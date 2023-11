Live Review: Haevn - Cologne 2023

Kantine, Cologne, Germany23 October 2023The band HAEVN, one of the now best-known bands from the Netherlands, gave their first concert of the European tour outside their home country in Cologne. Founded in Amsterdam by film composer Jorrit Kleijnen and singer/ songwriter Marijn van der Meer, the two have gained a large fan base with their music in recent years. Not only in the Netherlands, but also far beyond the borders. https://www.haevnmusic.com Music & PerformanceThat evening, many cars from the Netherlands could be seen parked around the Kantine in Cologne. The big hall of the club filled slowly and relaxed with fans of all ages. Even younger children, with appropriate ear protection, could be seen sporadically. Almost on time the band came on stage and started with the first track ‘Keep Your Promise’. In broken German, Marijn van der Meer then also extensively greeted the audience. The music and the very relaxed atmosphere that evening made the couples in the audience to lay in each other’s arms.In between the songs Jerrit and Marijn told little stories, like a blind date or how important it is to let your mind wander. Because that’s exactly what the kind of music of HAEVN is made for and also perfectly suitable. The quiet playing of piano, guitar or cello, in combination with the special voice of Marijn, makes this magic of HAEVN. It was quite amazing how many people sang along with the songs. ‘Brighter Light’ was the last song before the encore, but here the fans’ chants were the loudest of the evening. After ‘Where Did You Go’ and ‘Back In The Water’ the musical part of the evening was over, but HAEVN is definitely one of the bands you can touch.After the concert the band members chatted with the fans and made many selfies with them. So, many visitors left the concert not only with CDs or Vinyl albums from the merchandise booth, but also with a pleasant feeling.Setlist01. Keep Your Promise02. The Sea03. Trade It For The Night04. Where the Heart Is05. No Man’s Land06. We Are07. Hold On To Your Love08. Kite In A Hurricane09. Throw Me a Line10. Welcome The Wind11. The Other Side of Sea12. Holy Ground13. One Day14. Interlude / Sinner Love15. Keep Your Promise (Reprise)16. Bright Lights---17. Where Did You Go18. Back In The WaterRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Light: 8.5Sound: 9.5Total: 8.8 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg