didn’t stay until the very end of their performance on the festival’s second day. Two years and one album later, here we are again, and I can’t help feeling that history is repeating itself, at least in part. Just like two years ago, Johannes “Johnny” Stecker, Jonas Lange (bass), Patrik “Pät” Winzler (synthesiser), Mario Krause (drums) and Felix Klemisch (guitar) are already being cheered on during the soundcheck.
Before things get underway, hosts Jens and Mark share a few historical facts about the 20th Amphi with us. You’ve already been able to read some of them further up in this article, so I’ll spare you any further details here. Besides, this isn’t supposed to be a history lesson - it’s about the next band. We’re promised a fine mixture “with a pinch of Neue Deutsche Härte, a generous shot of Metal” or, as the band themselves put it: “we don’t give a fuck Metal”. And judging by what Mark has just witnessed, we’re probably also in for a healthy dose of head-banging. “Are you going to bang your heads?”
I’d say so! But first, just a tiny bit of advertising: if you’d like to see more of SOULBOUND, you’ll get the chance later this year when the band head out on tour with HELL BOULEVARD. It all kicks off on 5th November in Nuremberg. You can find all tour dates on the band’s website. Back to Amphi. Mario takes his place behind the drum kit and the intro begins. Columns of fog shoot into the air. Felix, Jonas and Pät take up their positions. The Tanzbrunnen looks packed, and as Johnny walks onto the stage, he is welcomed with thunderous applause.
‘Abaddon’ is an immediate hit, and Johnny asks everyone to simply keep their hands in the air for ‘sYn’. While the audience is “still warming up”, the concert is already “an unbelievable highlight this summer” for the band. “We want to see that you’re with us. So, clap along - from right here at the front all the way to the back!” Said and done. ‘Devil’ and ‘March March’ unleash incredible energy, and I’m absolutely thrilled by the connection between the band and the audience.
Johnny thanks everyone for the warm welcome. “We played here for the first time two years ago and had our very first tour ahead of us. Since then, we’ve played two headline tours.” The singer also sincerely thanks the fans for their support, which made all of this possible in the first place. “You can sing along to the next song.” We hear and sing ‘Addicted To Hell’. By now, I’m getting seriously hungry and briefly consider going in search of something to eat. But firstly, I couldn’t get out of here right now even if I wanted to. Secondly, I feel a little guilty because I slipped away early last time, and besides, the band from Bielefeld are simply enormous fun.
So I let myself go, get swept up in it all and simply enjoy the moment. But after SOULBOUND, I really need to get something to eat. Urgently! The energy consumption in front of the stage is remarkably high. “Amphi, today you’ve made our worries seem a little smaller, and I thank you so much for that."” There are messages that are important to the band and that they always want to bring to the stage, and today is no exception. Johnny talks about his depression and how it took him quite some time to understand what was happening to him. SOULBOUND want to help ensure that depression, Mental Health in general, and health as a whole are no longer played down.
And now things become political after all, as Johnny strongly criticises the healthcare policy of our current government. The audience clearly feel the same way (as do I, by the way) and respond with loud applause. The band would therefore love the audience to join in during this song, ‘Undone’. “If you know the words, sing along. If you don’t, wave something. Because every wave today should symbolise that you’re showing each other that you’re not alone, that you’re there for one another. Because we know the black community can do that - stand up for each other and be there for each other. We experience it every single time.”
And people wave - arms, phones, heart signs, all sorts of things. Incredibly powerful. It really gets under your skin, and once again I’m overwhelmed by the energy. ‘Dark Throne’ is another incredibly powerful song. Goosebumps once again. “You’re absolutely wonderful. This is unbelievable.” Then it’s our turn. “I want to hear the loudest ‘Hey!’ you’ve heard all weekend!” And it’s certainly loud!
SOULBOUND are actually a Metal band who somehow found themselves drifting into the black scene. But the lads feel completely at home here, and they don’t really care whether they’re playing within the black scene or at a Metal festival. They’re simply ‘Not Metal Enough’. Judging by the amount of flying hair, though, you’d never know it - head-banging at its finest. Johnny then tries to wave his arms around and somehow doesn’t quite manage it. The audience are much better at it anyway and don’t need any help. Johnny promises he’ll keep practising and that he’ll do it better next time.
To round things off, Johnny thanks everyone and hopes to see them shortly afterwards at the autograph session. A few shirts are thrown into the crowd and eagerly caught. “I hope you can sing along to the next song. Are you with us?” Apparently, most people know the lyrics to ‘Alive’. Everyone jumps and waves once more together for the cameras.
At this point, despite all my enthusiasm, I do have one small criticism. The band are having the show filmed, and the camera operator, carrying her GoPro, spends most of the performance very prominently at the front of the stage. Personally, I find that rather distracting, especially as visually she doesn’t blend into the band’s aesthetic at all. Somehow, it takes away part of the show’s dynamic. Perhaps in future there might be a slightly less conspicuous way of capturing the performance. That would be nice.
For the finale, bassist Jonas climbs down into the pit, steps onto the barrier and finishes the song from there. More shirts are thrown into the crowd before one final group photo is taken. “Hold your hearts up high. I think that’s the best symbol of this community. Thank you.” On the count of three, hundreds of hearts are raised into the air, the photo is taken, and the band leaves the stage. // Setlist: 01. Abaddon / 02. sYn / 03. Devil / 04. March March / 05. Addicted To Hell / 06. Insane / 07. Saint Sinner / 08. Undone / 09. Dark Throne / 10. Neon Battlefield / 11. Forever In The Dark / 12. Not Metal Enough / 13. Alive
It’s quarter past two and I finally set off in search of something to eat. As I’m wandering around the festival site, I naturally bump into the next group of friends and end up staying with them for a while. One friend is in the mood for a coffee, so I join her for a coffee and a delicious cinnamon bun. We even manage to find a free spot on a bench and gather our strength for what will be a rather more electronic evening.
Meanwhile, SILENT RUNNERS on the Orbit Stage and ECHOBERYL in the Theatre are making their Amphi debuts. As I mentioned at the beginning, the concerts on the Orbit Stage are taking place without me today, and I can’t quite find the motivation for the Theatre at the moment either. The short break, the coffee, a few minutes sitting down, chatting and simply soaking up the atmosphere - all of that is necessary and, after all, it’s very much part of the festival experience too.
Heldmaschine
Things become guitar-driven once again on the Mainstage with the Neue Deutsche Härte of HELDMASCHINE. The band from Koblenz emerged in 2011 from the RAMMSTEIN tribute band VÖLKERBALL. Since then, part of the tribute band has continued under its own name, performing its own material. Their seventh studio album, ‘Eiszeit’, was released on 14th March 2025, and we’re almost certain to hear one or two songs from it today.
You’ll have to forgive me for staying comfortably planted on my backside a little while longer, enjoying my coffee while things are getting underway at the Tanzbrunnen. I won’t be heading back there until later for DAS ICH. But before that, here’s a little piece of rather useless trivia about the band and vocalist René Anlauff: the song ‘Karl Denke’, released in April 2024, served as the soundtrack to the film ‘Karl Denke’ by Heintje Peter, which tells the story of the German serial killer and cannibal Karl Denke.
Vocalist René Anlauff also appears in the film as an actor, portraying the historical character Vincent Oliver. Did you know that? You probably did. // Setlist: 01. Eiszeit / Intro / 02. Schlag Mich / 03. Karl Denke / 04. Bestie / 05. Where Is My Mind / 06. Schachmatt / 07. Webterrorist / 08. Luxus / 09. ® / 10. Meine Welt / Outro
While Post Punk and modern Electronica meet on the Orbit Stage with ESCAPE WITH ROMEO, things turn decidedly electronic in the Theatre with DINA SUMMER. Fortunately, I only recently saw ESCAPE WITH ROMEO at the Eastside Festival, so I’m not too disappointed that I have to give them a miss today. I haven’t had the opportunity to see DINA SUMMER live before, and until now I’ve really only known the project by name. So, eventually, we pull ourselves together and make our way over to the Theatre Stage.
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Dina Summer
By the time we arrive, the Theatre is already absolutely packed and the concert is well underway. The Berlin-based collaborative project of the Greek-German Dark Disco duo LOCAL SUICIDE and the Bavarian electronic producer KALIPO began working together in 2019. Since then, they have continuously developed and refined their shared sound, blending influences from Italo Disco of the 1980s, New Wave, EBM and early-2000s Electroclash into a dark, retro-futuristic Synth Pop / Wave Pop sound.
Their mini-album ‘Children Of The Night’ is due for release on 9th October 2026, and today the project is making its Amphi debut. However, because of the heat and the low oxygen level inside the Theatre, we don’t last very long. We decide to call it a day for now and, after another short break in the fresh air, head back towards the Mainstage. I’m sure I’ll catch up with DINA SUMMER on another occasion. // Setlist: 01. Unter Strom / 02. Girls Gang / 03. Who Am I / 04. Schall & Rauch / 05. No More Tears / 06. Alien / 07. Mirage/ 08. All Or Nothing / 09. Fuel / 10. Children Of The Night / 11. Revenge / 12. Headhunter / 13. Amore / 14. Disco Goth
Das Ich
There is probably not much that needs to be said about the next act on the Main Stage. Since the two New Wave musicians Stefan Ackermann and Bruno Kramm joined forces at the end of the 1980s and began sending out their first demo tapes, they have not only secured a permanent place in the musical history of the Dark Scene. They have shaped that scene in a lasting way, virtually creating an entirely new genre with their music. Many of us grew up with DAS ICH and, as Bruno later puts it so beautifully, we have grown old together. You may love them or hate them, but everyone knows them.
Their concerts possess a very special intensity that remains unique to this day. Following a long break due to singer Stefan Ackermann’s serious illness, the musicians returned in 2025 with their new album ‘Fanal’, proving that after so many years they still have something to say. At the same time, they have always remained down to earth and never taken themselves entirely seriously.
And the fact that they have kept their sense of humour is demonstrated today by the fact that Mark is still wearing his Batman / Catwoman-or-whatever-it-is mask at their request while Celene introduces the band. Fun fact: their debut album was released in 1991, the year Celene was born. DAS ICH are one of the most important bands in the scene, and the area in front of the Tanzbrunnen stage has filled up accordingly. We are looking forward to seeing Stefan, Bruno and Sven, their “walking frames”, and “one of the best-known, coolest and oldest bands” in the scene.
The musicians are welcomed with correspondingly loud cheers and applause. We have found a place on the right-hand side in the fourth or fifth row. Unfortunately, from here I cannot see very much of the stage and only catch occasional glimpses of Sven and Bruno. I cannot see Stefan at all. I am therefore very grateful for the new video screen, which at least shows me selected moments from what is happening on stage.
During ‘Lazarus’, there is still relatively little movement around me. Instead, I have several mobile phone screens in front of my face, making it even harder to see the stage. Further towards the centre, people are not filtering the experience through an electronic device but are instead enjoying it the old-fashioned way and dancing to the music. Fortunately, the mobile phones here also disappear back into people’s pockets after a while - taking a souvenir photo is perfectly acceptable.
“We’re very happy to be here today at the Amphi Festival birthday celebration. We’ve grown old together with you, and we’re celebrating this scene as if it were the first time.” Bruno thanks the audience, and Stefan also says, “Thank you, Amphi.” ‘Kannibale’ gets the crowd in front of the stage moving. On stage, the keyboard stands mounted on wheels - affectionately referred to by the band as their “walking frames” - are pushed back and forth across the stage.
The expressiveness in Stefan’s face, his facial expressions and gestures, are unparalleled. The way Bruno and Sven whirl their wheel-mounted keyboards back and forth across the stage is equally remarkable. And whenever Stefan and Bruno effectively share the microphone or take turns singing, it creates truly special moments. “Bruder vergib mir,” Bruno belts into the microphone, and Stefan responds, “Schwester schenk mir Trost.”
There is not much room for dancing. Instead, people sing along all the louder, completely immersed in the music and the performance. Bruno is especially pleased to see so many familiar faces. “This gathering here, this Amphi, has grown old. And it’s still as beautiful as it was in the beginning.” Bruno thanks the team for their wonderful work, the technicians, the hosts and, of course, the audience. Stefan reinforces these words by forming a heart with his hands in front of his chest.
“Amphi, we want to hear you!” Loud screams follow, and ‘Kain und Abel’ is sung along to at the top of everyone’s lungs. Stefan climbs onto a speaker in the photo pit and stretches the microphone out towards the audience. For ‘Gottes Tod’, that is no longer enough for him. He climbs all the way down into the pit, steps up onto the barrier, leans into the crowd, and sings together with the fans.
“Thank you, Amphi, enjoy yourselves!” But there is still a little time left, so Bruno wants to know, “What would you like to hear as the last song?” The answer comes immediately and unmistakably: ‘Destillat’. Bruno thanks everyone once again afterwards and wishes everyone a wonderful 20th anniversary celebration. Hearts are sent towards his fellow musicians and the audience. The three musicians join hands and end their performance with a deep bow. // Setlist: 01. Intro / Lazarus / 02. Kannibale / 03. Schwarzer Stern / 04. Was bin ich? / 05. Brutus / 06. Uterus / 07. Engel / 08. Reanimat / 09. Kain und Abel / 10. Gottes Tod / 11. Destillat
Meanwhile, TWIN NOIR are making another Amphi debut over on the Orbit Stage, while another Amphi newcomer has also taken to the stage in the Theatre.
Soror Dolorosa
The Paris-based band SOROR DOLOROSA (English: Sister Pain) are considered one of the most visionary contemporary representatives of the fusion of Gothic Rock, Death Rock and Cold Wave. The band’s name is taken from the novel Bruges-la-Morte by the Flemish Symbolist Georges Rodenbach, whose atmosphere of nostalgia and mourning reflects the aesthetic ambitions of SOROR DOLOROSA.
In the meantime, however, we’ve decided to spend the rest of the evening in front of the Mainstage. If you’d at least like to get an acoustic impression of their live performances, I recommend visiting the band’s Bandcamp page. There you’ll find ‘Back To The Cave (Live at Prophecy Fest 2025)’, a live recording that’s well worth a listen. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. But Today / 03. Tear it up / 04. Giving Me / 05. Silver Square / 06. Sugar Moon / 07. Dead Yesterday / 08. Obsidian Museum / 09. Autumn’s Wounds / 10. Trembling / 11. Androgynous!
During the break, we manage to move up into the second row, giving us a great view of the stage. The sun is beating down straight through a gap between the parasols, making it almost unbearable in front of the stage. But we persevere and hope for a few clouds.
Solar Fake
The Synth Pop / Industrial / Indie Electro project of ZERAPHINE frontman Sven Friedrich is now almost as old as the Amphi Festival itself and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. SOLAR FAKE has since become the multi-instrumentalist’s main project and released its seventh studio album, ‘Don’t Push This Button!’, in 2024.
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For many years, André Feller and Jens “Jeans” Halbauer have been permanent members of the live line-up. From time to time, Elliot Berlin (COMBICHRIST) stood in for André. That was the case over the past few months, as André had to take a break for health reasons. Today, however, André is finally back, and SOLAR FAKE take to the stage as a four-piece to mark the occasion: Sven on vocals, Jeans on drums, André on bass and keyboards, and Elliot on bass, keyboards and theremin.
Shortly after half past five, all of the festival hosts appear on stage. Alongside Jens, Celene and Mark, Oli is now there as well. Unfortunately, every microphone refuses to cooperate. Jens tries to make himself heard without electronic assistance, but eventually gives up. They simply settle for waving to the audience one more time before leaving the stage again. Somehow, it doesn’t seem like a good omen, but I’ll spoil it right away and tell you that SOLAR FAKE’s performance goes off without any such technical hiccups - everything’s absolutely fine.
As always, Jeans is the first to step onto the stage and takes his place behind the drum kit. Elliot and André follow. André’s position today is on the left-hand side, while Elliot sets up on the right, directly in front of where we’re standing. As soon as Sven runs onto the stage during the opener, ‘Hurts So Bad’, the audience immediately clap along to the beat, dancing and jumping in front of the stage. It certainly looks as though everyone here is completely up for it.
