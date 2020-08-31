Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tomy Robert (Lead / Rhythm Guitarist) from Observants, Behind The Revolver

I am always happy when we have guests in our project from far away, now this is one of this cases. Tomy Robert comes from Charlesbourg, Quebec, Canada. He is playing guitar in the Metalcore band BEHIND THE REVOLVER and the Death Black Metal band OBSERVANTS. The last release of the first band is already a few years behind: ‘As We Blossom And Fade Away’ was released on 1st December 2017. OBSERVANTS had their last release ‘Supreme Being’ on 2nd August 2019. But now I want to speak about tattoos, because I not often see such amazing coloured tattoos as Tomy has them and I want to share this with you.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: First tattoo was at 18. It’s Eddy from IRON MAIDEN made for my mom. I was pretty sure of what I wanted. She always been a big fan of Metal music. That’s why I am now.How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I got two full sleeve’s tattoo. Not sure how to count that. But every pieces in it mean something to me and has been custom made. Will be long to explain. It’s all about life, music, geek / gaming stuff.Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: No, I’m not done yet. Actually I have a sleeve still in progress and I have much more projects to be done.Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Two artists so far. The first was the artist down my street as a teenager. I brought to him the picture I wanted. Simple as that. The second is one of my friends that start a couple years ago. We’ve take the time to make all the little details together for the project.Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: CBD and Advil. Haha, but it’s not that bad at all. The pain totally worth it.Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, never.What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Face tattoo. I would never get one. I’m okay with people getting that done, but not for me though.Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: It is really hard to stop. I always have other ideas that’s popping into my head. Maybe not an addiction, but surely a passion.Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: If they can make a living from it and they’re okay with that, who am I to judge. Not my kind though.I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: In my point of view, that’s an old “cliché”. I don’t feel like I’m judged by my tattoo. So many people have tattoo by now.Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Be sure of what you want and who can bring your project to the next level. It will most of the time be a little different of what you have in head, but they are the artist, you gotta have confidence in the one you choose.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaTitle picture by Stephane Demers, tattoos pictures by Tomy Robert