Live Review: Max & Iggor Cavalera – Cologne 2019

Kantine, Cologne, Germany8th December 2018After their successful Australian tour in March this year, the two SEPULTURA founding brothers MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA were headed to Germany in the winter of 2019 as part of the “Beneath The Arise” tour with the performance of their classic (aka 30 years old) albums ‘Beneath The Remains’ (1989) and ‘Arise’ (1991).HEALING MAGIC was formed in October of 2018 by Amadeus Cavalera and Travis Stone while working on music in New River, Arizona. Cavalera and Stone, recently coming out of previous musical projects, were inspired to try new directions and new musical tones. They began working on songs in the rural desert of Arizona, Travis playing lead guitar and Amadeus handling bass and vocals. The music itself is inspired by dramatic fantasy terrains, taking on a shape that was a composition of Heavy Metal, Psychedelic Rock, and Sludge. In time, Travis and Igor were acquainted with Fresno, California drummer Johnny Valles and the line-up of HEALING MAGIC was complete. The band has since written and recorded five songs, which have been released as an EP with the title of ‘Restoration’. https://www.facebook.com/healingmagicbandMusic & PerformanceThe current tour has the characterization of a family reunion for the Cavaleras, as not only the two Cavalera brothers have reunited as a band, but also Max has brought along his son’s band as an opener. Igor Cavalera, who changed his first name to Amadeus because too many people confused him with his uncle Iggor, has huge shoes to fill as a base player and front man for the band HEALING MAGIC. The band members have devoted themselves to strike some kind of balancing act between Trash and Sludge Metal with mystic influences. Music wise, this was a solid and convincing show, offering enough groove to get the first third of the crowd in the audience to bop their heads. However, it became obvious that this was the first big tour for the Cavalera offspring and his band mates, as Amadeus seldomly addressed - let alone fire up - the audience as more seasoned opening acts would have done. Nevertheless, I am sure that papá Cavalera has enough reasons to be proud of his son.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 6Total: 7 / 10SEPULTURA are among the pioneers of Trash Metal, mixing Punk and Metal with traditional Brazilian elements to create a unique style. The brothers two Max Cavalera (vocals, guitar) and Iggor Cavalera (drums) wrote Heavy Metal history especially in the nineties. Especially with the three works ‘Arise’ (1991), ‘Chaos A.D.’ (1991) and ‘Cavalera’ (1993). With ‘Roots’ (1996) they became known, sold more than three million records in the USA alone, worldwide it is nearly 30 million. After the ‘Return To Roots’ tour two years ago, they are now celebrating their past once again by putting the albums ‘Beneath The Remains’ (1989) and ‘Arise’ (1991) at the centre of their new tour. For more on the band go to www.Cavaleraconspiracy.com or https://www.facebook.com/Cavaleraconspiracy.Music & PerformanceAnd then shortly before 9pm it was time for the main act of the evening. Max Cavalera, founder of SEPULTURA and SOULFLY, pioneer of Thrash Metal, the man who has given the world hits like ‘Beneath the Remains’, ‘Arise’, ‘Slave of Pain’, and ‘Desperate Cry’ has summoned his disciples. Those were a pretty diverse crowd comprised of a mix of young people who probably participated in the 2017 ‘Roots’ tour, as well as fans of the first hour, who most likely bought the first album ‘Morbid Visions’ on vinyl in 1986. And nobody had any reason to be disappointed. Max growl-shouted into his microphone decorated with a bullet belt and worked the lower four strings of his guitar to churn out the familiar roaring riffs of the 1989 classics. Meanwhile, his brother Iggor stomped onto the pedals of his double bass drum and bashed his drumset as if he wanted to destroy his set before the end of the gig. Marc Rizzo on guitar and John Chow on bass joined and reinforced the Cavaleras’ passion, pushing the energy levels inside the room higher and higher, and the audience had no choice but to get carried away. Every song was recognized with cheers after the first notes, even without any announcement, and every verse sparked scream-alongs.The band fired up the moshing crowd in the small Kantine with ease, and Max with his impressive mono-dreadlock looked satisfied with the display of circle and mosh pit passion. For the encore, Max and Iggor delighted the audience with their most popular works from the ‘Chaos A.D.’ and ‘Roots’ era, which hopefully leaves the door open for a future ‘Chaos A.D.’ tour in 2021.Setlist01. Beneath the Remains02. Inner Self (03. Stronger Than Hate04. Mass Hypnosis05. Slaves of Pain06. Primitive Future07. Arise08. Dead Embryonic Cells09. Desperate Cry10. Murder11. Altered State12. Infected Voice13. Orgasmatron (Motörhead cover)---14. Troops of Doom15. Refuse/Resist16. Roots Bloody Roots17. Beneath the Remains / Arise / Dead Embryonic CellsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Christian Beyermann