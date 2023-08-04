Interview: Statiqbloom - August 2023

Interview withSTATIQBLOOM, the brainchild of the exceptionally talented Fade Kainer took shape in 2014 amidst the bustling streets of Brooklyn, NYC. Initially a solo endeavour, STATIQBLOOM evolved into a mesmerizing duo when Denman C. Anderson joined forces from 2016 to 2020. Before carving a unique path with STATIQBLOOM, Fade Kainer was an integral member of the industrial-doom band BATILLUS, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene with their intense sound. Additionally, he explored the realms of the avant-garde through the noise synth dread project known as Theologian, pushing sonic boundaries to new heights.Moreover, Fade’s artistic journey led him to collaborate with the revered Jarboe of SWANS, showcasing his versatility and undeniable musical prowess. With a background enriched by diverse influences and experiences, STATIQBLOOM’s sound embodies raw emotion, haunting melodies, and an unapologetically experimental spirit. Each composition is a cathartic exploration of soundscapes, delving deep into the realms of dark electronics and industrial ambiance. About the roots of the project, inspirations, moving to Berlin and more…: Tell me how STATIQBLOOM came to be. Why did you decide to express yourself through music?: STATIQBLOOM started as a project I made when I had insomnia, I would be awake late at night and make dark droning pieces and heavy rhythmic noise I was in an altered state with the sleep deprivation. I only shared this music with a few friends. I’ve been in a lot of bands over the years, a band I was in called BATILLUS split up and it was unexpected to me, it sent me into a depression and I just started making music for myself again, a close friend of mine and my girlfriend at the time heard what I was doing and encouraged me to release it. That was the first official STATIQBLOOM release, the ‘Mask Visions Poison’ EP.: Your music is very hypnotic and trance-like, yet it carries a tremendous amount of energy. Can you tell me about your musical background? Is it rooted in dark heavy industrial?: I began playing music as a drummer in Goth and Metal bands when I was a teenager. And at home I experimented with a cassette 4-track, a toy sampler (Casio SK-1), and a lot of drugs, making sound collages. Eventually getting more synths and samplers. I got heavily into industrial & noise music.: The videos you create, such as ‘Restless’ and ‘Talons Teeth’, have a very dark and unsettling tone. Who is responsible for the concept behind them?: The video for ‘Restless’ was my concept; it was the first video I’ve made on my own. It was during the beginning of the pandemic and I shot and edited it myself I was in the country side in the UK at the time. The ‘Talons Teeth’ video was shot in New York the concept was by Gretchen Heinel and was shot by her and Katrin Albert.: What prompted your decision to move to Berlin?: I wanted to live in Berlin for a while, also Berlin is one of the best places for electronic music, I lived in NYC for a long time and wanted a new experience and to meet other producers and artists that inspire me. The pandemic was very devastating to me. I lost my job, my Home in Brooklyn and almost everything I owned, except for a small amount of gear, my cat & a few suitcases. Through a series of crazy circumstances my cat and I ended up in the UK for the pandemic. Then eventually making it to Berlin to start a new life.: Your live shows are known for their high energy and expressive nature. How do you personally view live performances?: Performing live is where I feel I can express parts of me I cannot with words or in day-to-day life. I feel in tune with my true self as well as letting myself be open a conduit for external energy that possess and flows through me when I am in tune and present, and that is the goal to be viscerally present.: Which artists do you particularly admire? Also, could you share the last concert you attended and enjoyed?: A few of the musical artists that I admire and that have influenced me particularly are COIL, early SKINNY PUPPY, NEUBAUTEN, Rozz WILLIAMS, SWANS, HAUS ARAFNA. The last live performance that blew me away was seeing FRET play live.: Tell me about your most recent releases, ‘Threat’ from 2022, and the remix of ‘Separate Worlds’ with QUAL in 2023. What effect were you aiming to achieve with each of these?: ‘Threat’ was made during the pandemic and I wanted to explore more of an industrial - techno and EBM direction. But still keeping the dark atmosphere of my previous records.: I would actually like to inquire about your collaboration with QUAL. I am more familiar with William Maybelline from his work with Lebanon Hanover. What led to the decision to work together?: William reached out to me and asked if he could do a QUAL remix of ‘Separate Worlds’ and I agreed that be great. So, I then decided that I would also do a remix of that song and present them together.: Do you enjoy experimenting with your music? What are your thoughts on artists like AUTHOR & PUNISHER, who go as far as creating their own instruments?: Yes, I do and usually it’s the cornerstone for the start of most of my music. I really admire AUTHOR & PUNISHER; my old band played him on his first shows. And I recently toured Europe with them again. I’ve always admired bands that created new ways of making and playing music and instruments like a lot if early industrial music like THROBBING GRISTLE, NEUBAUTEN, Z’EV.: “Industrial” is a broad term. Which specific subgenre would you say best defines your music?: I don’t know, I guess I flirt with post-industrial, electro-industrial, EBM, Industrial Techno & Rhythmic Noise. I’m not pre-meditated when I begin writing a song which slot I will fall into.: Apart from your appearances at the NCN Festival and in Bielefeld, what can we expect from you in the upcoming months?: I’ll be playing in Bielefeld, NYC, & Copenhagen in the next month.Pictures by Julia Magheru and Thea B. Adora