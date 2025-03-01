CD Review: Pink Turns Blue - Black Swan

Artist: Pink Turns BlueTitle: Black SwanGenre: Alternative Rock / Dark WaveRelease Date: 28th February 2025Label: ORDEN RecordsPINK TURNS BLUE is a German Rock band from Cologne, which was founded in 1985. Their musical style ranges from Alternative Rock, to Dark Wave and even Gothic music. And that usually also is the kind of festivals you can find PINK TURNS BLUE at and the crowd that they play in front of. The band has been around for forty years now and is a hidden gem of the Gothic scene. Now, PINK TURNS BLUE has released their twelfth full length studio album. Four years after ‘Tainted’ they have now released ‘Black Swan’. The album comes with eleven songs and lasts for about fifty minutes.Opening with ‘Follow Me’, PINK TURNS BLUE gently takes you by the hand and introduces you to their music. Calm and with a steady rhythm the music is lulling you in while listening. The arrangements are almost hypnotizing and you might catchy your mind wandering off, following its own train of thought. ‘Can’t Do Without You’ is a little more upbeat. The lyrics are worth listening to closely but will get your train of thought going as well. ‘Dancing With Ghosts’ sounds slightly brighter and is slightly more energetic than the previous and might even get you onto the dance floor with its catchy rhythms. ‘Fighting For The Right Side’ is a song that calls for action. ‘Why Can’t We Just Move On’ is yet another catchy song you will get lost in with its dreamy and hypnotic arrangements. ‘Black Swan (But I Know There is More To Life)’ is a beautifully smooth song that is filled with melancholy. ‘Like We All Do’, on the other hand, is a much faster and more pressing song. Filled with determination and catchy arrangements, this song will not only get you moving along, this song will also get stuck in your head for sure! The rest of the album gets a little calmer again.‘Black Swan’ is a brilliant album with great arrangements that play with your consciousness. Some songs are almost hypnotizing, putting you in a kind of trance while their lyrics subconsciously let you sink into your thoughts about today’s world. Other songs shake you awake and call for action through their arrangements loaded with determination and motivation. Vocals and instruments are well levelled out and therefore leave it up to you where to put your focus. Each song is telling its own story and has its very own vibe for you to discover and explore. Take your time. Even though each song might seem quite long and the album lasts for almost an hour, it feels like time flies while listening. And once the music stops, it leaves behind a void and an urge within you to fill this void. PINK TURNS BLUE have created an incredible album yet again, one to get lost in. Go ahead and check it out. It is definitely worth it. ‘Black Swan’ by PINK TURNS BLUE is out now!01. Follow Me02. Can’t Do Without You03. Dancing with Ghosts04. Fighting for the Right Side05. Why Can’t We Just Move On06. Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)07. Like We All Do08. Friday Night Out09. Please Don’t Ask Me Why10. I Can Read Your Name in the Stars11. Stay for the NightMichael “Mic” Jogwer - Vocals, GuitarPaul Richter - DrumsLuca Sammuri - BassMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10