“My goodness. It’s wonderful that you’re here. Here at the Amphi Festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary. It’s unbelievable. And because the announcement earlier didn’t quite work out: we’re SOLAR FAKE. It’s great that you’ve come to watch us.” While Elliot pounds away at the keys, André plays his bass with its neon-green strings. He really seems to feel at home on stage again. It’s wonderful to see him completely immersed in his role once more. His in-ear monitors are hanging around his neck, almost as if he wants to take in the atmosphere completely unfiltered.
For ‘Under Control’, André puts the bass aside and joins Elliot on keyboards. It’s pretty cramped down here. There’s not much room for dancing, unfortunately, but you don’t need any space to sing - that always works. The next song could use a little audience support as well. Let’s see if that works. Before long, full-throated cries of “Döpdödödöp...” ring out - that sounds pretty good indeed, and Sven seems quite pleased with the fans’ support. What a wonderful choir. André stands right at the front edge of the stage with his hands cupped behind his ears (louder!), while Elliot throws his long blonde hair around.
“Wow, you’re incredible! Now here’s an older one.” The opening notes of ‘All The Things You Say’ ring out, and the audience immediately erupts into cheers. Then it happens that Sven somehow messes up the lyrics (“I think that’s wrong”) and can’t help laughing at himself. The audience, on the other hand, know every word, and André rewards them by forming a heart with his hands in front of his chest.
Sven mentions that ‘Invisible’ is “not really a festival song”, but I absolutely love it. And with the fog drifting across the stage and the sun shining in from the side, it almost looks as though Sven really is about to go invisible. The set quickly gathers momentum again, with Sven constantly darting back and forth across the stage. André comes forward once more, encouraging the audience to clap along. Sven alternates the chorus with the crowd before calling out, “Please!”, pointing towards the audience, who sing the next lines entirely on their own: “This is not what I wanted / It’s not what I wanted / This is not what I wanted / This is a nightmare, but it’s my life.” Now it’s Sven who forms a heart with his fingers. “You’re all completely mad. Thank you!”
After that, André returns to the bass while Elliot bounces enthusiastically behind his keyboard. And now the theremin comes into play. I really like this instrument and think it fits ‘This Generation Ends’ perfectly. Apparently, André feels the audience are still too far away, so he jumps onto one of the speakers at the front of the stage. Drummer Jeans rounds off the song with something almost resembling a drum flourish, grinning from ear to ear. It’s obvious that the four men on stage are enjoying themselves at least as much as the many people in front of them who are giving absolutely everything.
André and Elliot swap instruments once again. While Elliot now whirls around the stage with his bass, André returns to the keyboards on the left-hand side. The audience is called upon again during ‘Sick Of You’. Sven repeatedly holds the microphone out towards the fans, who shout “I’m sick of you!” at the top of their lungs. The sun seems to take that personally and finally disappears behind a tree, before vanishing behind the huge parasol a little later. At last - shade! And, even better, a gentle breeze starts blowing.
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Sven uses ‘Disagree’ to welcome André back into the band. “It’s so good to have you back!” André bows and clearly seems to be enjoying every second of it. Elliot, who had just been sharing keyboard duties with André again, switches back to the bass. We hear ‘It’s Who You Are’, and Elliot jumps down into the photo pit before climbing onto the barrier. He plays there for a few seconds and, before we even realise what’s happening, he’s suddenly lying on his back across our outstretched arms. Somehow, I had expected it - and yet I was still surprised. We manage not to drop him until more hands take over, carrying the musician in a small semicircle above the crowd and back towards the photo pit.
And then it’s almost over. After ‘The Pain That Kills You Too’, ‘Observer’ begins, making it clear that this will be the final song of the evening. André is back at the front edge of the stage, bouncing up and down. Once he returns behind his instrument, both sides of the stage are filled with intense keyboard action. Now it’s Sven who’s jumping together with the audience, while the crowd sing along at full volume. André comes forward one last time, clapping along with the audience and admiring the scenes on the big screen showing the crowd. Sven thanks everyone once again and wishes them a fantastic remainder of the 20th Amphi Festival, as well as plenty of fun with MONO INC. and COVENANT.
