Live Review: Ghost Inside, The - Dortmund 2026

6th August 2026
The Ghost Inside - “Europe 2026” - Special guests: Future Palace, The Avalanche Effect
Thank God for the ubiquity of summer festivals. Even if you cannot or simply will not attend them, they bring lots of attractive artists across the pond, and these will most likely throw in a handful of gigs between their scheduled summer festival appearances.
In this case, Metalcore icons THE GHOST INSIDE from El Segundo, California have packed their touring schedule in such a way that, between their appearance on the Czech Brutal Assault Festival and the Belgian Alcatraz Festival, there is a tiny opening, which now has been filled with the Junkyard Open Air much to the delight of music lovers on Western Germany. On top of this, they have also brought two first-class support acts, which is probably the reason why the cozy outdoor venue sold out in a heartbeat.
The Avalanche Effect
Hailing from Münster, Germany, THE AVALANCHE EFFECT is a modern Alternative Metal and Post-Hardcore outfit that has steadily etched its name into the European underground since their inception in the late 2010s. Blending razor-sharp metal riffs, atmospheric electronic undertones, and a stark duality between guttural growls and soaring clean vocals, the band draws heavily from the melodic modern Metalcore tradition.
Their growing discography includes their debut full-length ‘Ascension’, stand-alone anthems such as ‘Pain’ and ‘Inner Strife’, the emotionally charged ‘Katharsis’, and recent collaborative cuts like ‘After The Silence’. However, there have been constant changes to the band’s line-up. Most recently, the two singers left the band about three months ago, you can find their official updates and media on their website: https://avalancheeffect.de
Music & Performance
Taking the stage while dusk settled over the Junkyard, THE AVALANCHE EFFECT wasted no time setting a ferocious tempo for the night. Despite the early slot, the band performed with the conviction of seasoned headliners, despite the recent line-up changes. Their dual-vocal attack sliced cleanly through the open-air acoustic space, commanding instant attention from the gathering crowd.
The band members paced the stage relentlessly, encouraging the eager audience to step closer and close the gap to the barrier. By the time they launched into their crushing final breakdown, circle pits had already begun to form in the centre of the yard, proving that THE AVALANCHE EFFECT was far more than just a warmup act - they were a spark that ignited the entire venue.
Future Palace
Formed in Berlin in 2018 by vocalist Maria Lessing, guitarist Manuel Kohlert, and drummer Johannes Früchtenicht, FUTURE PALACE has rapidly ascended as one of Europe’s premier alternative metal and post-hardcore exports. Blending aggressive heavy outbursts with cinematic electronics and deeply personal lyrics addressing mental health and resilience, their artistic heritage is built on absolute vulnerability.
Their celebrated catalogue features their 2020 debut album ‘Escape’, their 2022 breakthrough ‘Run’, the acclaimed 2024 release ‘Distortion’, and their 2026 powerhouse album ‘Resurgence’, alongside chart-topping singles such as ‘Maybe’, ‘Anomaly’, ‘Illusionist’, ‘Paradise’, ‘Malphas’, and ‘Uncontrolled’. For tour dates and release info, visit their official portal: https://future-palace.com
Music & Performance
From the instant FUTURE PALACE hit the stage, the atmospheric tension elevated dramatically. Maria Lessing’s vocal range was staggering live—transitioning seamlessly from fragile, ethereal cleans to visceral, bone-rattling screams that echoed off the surrounding shipping containers. Manuel Kohlert’s crushing riffage and Johannes Früchtenicht’s thunderous drumming provided a wall of sound that had the Dortmund crowd swaying and bouncing in unison.
The emotional exchange between the stage and the floor was palpable; during performative highlights from ‘Distortion’ and ‘Resurgence’, the crowd sang every word back with deafening intensity. Lessing repeatedly engaged with the front rows, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the scene’s unwavering support, and took an unmistakably powerful stand against the resurgence of racism, fascism, and sexism, transforming the outdoor area into a shared, cathartic sanctuary.
The Ghost Inside
Originating from El Segundo, California in 2004, THE GHOST INSIDE stands as one of the most inspirational powerhouses in modern metalcore and melodic hardcore. Defined by positive lyrical themes, driving rhythmic grooves, and explosive breakdowns, their legacy was cemented not only by music but by unimaginable endurance following a tragic 2015 tour bus crash.
Featuring vocalist Jonathan Vigil, guitarists Zach Johnson and Chris Davis, and drummer Andrew Tkaczyk, their discography includes classics ‘Fury and the Fallen Ones’ (2008), ‘Returners’ (2010), ‘Get What You Give’ (2012), ‘Dear Youth’ (2014), their self-titled triumph ‘The Ghost Inside’ (2020), and their 2024 record ‘Searching for Solace’, featuring legendary tracks like ‘Engine 45’, ‘Avalanche’, and ‘Aftermath’. Their official home page is: https://theghostinside.com
Music & Performance
When THE GHOST INSIDE stepped out under the Junkyard searchlights, the venue erupted into absolute chaos. Opening with massive, physical soundwaves, Jonathan Vigil took total control of the audience from the very first roar, pacing the stage with an infectious, triumphant energy. Behind the kit, Andrew Tkaczyk delivered a drum performance that was nothing short of miraculous, laying down a foundation so tight and heavy that it shook the pavement beneath thousands of stomping feet.
The interaction was constant and intimate. Body surfers flooded over the barrier in endless waves, some even stacked onto each other, while huge pits opened up across the gravel floor. The unrelenting energy of these circle pits stirred up the familiar feeling of choking on clouds of crushed gravel, very similar to the first section in front of Rock im Park’s Mandora stage, so the ride on summer festival memory train became complete.
Between tracks, Vigil spoke directly to the fans, reflecting on community, survival, and the unique connection they share with European audiences. When the intro notes of ‘Engine 45’ and ‘Aftermath’ rang out, the collective voice of Dortmund practically drowned out the PA system. It was a triumph of heavy music - a night where energy, grit, and genuine brotherhood coalesced into an unforgettable concert experience.
Setlist
01. Avalanche
02. The Outcast
03. The Great Unknown
04. Wrath
05. Secret
06. Going Under
07. Dark Horse
08. Pressure Point
09. Out of Control
10. Light Years
11. Wash It Away
12. Mercy
13. Dear Youth (Day 52)
14. Aftermath
15. Engine 45
16. Faith Or Forgiveness
17. Between the Lines
18. Earn It
19. Death Grip
All Pictures by Marc Junge