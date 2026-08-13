CD Review: Judah & The Lion - I Am Prism

Artist: Judah & The LionTitle: I Am PrismGenre: RockRelease Date: 14th August 2026Label: Dualtone RecordsJUDAH & THE LION might not ring a bell amongst many of you. So let me give you a brief introduction of these guys before I tell you about their brand-new album: JUDAH & THE LION is an American rock band, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee. Originally founded in 2011, the band currently consists of only two members: Judah Akers and Brian MacDonald. The band released their first EP ‘First Fruits’ in 2012, the second EP ‘Sweet Tennessee’ in 2013, followed by their debut full length studio album ‘Kids These Days’ in 2014.The sophomore ‘Folk Hop n’ Roll’ included its biggest hit ‘Take It All Back’, which awarded JUDAH & THE LION with nationwide attention and success. The album ‘Pep Talks’, which was out in 2019 even reached #2 in the US Rock Charts, and #3 in the US Indie Charts. JUDAH & THE LION toured with bands such as TWENTY ONE PILOTS, INCUBUS, JIMMY EAT WORLD and KALEO. Now their sixth album is out, called ‘I Am Prism’, and here is, what it sounds like:The opening song and somewhat title track ‘Prism’ begins smooth and gentle. With a rhythmic beat and spheric arrangements, this song is giving you a sense of calm and belonging, while somehow combining the past and the future in the here and now. ‘Maybe The Best Is Now’ continues catchy, while creating space within the arrangements to allow your mind to wander. But beware: The chorus is jolting you back to the here and now. ‘Gut Punch’ sounds as if it can help you to shake off old shackles.This one is filled with energy that is infecting and ignites a spark deep within you. The fast track ‘Just Enjoy The Ride’ pushing you forward throughout its thriving tunes. ‘Gravel Roads’ on the other hand takes a step back and slows down. This one is giving you time for orientation and acknowledging the path and where it got you. ‘As the Crow’ is not only the longest song on the album, but also a perspective changing one, I find. It is incredibly calm yet strong. It is giving you space to reflect and oversee, sorting through emotions and pain, and ultimately learning to let go. ‘Miracle’ continues with spacious and ethereal sounds. ‘Powerless’ comes at you slightly edgier than any of the previous song and it is definitely picking up the pace.The intensity of ‘Can You Relate?’ mercilessly ejects you out of whatever train of thought you were following up on with its strong beat and shouted parts. ‘Win or Go Home’ soothes the previously caused irritation with its mellow and smooth tunes. ‘How to Be Loved’ continues to stay mellow. Like an ocean, this song is swaying back and forth, taking you along, while wondering about how to be a better person. ‘My Love is Yours’ slowly and cautiously closes the album. The deep lyrics bring along a conclusion and resolution, leaving you behind refreshed and with a sorted mind.On this brand-new album ‘I Am Prism’, JUDAH & THE LION bring along twelve songs with a total runtime of forty-seven minutes. Each song is absolutely down to earth. The beautiful lyrics are wrapped in mellow yet interesting tunes. The arrangements leave you plenty of space to get lost in and there is a lot more to explore with each and every time listening to this album. I find it absolutely refreshing and I am sure, you will too. So, check out this brilliant and brand-new release ‘I Am Prism’ by the amazing JUDAH & THE LION.01.Prism02. Maybe The Best Is Now03. Gut Punch04. Just Enjoy The Ride05. Gravel Roads06. As the Crow07. Miracle08. Powerless09. Can You Relate?10. Win or Go Home11. How to Be Loved12. My Love is YoursJudah Akers - Vocals, GuitarBrian Macdonald - Mandolin, VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10