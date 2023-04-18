CD Review: Vogon Poetry - The Guide



Artist: Vogon Poetry

Title: The Guide

Genre: Electronic Spacemusic

Release Date: 3rd March 2023

Label: Audite Records







Album Review



According to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (also known simply as the Guide), Vogon poetry is the third worst in the Universe. The Vogons sometimes use it as a torture method, as it causes physical pain to the listener. Now you may ask, why you should still pay attention to the little Vogonian huddle from Gothenburg, Sweden. That’s pretty simple. ‘The Guide’ is here. So, mix up a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster, grab a towel and don’t panic! ‘The Guide’ has a lot to offer for lovers of well-groomed Swedish Electro Pop with a certain affinity to science fiction.



Since 2012, Roger Tell, Daniel Önnerby and singer John Anderson have been enriching the electro scene with highly energetic, catchy melodies, cool sounds and a good dose of humour. From the beginning, classic science fiction works were the main influence of their lyrics. Musically, the band has one foot firmly in the 80s. Their influences include bands like YAZOO, ULTRAVOX and ERASURE, but also modern acts like IAMX and KITE. ‘The Guide’ continues the tradition with adorable melodies and lyrics about adventures in time and space, while diving into the seriousness of reality. And ‘The Guide’ also brings along a duet (‘Colours’) with Marita Darelius and the trio’s first ever true collaboration with another band. SOCIAL AMBITIONS bring their unique sound to the mix, resulting tracks ‘Time’ and ‘Jag Vill’. The theme of ‘Time’ is the constant question “what if?” and draws inspiration from modern dance music as well as classic Electro Pop.



‘Jag Vill’ with Swedish lyrics is a coltish mellow Synth Pop song with a soft piano tune. The atmospheric intro ‘Rocinante’ is an ode to the main ship of the science fiction TV show “The Expanse” with the same name and kind of a payment to the Vogon’s fetish for space and space ships in general. A dark and cinematic opener, leading into the rest of the album. The striking melody of ‘Atomic Skies’ is a homage to the game series ‘Fallout’, that started at the end of the 90s. The lyrics refer to those adventures you perhaps rather would take on behind a computer screen. “Ghouls and mutants likely tries to block our way / We are always ready to fight for another day…” The sound and melody would perfectly fit in to the story lines of one of those games.



‘Som Det Är’ is the first Swedish song on ‘The Guide’. The theme of the track? Since I don’t speak Swedish, I’ll rely on the statements of our Vogons: “Being there for someone close no matter what the world will bring.” ‘Visitors’ is a tribute to another science fiction TV show. I’ve never watched the original ‘V’ from the 80s but inhaled the remake from 2009 - 2011. Maybe an educational gap that needs to be closed. The track borrows from the show’s theme song with the electronic loop leading the song’s soundscape and also assimilates some of the TV show’s voice samples. With the song, the Vogons from Gothenburg prove their sense of humour once again. “Visitors, from the deep end of universe / Terminating the human race / How can we survive” comes sailing along on an almost happy Synth Pop wave that it’s a real joy.



‘Gargle Blaster’ is a bow to the “Best Drink in Existence” - the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster, one believes ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’. It´s effects are similar to “having your brains smashed out by a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick” and you should “never drink more than two”. According to our Vogons “this might also very well be the effect from listening to the song”. To this I can only agree. But the song can be consumed over and over again and since ‘The Guide’ arrived here, I played it many times. If this is really without any risk, I’m not sure. You’ll have to find out for yourself. With its lyrical theme and John’s haunting vocals, ‘The Forbidden Land’ can almost be considered a follow-up to ‘In Darkness Lost Again’ from the album ‘Don´t Panic’ (2014). The atmospheric song also shares an audio loop embedded. The last song ‘Colours’ is a real love song and has a good dose of 80s vibes. The clear voice of Marita Darelius fits perfect to John Andersson’s vocals.



‘The Guide’ may not be the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything (even when it’s close to exactly 42 minutes long), but it’s a humorous guide through pure and pleasing Electro Pop with catchy melodies, clever lyrics, determined by John’s voice. A love letter to all that is sci-fi, very danceable, entertaining and lots of fun. The album is available as Limited-Edition CD or digital download.





Tracklist



01. Rocinante

02. Atomic Skies

03. Time

04. Som Det Är

05. Visitors

06. Gargle Blaster

07. The Forbidden Land

08. Jag Vill

09. Colours





Line-up



Roger Tell - Music & lyrics

John Andersson - Vocals

Daniel Önnerby - Artwork





Website



https://vogonpoetry.band / https://www.facebook.com/vogonpoetrymusic





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 9

Sound: 8.5

Total: 8.8 / 10