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“We’ll see you again soon. Maybe next year on our acoustic tour. Take care. You’ve been phenomenal.” Shortly after half past six, the four musicians bid farewell to the audience with a final collective bow and leave the stage. // Setlist: 01. Hurts so bad / 02. This pretty life / 03. Under Control / 04. Not so important / 05. All The Things You Say / 06. Invisible / 07. Not What I Wanted / 08. This generation ends / 09. Sick of you / 10. Disagree / 11. It’s who you are / 12. The pain that kills you too / 13. Observer
We take another walk around the site and try our luck at one of the food stalls - one last bite to eat before heading back to the Mainstage. After queueing for fifteen minutes at the first stall, we’re told that the vegan option has unfortunately sold out. So, we move on to the next one, where somehow nothing seems to be happening at all. We decide to split up, and my friend tries her luck at the chips stand opposite, where things actually move very quickly. So today it’s chips only. At least we manage to find somewhere to sit.
Meanwhile, WHISPERS IN THE SHADOWS are rocking the Orbit Stage, while SELOFAN welcome the audience into their own distinctive Darkwave niche in the Theatre. Joanna Pavlidou and Dimitris Pavlidis blend influences from Darkwave, Post-Punk and 1980s Synth Pop into a sound that is unmistakably their own. Feeling refreshed, well-fed and with our batteries recharged, we make our way back to the Mainstage and carefully work our way further towards the front along the left-hand side - no easy task, as the area in front of the stage is once again absolutely packed while MONO INC. have briefly left the stage.
Mono Inc.
Over much more than 20 years of the band’s history, the Dark Rock band from Hamburg have become an institution within their genre. Their debut album, ‘Head Under Water’, was self-released in 2003. Last year, the band released their 13th studio album to date, ‘Darkness’. As I mentioned, the band are just leaving the stage as we arrive at the Mainstage, but only a few seconds later they return. We’ve made it just in time for the encore, ‘Children of the Dark’.
During the song, frontman Martin Engler makes a truly wonderful gesture: halfway through, he jumps off the stage and makes his way to the wheelchair viewing area at the side, where he hugs fans and their companions, takes the occasional selfie, and only then returns to the stage. This gesture of appreciation, directed especially towards those fans who, because of a disability, so often find themselves pushed to the margins, excluded far too often and receiving far too little attention, genuinely moves me. How wonderful!
The audience impress me just as much, forming a magnificent choir that continues singing even as the band gather for one final embrace, join hands and bid farewell to their fans with a deep bow. // Setlist: 01. In My Darkness / 02. Louder Than Hell / 03. Arabia / 04. Welcome / 05. Voices Of Doom / 06. Dein Anker / 07. Drum Battle / 08. Heartbeat of the Dead / 09. Lieb Mich / 10. Children of the Dark
THE EXPLODING BOY finish their performance on the Orbit Stage in the meantime. And for RUE OBERKAMPF, the festival day will come to an end in just a few minutes in the Theatre. We make our way a little further towards the centre and end up in the third row. While the stage is being prepared for COVENANT, PINK TURNS BLUE bring the first festival day on the Orbit Stage to a close. In the Theatre, the day comes to an end with CALVA Y NADA.
Covanant
The Swedish project, which originated in Helsingborg, has existed for almost twice as long as the Amphi Festival. COVENANT made a name for themselves early on through their live shows and steadily gained new followers thanks to their close connection with the audience. Their exceptional albums and distinctive live presence quickly propelled the band beyond their Swedish homeland to the forefront of the international scene, where Eskil Simonsson (vocals), Joakim Montelius (programming), Daniel Jonasson (keyboards, vocoder), and Daniel Myer (keyboards, vocals) continue to hold their place to this day.
Shortly before it all begins, a couple in the front row leaves the area, and the two gentlemen standing in front of us even offer to let us move ahead of them. That gets us into the front row just in time for the opening intro (‘Babylon Dawn’). Many thanks to the two gentlemen at this point. The stage is repeatedly enveloped in thick clouds of fog. With every swell, the sound becomes denser as well, the music a little louder. The stage has almost completely disappeared into the haze by the time Daniel Jonasson (to our left) and Daniel Myer (to our right) have taken their positions behind their synthesisers.
And there is Eskil Simonsson, just as we know him, dressed in elegant white attire. COVENANT launch straight in with the ‘Like Tears in Rain’ Leiermann version. The track is an audience favourite and is sung along to accordingly at full volume. The crowd immediately comes to life. People dance enthusiastically (as far as the available space allows) and clap along throughout. The sun has not yet gone down, so today there is a great deal to see between the waves of fog repeatedly drifting across the stage. Usually, despite the spectacular lighting installation, it is considerably darker and the action is often only visible in outline.
After ‘Brave New World’, Eskil greets the Cologne audience: "Guten Abend Köln. First of all we will like to send our best regards to Ronan. I wish him a quick recovery. And we are looking forward to see him and VNV NATION back on stage again soon." I think that is a lovely gesture and would very much like to add my own best wishes for his recovery. I wish Ronan all the very best following his operation and also hope to see him back on stage soon.
After VNV NATION had already been forced to cancel their Amphi appearance at short notice last year, Ronan’s health also disrupted this year’s performance plans. Let us keep our fingers crossed that everything is now behind him and that we will see the band on this stage next year - an old-school set is already planned.
This year, COVENANT stepped in at rather short notice and proved to be much more than just a replacement. "Thanks for having us. Let’s make this an eve to remember." The gentlemen have certainly put together the right set for exactly that. They continue with ‘Dead Stars’, and naturally the crowd in front of the stage is jumping up and down. How could it be otherwise?
It sounds like a colourful best-of spanning the band’s entire history. For ‘Leviathan’, the microphone stand is turned into a silent servant. Eskil places his jacket and hat there. “Time is like a bullet from behind / like a liquid in my hands” - Eskil speaks the opening lines of ‘Bullet’, but is a little too early. After a brief exchange with Daniel Myer, we first get to enjoy ‘Last Dance’. Eskil dances across the stage. The blinders flicker, bright beams cut through the fog like countless little stars, casting their light across the audience.
White beams slice through the otherwise red lighting. Now it is finally time for ‘Bullet’, and after ‘Stalker’, Eskil takes a moment to introduce his bandmates. “Thank you Amphi! I’m here tonight with Daniel Myer. And Daniel Jonasson. I’m Eskil. And we are the men. Like our next song. But it is not really about us. It’s about all of us. About being different. Not fitting in. And at the same time celebrate ourselves for who we are.” Eskil dances with great abandon and looks as though he is genuinely celebrating the music, life, his friends beside him, and himself. Daniel Jonasson comes forward to the edge of the stage and sings together with Eskil and the audience.
“We make ritual noise”, Daniel Myer steps away from his machines, “We have the power of will”, and clenches his fist in an empowering gesture. Then it is time for jumping and loud singalongs. “Thank you for your noise. For sharing your passion and dreams. Tonight, we have lit the fires and you know tomorrow will be gone.” After ‘Call the Ships to Port’, Eskil picks up his jacket, puts his hat back on, and leaves the stage. Daniel Myer and Daniel Jonasson follow him.
The thunderous applause and loud calls for an encore bring the gentlemen back onto the stage after a short while. “Thank you Amphi!” Watching Eskil and seeing how much he enjoys his music and the atmosphere reminds me a little of Robert Smith, who experiences it in a very similar way - ‘I Close My Eyes’. “Thank you Amphi for a wonderful evening.” During ‘We Stand Alone’, not a single foot remains on the ground. Eskil dances off towards the wings. The two Daniels embrace and once again say their goodbyes to the audience. We still have ten minutes left, and even now the applause refuses to die down.
The audience once again loudly demands another encore. But then the stage lights go out and the background music comes on. That really is it. Many people are left looking slightly bewildered, and somehow I can hardly believe it is over either. // Setlist: 01. Babylon Dawn (intro) / 02. Like Tears in Rain 2009 / 03. Brave new world / 04. Dead Stars / 05. Leviathan / 06. Last Dance / 07. Bullet / 08. Stalker / 09. the men / 10. Ritual Noise 2018 / 11. Call the Ships to Port 2012 / Encore: 12. I close my eyes / 13. We Stand Alone
And so the first festival day comes to an end shortly before ten o’clock. At least for us, it is time to leave the site, catch up on a little sleep, and hopefully be back bright and early at eleven tomorrow morning.
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) except Crowd surfing at Solar Fake by Aileen Ritter