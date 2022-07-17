Latest Raffles

CD Review: Anthrax - XL

Details
anthrax xl
Artist: Anthrax
Title: XL
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 15th July 2022
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

Some might say that it is absurd to release the sixth live album in a row without a new full-length with new songs and yeah, they would have a point. Don’t get me wrong, I dearly love and respect ANTHRAX and think that all involved artists, their song-material and especially their frontman are outstanding and very important for the whole metal scene but six live records in a row are a bit frivolous. Nevertheless, it is not that someone makes me write this at gunpoint so I can go back to do an actual write-up all the same right? ‘XL’ is the poly-carbon counterpart to the bands 40th anniversary livestream concert that happened on the 18th of July 2021.

As a long-time fan the first thing I notice is that some of my faves made it onto the set list and it is a real treat to hear them in a live setting (kinda). Tracks like ‘Madhouse’, ‘Metal Thrashing Mad’, ‘I Am The Law’, ‘Indians’ and ‘Antisocial’ are no-brainers but the fact that the heartfelt tribute to the fallen ones ‘In The End’ is included definitely (bitter)sweetens the deal. The band plays tight from start to finish, everyone involved gives their all and, aside from the massive riff, Joey Belladonna shows once more why he is one of the most skilled and best-known heavy metal vocalists on this broken excuse of a planet. If you love thrash and especially adore ANTHRAX it is given that you will want to give this a few spins.


Tracklist

01. Time/ Fight em ‘til You Can’t
02. Madhouse
03. Caught In A Mosh
04. Metal Thrashing Mad
05. Got The Time
06. I Am The Law
07. Keep It In The Family
08. Lone Justice
09. The Devil You Know
10. Be All End All
11. Now It’s Dark
12. Antisocial
13. In The End
14. Medusa
15. Evil Twin
16. Indians
17. Skeletons In The Closet
18. Aftershock
19. Blood Eagle Wings
20. Bring The Noise (Public Enemy Cover)
21. A.I.R
22. Among The Living
23. Breathe Lightning
24. Protest And Survive
24. Efilnikufesin N.F.L


Line-up

Scott Ian – Guitars, Backing Vocals
Charlie Benante – Drums, Backing Vocals
Frank Bello – Bass, Backing Vocals
Joey Belladonna – Vocals
Jonathan Donais – Guitar, Backing Vocals


Website

https://www.anthrax.com / https://www.facebook.com/anthrax


Cover Picture

anthrax xl


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10



