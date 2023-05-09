Gallery: Eläkeläiset - Jena 2023

F-Haus, Jena, Germany3th May 2023Last week Wednesday I had the pleasure to attend the ELÄKELÄISET’s concert at F-Haus Jena. The band, known for their quirky interpretations of well-known songs, played to an enthusiastic crowd that was always in a party mood. There are many rock and metal songs and radio songs that everyone knows.Actually they are very good songs but you can always make them better. How? Quite simply, you mix these songs with a good dose of Humppa. It gets even better when you play these songs on stage with friends and celebrate with the audience. As always, the band was in top form when they took the stage. The fans in the audience didn’t stand still for long after the first songs and let themselves be carried away by the good atmosphere. This positive atmosphere lasted throughout the concert. The band always heated up the atmosphere and played their songs with a lot of charm and wit. When the show ended, the fans were happy and exhausted. All fans got their money’s worth. After the concert, the merchandise stand was besieged. In our gallery you will find some impressions of the concert. https://www.humppa.com/All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer