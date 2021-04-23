CD Review: Motörhead - Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin

Artist: MotörheadTitle: Louder Than Noise... Live in BerlinGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 23rd April 2021Label: Silver Lining Music / Motörhead MusicFor six years now we live in an era I would call AL (After Lemmy) because after the big man died, so did a piece of Rock’n’Roll. We are still striving to find new heroes that claim the crowns of their respective fields and subgenres and all that during the biggest crisis since the last world war. Lemmy was and will forever be: an icon and as such it is perfectly o.k. that there is new music released. The gig that was documented for this release was played on 5th December 2012 at the Berlin Velodrom. There was a mass of 12,000 motörmaniacs and they obviously had a blast being there. Lemmy was roughly 67 years old by that time and he and his comrades kicked ass that night, playing 15 of their all-time hits like ‘Killed by Death’, ‘Ace of Spades’ and ‘Overkill’.To think that MOTÖRHEAD was formed in 1975 by a guy that was just kicked out of space-rock band HAWKWIND, to become so iconic and successful is kind of funny (well not for HAWKWIND I think). Lemmy and MOTÖRHEAD entered every stage, were the lives of many, many parties, drank and banged everything they wanted and still survived so many years as a band and as individuals. Lemmy lived live to the fullest and he will surely be forever celebrated and loved. Spoiler Alert: this record is not gonna change the unrelenting love from MOTÖRHEADS fanbase, you get exactly what is expected: a legendary band that plays a very good ass-kicking show. If you, like me, never had the chance to see MOTÖRHEAD live you should definitely check this out to experience the powerful rawness and the unbroken will to rock until you drop the fuck dead.01. I Know How to Die02. Damage Case03. Stay Clean04. Metropolis05. Over the Top06. Doctor Rock07. String Theory08. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch09. Rock It10. You Better Run11. The One to Sing the Blues12. Going to Brazil13. Killed by Death14. Ace of Spades15. OverkillLemmy Kilmister – Vocals / BassPhil Campbell – GuitarsMikkey Dee – Drumshttps://imotorhead.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMotorheadMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10