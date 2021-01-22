CD Review: Magnum - The Serpent Rings

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Demonik - Demon (re-issue)
- CD Review: Rawfoil - Tales from the Four Towers
- CD Review: Hawkins, The - Live In The Woods
- CD Review: Shuulak - Rubedo EP
- CD Review: Scarlet Dorn - Blood Red Bouquet
- CD Review: A Stick And A Stone - Versatile
- CD Review: Midnight Spell - Sky Destroyer
- CD Review: Syntet - Hjärtats Slag
- CD Review: Dream Theater - Distant Memories (Live In London)
- CD Review: Dreamslain - Tales of Knights and Distant Worlds
- CD Review: Vocifer - Boiuna
- CD Review: Weird Tales - Yall Motherfuckers Forgot Bout Good Ol Son of a Bitchin Blues
- CD Review: Vicious Circle - Unearthed Precision EP
- CD Review: Benediction - Scriptures
- CD Review: Evangelist - Ad Mortem Festinamus
- CD Review: Black Soul Horde - Land Of Demise
- CD Review: 10 Code - Ride
- CD Review: Exarsis - Sentenced To Life
- CD Review: Peculiar Three - Leap Of Faith
- CD Review: TC75 - Rooms
Latest News
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NEWMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
.
CD Review: Magnum - The Serpent Rings
- Details
- Written by DJ Yentonian aka Carl Robert Chatwin
-
Artist: Magnum
Title: The Serpent Rings
Genre: Classic Rock / AOR / Melodic Metal
Release Date: 17th January 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
What do you say about a band that has now done 21 Albums (23 if you include two which were under the guise of HARD RAIN)? With the recent release of ‘Dance of the Black Tattoo’ an unusual combination of live tracks and festive songs that were released as promotional singles in the run up to Christmas, I thought it was worth going back 12 Months to their previous effort ‘The Serpent Rings’ which of course MAGNUM had intended to tour until the current climate intervened with such plans. So, a year on, is the record ageing nicely?
To answer in short yes. Despite hailing from England’s second city aka Birmingham, the direction of this record is much more along the lines of European bands / artists such as Marko Hietala from NIGHTWISH or SONATA ARCTICA but with more melody and composure. The opening three tracks ‘Where Are You Eden?’, ‘You Can’t Run Faster Than Bullets’ & ‘Madman or Messiah’ are excellent mid-tempo tunes, which would be the perfect soundtrack to driving countryside roads on a Sunday afternoon, and despite guitarist & producer Tony Clarkin being the only songwriter for the band, he isn’t overbearing on the recordings and every instrument + the vocals are allowed to breath accordingly and given the space to express themselves. Making his debut for MAGNUM on this record as well, is the American veteran Dennis Ward who is also the bassist & founder of German bands PINK CREAM 69 & UNISONIC. Given his smooth playing though, you’d think he’s been in the band much, much longer.
Next up is ‘The Archway of Tears’, a superb piece of AOR which is a superb modern equivalent of ‘Separate Ways’ by JOURNEY. Whilst the song does become its own piece, the beginning at least is eerily similar. This direction is continued with the more upbeat ‘Not Forgiven’ and the melancholic title track. ‘House of Kings’ is a bit stop-start but does more than enough to keep the listener occupied. Alongside the regular instruments, string arrangements decide to truly express themselves here. They’re featured in and out of the album without ever dominating any of songs they’re designed to complement, Tony Clarkin has done a great job here with the arrangements and how everything fits together.
The final third of the record starts with the Power ballad ‘The Great Unknown’ which wouldn’t sound of place on one of those Dad-Rock compilations that gets recycled for Father’s Day every year. ‘Man’ however sounds caught between several different styles and unsure of which direction to go in. If B-sides were still a thing, this would have better going alongside the release of a single as it’s not a highlight here. Penultimate track ‘The Last One On Earth’ gives an instant feeling that the album is reaching the end of its journey and its finale ‘Crimson on the White Sand’ gives an aura of “To Be Continued” which is appropriate here as MAGNUM have no plans to call it a day anytime sooner.
It’s easy to dismiss veteran bands as “treading water” or only making records to promote a tour, especially when their debut and sophomore albums have already passed their 40th birthday. This cannot be said for MAGNUM however. As long as Tony Clarkin wants to continue, there is plenty of life in them still.
Tracklist
01. Where Are You Eden?
02.You Can't Run Faster Than The Bullets
03. Madman or Messiah
04. The Archway of Tears
05. Not Forgiven
06. The Serpent of Rings
07. House Of Kings
08. The Great Unknown
09. Man
10. The Last One on Earth
11. Crimson on the White Sand
Line-up
Bob Cately – Vocals
Tony Clarkin – Guitars
Dennis Ward – Bass
Rick Benton – Keyboards
Lee Morrus – Drums
Website
www.magnumonline.co.uk
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment