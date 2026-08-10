Live Review: Airbourne - Chemnitz 2026

7th August 2026
Airbourne - “Gutsy” Tour - Support: Ty Freeman
After an already highly successful run of sold-out shows in Germany earlier this year, AIRBOURNE returned to the country for an additional summer show - this time at the beautiful Wasserschloss Klaffenbach in Chemnitz. The concert on 7 August was sold out, and due to the expected high number of visitors, the schedule for the evening was moved slightly forward.
Unlike many of the concerts previously held at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, this time the stage was not set up in the historic courtyard of the castle. Instead, the concert took place on the large meadow behind the castle.
Ty Freeman
The evening was opened by TY FREEMAN and his band. Their straightforward, gritty Rock provided a solid start to the evening and quickly got the audience moving. The performance delivered exactly what was needed from a support act: energetic, honest Rock that warmed up the crowd and prepared them for the main attraction. Still, it was obvious that most of the audience had come for one reason - AIRBOURNE. And when the Australians finally took the stage, there was no doubt that the waiting had been worth it. https://www.tyfreemanmusic.com / https://www.instagram.com/tyfreemanmusic
Airbourne
AIRBOURNE have never been a band known for standing around quietly on stage. Their live shows are built around energy, attitude and the kind of loud, uncompromising Hard Rock that has become their trademark. From the opening notes of ‘Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast’, the band immediately put the audience into full Rock’n’Roll mode.
‘Hungry’, ‘Back in the Game’ and ‘Raise the Flag’ kept the momentum going, followed by ‘Blonde, Bad and Beautiful’ and ‘Bottom of the Well’. The setlist offered a good mixture of songs from different phases of the band’s career, while never losing sight of what AIRBOURNE are all about: simple, powerful riffs, big choruses and an enormous amount of energy. And of course, a typical AIRBOURNE show would not be complete without Joel O’Keeffe turning the concert into something more than just a performance on stage.
One of the evening’s highlights came when O’Keeffe was carried through the audience. As if that wasn’t enough, a beer can was sacrificed along the way, spraying its contents over the crowd. It was one of those completely unpredictable Rock’n’Roll moments that perfectly fits AIRBOURNE’s attitude. There was also plenty of beer flying into the audience from the stage, while the legendary hand-cranked siren made its inevitable appearance. The band knows exactly what its audience expects - and delivers it with an enthusiasm that never feels routine.
Songs such as ‘Diamond in the Rough’, ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ and ‘Live It Up’ kept the energy level high, before ‘Ready to Rock’ and ‘Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)’ led into the final stretch of the evening. And then came the song everyone had been waiting for: ‘Runnin’ Wild’. The final track was the perfect ending to an energetic and thoroughly entertaining AIRBOURNE show. Thousands of people gathered behind the historic castle, singing, shouting and celebrating together - exactly the kind of atmosphere that Hard Rock is made for. https://airbournerock.com / https://www.facebook.com/airbournerock / https://www.instagram.com/airbourne
Setlist
01. Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
02. Hungry
03. Back in the Game
04. Raise the Flag
05. Blonde, Bad and Beautiful
06. Bottom of the Well
07. Diamond in the Rough
08. Breakin’ Outta Hell
09. Live It Up
10. Ready to Rock
11. Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)
12. Runnin’ Wild
AIRBOURNE once again proved why they remain one of the most exciting live acts in Hard Rock. Their show is loud, energetic, entertaining and deliberately uncomplicated - guitars, drums, beer, sweat and Rock’n’Roll. The setting at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach added another special element to the evening. The large meadow behind the historic building offered plenty of room for the sold-out crowd while still retaining the intimate character of an outdoor concert.
With TY FREEMAN providing a solid opening and AIRBOURNE delivering the full Rock’n’Roll treatment afterwards, the additional Chemnitz show turned out to be a very successful summer evening. No frills. No unnecessary spectacle. Just AIRBOURNE doing what AIRBOURNE do best - playing loud, fast and wild.
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer