Live Review: Corrosion of Conformity - Cologne 2026

5th Aug 2026
Corrosion of Conformity - “Forever Amplified World Wide Tour 2026” - Special guest: Red Stone Chapel
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY are back. And in a big way. Reborn for the last time, one might say. Two years after the release of their acclaimed 2018 album ‘No Cross, No Crown’, the band had to cope with the tragic loss of drummer Reed Mullin in 2020 and the departure of bassist Mike Dean.
The two remaining members, Pepper Keenan (vocals/guitar) and Woody Weatherman (guitar), were forced to reinvent the band; they wrote tons of songs and found new comrades in Stanton Moore (drums) and Bobby “Rock” Landgraf (bass). The result of this newfound creativity is a double album titled ‘Good God / Baad Man’, which CORROSION OF CONFORMITY are now presenting live to their German fans at three dates in Wiesbaden, Cologne, and Berlin.
Red Stone Chapel
Formed in Marburg, Germany, RED STONE CHAPEL have established themselves as a formidable force in the underground heavy music scene, carving out a distinct brand of swampy Doom Metal and heavy Stoner Rock. Drawing deep inspiration from the sludgy soundscapes of New Orleans and classic seventies Hard Rock heritage, the band fuses monolithic riffs with a melodic, blues-infused sensibility.
Their discography began with their acclaimed 2019 debut full-length ‘Omega Boombox’, which featured hard-hitting tracks like ‘The Paper King’ and ‘Dead Man’s Chime’, followed by their 2021 split release ‘Major League Heavy-Rock’ alongside HELLAMOR. Preparing to unleash their long-awaited follow-up album ‘Taming Demons’, the quintet continues to push their heavy sonic boundaries. Their official web presence can be found at https://redstonechapel.bandcamp.com.
Music & Performance
Taking the stage at Cologne’s iconic Gebäude 9 on August 4th, the 5-piece from Marburg, Germany immediately set the tone for the evening. Delivering textbook doom metal infused with modern grit, their guitars were locked into heavy drop C tuning, generating a thick, head-banging wall of low-end resonance. Frontman Nils, who humorously still introduces himself as the “new one” despite holding down vocal duties for two and a half years now, commanded the stage with effortless charm.
His versatile voice shifted seamlessly from throat-shredding growls to clean, soulful belts that soared above the dual-guitar attack. The crowd inside the intimate, packed venue responded with enthusiastic cheers, raising beer glasses and nodding along to every crushing groove as RED STONE CHAPEL warmed up the room to perfection.
Corrosion of Conformity
Pioneers of the American heavy music underground, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY originated in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1982, initially forging a fast Hardcore Punk Path before evolving into foundational figures of Crossover Thrash, Southern Rock, and Sludge Metal. Their rich heritage laid the groundwork for entire subgenres, merging the raw aggression of BLACK FLAG with the heavy, bluesy riffs of BLACK SABBATH.
Across four decades, their seminal discography spans Punk classics like ‘Eye for an Eye’ and ‘Animosity’ to crossover landmarks such as ‘Blind’. Their definitive southern doom metal era blossomed with 1994’s masterpiece ‘Deliverance’, producing iconic anthems like ‘Albatross’ and ‘Clean My Wounds’, and continued through praised records like ‘Wiseblood’, ‘America’s Volume Dealer’, ‘In the Arms of God’, and their return-to-form LP ‘No Cross No Crown’. https://coc.com.
Music & Performance
When CORROSION OF CONFORMITY stepped onto the brick-walled stage of Gebäude 9, the atmosphere inside the venue turned electric. From the first blues-soaked riff, the veteran heavyweights commanded absolute authority over the room. The dual-guitar harmonies cut through the humid air with muscular precision, driving a thick, irresistible southern groove that had the entire audience moving as one mass.
The interaction between the band and the Cologne crowd was spontaneous and authentic; between songs, sweat-drenched fans chanted along, shouting requests and raising fists, while the band traded casual banter and acknowledged the fierce loyalty of their European fanbase. The heat inside the venue was relentless, but nobody cared as the momentum built toward a furious climax. Bringing the night to a thunderous close, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY delivered a blistering two-song encore before taking their final bow, bringing the show to an exact 22:30 end.
Setlist
01. Asleep on the Killing Floor
02. My Grain
03. Who’s Got the Fire
04. Shake Like You
05. Lose Yourself
06. You or Me
07. Diablo Blvd.
08. Paranoid Opioid
09. Seven Days
10. 13 Angels
11. Baad Man
12. Born Again for the Last Time
13. Gimme Some Moore
14. Vote With a Bullet
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15. Albatross
16. Clean My Wounds
Pictures by Christian Beyermann