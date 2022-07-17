CD Review: Anthrax - XL

Artist: AnthraxTitle: XLGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 15th July 2022Label: Nuclear BlastSome might say that it is absurd to release the sixth live album in a row without a new full-length with new songs and yeah, they would have a point. Don’t get me wrong, I dearly love and respect ANTHRAX and think that all involved artists, their song-material and especially their frontman are outstanding and very important for the whole metal scene but six live records in a row are a bit frivolous. Nevertheless, it is not that someone makes me write this at gunpoint so I can go back to do an actual write-up all the same right? ‘XL’ is the poly-carbon counterpart to the bands 40th anniversary livestream concert that happened on the 18th of July 2021.As a long-time fan the first thing I notice is that some of my faves made it onto the set list and it is a real treat to hear them in a live setting (kinda). Tracks like ‘Madhouse’, ‘Metal Thrashing Mad’, ‘I Am The Law’, ‘Indians’ and ‘Antisocial’ are no-brainers but the fact that the heartfelt tribute to the fallen ones ‘In The End’ is included definitely (bitter)sweetens the deal. The band plays tight from start to finish, everyone involved gives their all and, aside from the massive riff, Joey Belladonna shows once more why he is one of the most skilled and best-known heavy metal vocalists on this broken excuse of a planet. If you love thrash and especially adore ANTHRAX it is given that you will want to give this a few spins.01. Time/ Fight em ‘til You Can’t02. Madhouse03. Caught In A Mosh04. Metal Thrashing Mad05. Got The Time06. I Am The Law07. Keep It In The Family08. Lone Justice09. The Devil You Know10. Be All End All11. Now It’s Dark12. Antisocial13. In The End14. Medusa15. Evil Twin16. Indians17. Skeletons In The Closet18. Aftershock19. Blood Eagle Wings20. Bring The Noise (Public Enemy Cover)21. A.I.R22. Among The Living23. Breathe Lightning24. Protest And Survive24. Efilnikufesin N.F.LScott Ian – Guitars, Backing VocalsCharlie Benante – Drums, Backing VocalsFrank Bello – Bass, Backing VocalsJoey Belladonna – VocalsJonathan Donais – Guitar, Backing Vocalshttps://www.anthrax.com / https://www.facebook.com/anthraxMusic: 10Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10