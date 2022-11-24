Live Review: Billy Talent - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd November 2022
Billy Talent - “Crisis Of Faith Tour” - Support: Frank Turner
On Tuesday it was finally happening. After the show had already had to be postponed twice because of the pandemic, BILLY TALENT performed at the Rockhal on Tuesday evening as part of their “Crisis of Faith Tour”. The Canadian Punk Rock band had the Grand-Duchy jumping on that night. With them: the charismatic band around the Brit Frank Turner. An evening that made the hearts of many young and young-at-heart beat faster.
Frank Turner
Francis Edward “Frank” Turner is an English folk singer-songwriter from Meonstoke, Hampshire. He began his career as the vocalist of Post Hardcore band MILLION DEAD, then embarked upon a primarily acoustic-based solo career following the band’s split in 2005. In the studio and during live performances, Turner is accompanied by his backing band, THE SLEEPING SOULS, which consists of Ben Lloyd (guitar, mandolin), Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano, mandolin) and Nigel Powell (drums). To date, Turner has released nine solo albums, four rarities compilation albums, one retrospective “best of” album, one split album, and five EPs. Turner’s ninth and most recent studio album, ‘FTHC’ was released on 11 February 2022 and reached number 1 in the UK albums chart in the week following its release.
Music & Performance
Frank Turner entered the stage only with his acoustic guitar. The spot was only on him. The audience was curious. A lot of the people visiting the Rockhal that night did not know the British musician. With ‘Four Simple Words’ Frank started show number 2704. After a while his live band THE SLEEPING SOULS was joining him and with great jumps, Frank Turner continued his set with the song ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’ from the current album, ‘FTHC’. And one hit after the other followed. The former Punk band frontman also knows how to establish a relationship with his audience. Greetings, closeness to the audience up to touch, a constant invitation to clap along and to sing along, even a circle pit opened up.
From classics like ‘Recovery’ and ‘Photosynthesis’ to new songs like ‘Punches’ and ‘Non Serviam’ he leaves nothing to be desired and inspires the audience in the usual way. Of course, there were also quieter parts where you could recover. Frank Turner played an energetic 12-song show of the finest quality for opening up a stunning evening and also a great tour. But not only Frank Turner and his band THE SLEEPING SOULS enjoyed this evening. It is rare to see so many radiant, happy and contented faces after a concert of a support act as it was the case this Tuesday in the Rockhal.
Frank Turner and his band definitely got the audience in the right mood before BILLY TALENT's performance and also gained fans again that evening.
Setlist
01. Four Simple Words
02. Haven’t Been Doing So Well
03. Photosynthesis
04. Punches
05. 1933
06. Non Serviam
07. The Gathering
08. Polaroid Picture
09. Get Better
10. Recovery
11. Try This at Home
12. I Still Believe
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 9
Total 8.8 / 10
{gallery}stories/concert/2022/november/frankturner20221122,limit=1,limit_quantity=20{/gallery
Billy Talent
BILLY TALENT is a Canadian Rock band from Mississauga, Ontario. They formed in 1993 with Benjamin Kowalewicz as the lead vocalist, Ian D’Sa on guitar, bassist Jon Gallant and drummer Aaron Solowoniuk. There have been no line-up changes although Aaron is currently taking a hiatus from the band due to an MS relapse, and Jordan Hastings from ALEXISONFIRE is currently filling in for him. In the 24 years since their inception, BILLY TALENT sold over one million albums in Canada alone and nearly three million albums internationally. Their albums ‘Billy Talent I’ and ‘II’ and ‘III’ have all received multi-platinum certifications, with platinum status for the last studio album ‘Dead Silence’. Their new album, ‘Crisis of Faith’, debuted at #1 in their home country of Canada as well as in Germany and Switzerland.
Music & Performance
A sold-out Rockhal with over 6,000 jumping and partying people, a lot of sweat, beer, and one and a half hours of pure energy: That was BILLY TALENT at the Rockhal! A successful evening full of nostalgia, great songs, and an amazing atmosphere. The band started immediately with the classics ‘Devil in a Midnight Mass’ and ‘This Suffering’ and the audience returned the favour by singing, jumping, and dancing along. But this worked only too well for the Canadians. With the sympathetic Benjamin Kowalewicz on vocals, who kept the audience under his spell with his unmistakable voice, it was not difficult to get the crowd to pogo.
With the recent release of their sixth studio album, ‘Crisis of Faith’, BILLY TALENT proved they’re still one of the main flag-bearers for the alternative punk rock scene. So, it was not surprising that six pieces of the last work rang through the big hall of the Rockhal that evening. In general, BILLY TALENT played an ultimate hardcore fan package set on this evening, from early songs like ‘Try Honesty’ to songs from the current album. Some songs - like the classic ‘Rusted from the Rain’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘Red Flag’ could not be missed. Especially the older fans could be excited about ‘Perfect World’ and ‘Tears Into Wine’, which hadn't been played live since 2009 and 2010.
Some observers will have noticed that Jordan Hastings is not on drums this time, as he is also on tour with ALEXISONFIRE. Therefore, Loel Campbell took over this part for the ‘Crisis of Faith’ tour. That Campbell did his job well can’t be denied. The finale of the evening was a dream for many fans: ‘Surprise, Suprise’, ‘Fallen Leaves’, and ‘Devil on My Shoulder’ announced the encore. This consisted of no fewer songs than ‘Viking Death March’ and ‘Red Flag’. The latter was followed by many red flags and many happy faces, which left the Rockhal still humming on Tuesday evening.
Setlist
01. Devil in a Midnight Mass
02. This Suffering
03. I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)
04. Afraid of Heights
05. Perfect World (First time since August 2009)
06. Hanging Out with All the Wrong People
07. Try Honesty
08. Tears Into Wine (First time since August 2010)
09. Pins and Needles
10. Rusted From the Rain
11. Saint Veronika
12. The Dead Can’t Testify (First time since June 2018)
13. The Wolf
14. Diamond on a Landmine (First time since September 2018)
15. End of Me
16. Surrender
17. Forgiveness I + II
18. Reckless Paradise
19. Surprise Surprise
20. Fallen Leaves
21. Devil on My Shoulder
---
22. Viking Death March
23. Red Flag
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
{gallery}stories/concert/2022/november/billytalent20221122,limit=1,limit_quantity=20{/gallery
All Pictures by Elena Arens
