Artist: Various Artists
Title: Sacred Geometry
Genre: Alternative / Goth / Darkwave / Industrial
Release Date: 22nd September 2023
Label: Coitus Interruptus Productions
Album Review
Coitus Interruptus Productions are masters at producing tribute albums with contributions from some amazingly talented musicians who each place their own unique stamp upon their chosen track of the featured artist.
The latest release: ‘Sacred Geometry’ is a Darkwave / Industrial tribute to the California based rock band A PERFECT CIRCLE. Described by a friend of mine as “chill-out rock”, A PERFECT CIRCLE was formed in LA in 1999 by TOOL vocalist Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel. They released four albums: ‘Mer de Noms’, ‘Thirteenth Step’, ‘Emotive’ and ‘Eat the Elephant’ - the first three in the early 2000s and the fourth in 2018 after the band reformed. ‘Sacred Geometry’ features 18 tracks which were arranged and produced by Coitus Interruptus Productions and Yvette Winkler (vocals, VASELYNE), who appears on several tracks herself e.g. the excellent ‘Talk Talk’ by BORN FOR BLISS. Yvette also features with her own band VASELYNE performing ‘The Doomed’.
The result is an outstanding collection of A PERFECT CIRCLE tracks by artists from across the globe - such as AL1CE - whose rendition of ‘the Hollow’ dreamy and delicious. The whole album is still darkwave, industrial. It gives me Kate Bush vibes with a little heavy metal, BORN FOR BLISS, CZARINA, KRATE, DEATH LOVES VERONICA, PINCHPOINT - whose version of ‘Judith’ is sublime - and many others. The tempo increases by track five. I’m weary having just returned from a hectic weekend away, my neck is sore from the train and underground but my head is nodding along to DESIGNER VIOLENCE’s rendition of ‘Hourglass.’ KRATE (with Lis Van Den Akker), brings it back down to chill level with ‘Over’.
My biggest challenge in reviewing this album is choosing which tracks to highlight. It’s very difficult to just settle on any one song in particular because it is a standout album. Sacred Geometry has such a fine collection of artists and each contribution is different to the last, but in my opinion, is a wonderful tribute that the original band and fans should love. I never used to pay an awful lot of attention to tribute albums - unless it was Nightmare before Christmas or DAVID BOWIE but after being introduced to this production company, I feel that I have discovered a new paradigm in my musical preferences. I admit the error of my ways, tribute albums are a great way of investigating bands that you may not have heard before. I can honestly say that if there was a festival featuring all the artists on this album, I would buy a ticket tomorrow!
Tracklist
01. Al1ce - The Hollow
02. Born For Bliss (Feat Yvette Winkler) - Talk Talk
03. Czarina - The Outsider
04. Death Loves Veronica - Counting Bodies Like Sheep To The Rhythm.
05. Ðesigner Violence - Hourglass
06. Krate (Featuring Lis Van Den Akker) - Over
07. Mari Kattman - Brent
08. Melodywhore (Featuring Mellow, Daz Sharp And Rath Campbell) - The Nurse Who Loved Me
09. Michael Allen Giller - 3 Libras
10. Morgue Vvitch - Vanishing
11. Pinchpoint - Judith
12. Stoneburner - Magdalena
13. Sys Machine - Gravity
14. System Syn - The Machine
15. Tearing The Black Box (Featuring Yvette Winkler) - Passive
16. Unhappily Ever Now - Orestes
17. Unwomen - Pet
18. Vaselyne - The Doomed
Website
https://coitusinterruptusproductions.bandcamp.com/album/sacred-geometry-a-tribute-to-a-perfect-circle
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Comments powered by CComment