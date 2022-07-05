CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Hunger

Latest Raffles
No events
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
- Preview THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Cologne 2022-08-11
- Preview DROPKICK MURPHYS - Leipzig 2022-07-16
- Preview ELBRIOT - Hamburg 2022-08-20
- Preview MTV HEADBANGER’S BALL - Tour 2022
- Preview RUHRPOTT METAL MEETING - Oberhausen 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Breathe Your Last - Apocalypse
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 1)
- Live Review: IAMX - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Gary Numan - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Download Festival - Hockenheim 2022
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Judas Priest - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Einstürzende Neubauten - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Ironflame - Where Madness Dwells
- Interview: Jules Maxwell - June 2022
- Live Review: PiL - London 2022
- Live Review: She Past Away - Berlin 2022
- CD Review: Kreator - Hate Über Alles
- CD Review: Don’t Drop The Sword - Prelude To The Age Of Heroes EP
- CD Review: Carpet Waves - Inner Weapons
- Live Review: Linea Aspera - Wroclaw 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Hamburg 2022
- Interview: Neila Invo - June 2022
- Live Review: Fury in the Slaughterhouse - Mönchengladbach 2022
Latest News
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Hunger
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Then Comes Silence
Title: Hunger
Genre: Gothic Rock
Release Date: 1st July 2022
Label: Nexilis / Metropolis Records
Album Review
One of the more successful new-wave of old-wave bands to peddle a brand of doomy, gloomy modern Gothic, Sweden’s THEN COMES SILENCE have a knack of refining and improving their sound quite effortlessly. They know instinctively what they’re good at, but refuse to get their boots stuck in the muddy tracks of those who have gone before, creating an almost playful take on several genres, all kicked-up into one. By album number five - ‘Hunger’ - the strain must be telling, but if it is, they’ve hidden it well.
And there’s certainly nothing timid or apologetic about the explosive dark-rock opener ‘Tickets To Funerals’ which burbles along with a scowl and a growl and sounds like SHE WANTS REVENGE doing a glam-rock THE CULT while snarling a bit of BILLY IDOL from the wings. ‘Rise To The Bait’ is similarly spirited and popped full of bleak melody and chorus, ‘Cold From Inside’ slowing things a tad but losing not a shred of intensity - and that seems to be the key. Intense is good, but it can swallow its own arse on occasion. THEN COMES SILENCE are masters at nuance, knowing exactly when to slip a major chord in to soften the melancholy blow.
‘Worm’ writhes about wonderfully, a total band effort, everyone having their part to play in this wriggly and complex tale of the hook that lost the worm. ‘Weird Gets Strange’ and ‘Pretty Creatures’ thunder along magnificently, ‘Close Shot’ understated and deceptively effective, and closing track ‘Unknowingly Blessed’ layering up from a skeletal intro into a full throttle rock romp, complete with unashamedly generic riff and swagger. Good stuff.
This is an accomplished piece of work, taut and well balanced, with the song-writing itself pushed to the front instead of left cowering in the shadows and afraid to show itself. And that’s always a mark of a band who aren’t just at the peak of their game, but know they are and want you to know too. Things march on very nicely for THEN COMES SILENCE.
Tracklist
01. Tickets To Funerals
02. Rise To The Bait
03. Cold From Inside
04. Worm
05. Chain
06. Weird gets Strange
07. Days And Years
08. Blood Runs Cold
09. Pretty Creatures
10. Close Shot
11. Unknowingly Blessed
Line-up
Alex Svenson – Vocals, E-bass
Jonas Fransson – Drums
Mattias Ruejas Jonson – Guitar
Hugo Zombie – Guitar
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
