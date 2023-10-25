CD Review: Various Artists - Sacred Geometry (a tribute to A Perfect Circle)

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: Sacred GeometryGenre: Alternative / Goth / Darkwave / IndustrialRelease Date: 22nd September 2023Label: Coitus Interruptus ProductionsCoitus Interruptus Productions are masters at producing tribute albums with contributions from some amazingly talented musicians who each place their own unique stamp upon their chosen track of the featured artist.The latest release: ‘Sacred Geometry’ is a Darkwave / Industrial tribute to the California based rock band A PERFECT CIRCLE. Described by a friend of mine as “chill-out rock”, A PERFECT CIRCLE was formed in LA in 1999 by TOOL vocalist Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel. They released four albums: ‘Mer de Noms’, ‘Thirteenth Step’, ‘Emotive’ and ‘Eat the Elephant’ - the first three in the early 2000s and the fourth in 2018 after the band reformed. ‘Sacred Geometry’ features 18 tracks which were arranged and produced by Coitus Interruptus Productions and Yvette Winkler (vocals, VASELYNE), who appears on several tracks herself e.g. the excellent ‘Talk Talk’ by BORN FOR BLISS. Yvette also features with her own band VASELYNE performing ‘The Doomed’.The result is an outstanding collection of A PERFECT CIRCLE tracks by artists from across the globe - such as AL1CE - whose rendition of ‘the Hollow’ dreamy and delicious. The whole album is still darkwave, industrial. It gives me Kate Bush vibes with a little heavy metal, BORN FOR BLISS, CZARINA, KRATE, DEATH LOVES VERONICA, PINCHPOINT - whose version of ‘Judith’ is sublime - and many others. The tempo increases by track five. I’m weary having just returned from a hectic weekend away, my neck is sore from the train and underground but my head is nodding along to DESIGNER VIOLENCE’s rendition of ‘Hourglass.’ KRATE (with Lis Van Den Akker), brings it back down to chill level with ‘Over’.My biggest challenge in reviewing this album is choosing which tracks to highlight. It’s very difficult to just settle on any one song in particular because it is a standout album. Sacred Geometry has such a fine collection of artists and each contribution is different to the last, but in my opinion, is a wonderful tribute that the original band and fans should love. I never used to pay an awful lot of attention to tribute albums - unless it was Nightmare before Christmas or DAVID BOWIE but after being introduced to this production company, I feel that I have discovered a new paradigm in my musical preferences. I admit the error of my ways, tribute albums are a great way of investigating bands that you may not have heard before. I can honestly say that if there was a festival featuring all the artists on this album, I would buy a ticket tomorrow!01. Al1ce - The Hollow02. Born For Bliss (Feat Yvette Winkler) - Talk Talk03. Czarina - The Outsider04. Death Loves Veronica - Counting Bodies Like Sheep To The Rhythm.05. Ðesigner Violence - Hourglass06. Krate (Featuring Lis Van Den Akker) - Over07. Mari Kattman - Brent08. Melodywhore (Featuring Mellow, Daz Sharp And Rath Campbell) - The Nurse Who Loved Me09. Michael Allen Giller - 3 Libras10. Morgue Vvitch - Vanishing11. Pinchpoint - Judith12. Stoneburner - Magdalena13. Sys Machine - Gravity14. System Syn - The Machine15. Tearing The Black Box (Featuring Yvette Winkler) - Passive16. Unhappily Ever Now - Orestes17. Unwomen - Pet18. Vaselyne - The DoomedMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10