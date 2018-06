Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany26th June 2018Anyone who has seen Mr. E and his band live more than once knows that basically everything can happen on an EELS concert. For example, in recent years at one tour, they rocked with doubled beards in their faces, baseball caps, and Adidas training pants through their oeuvre at twice the pace. They invited to a stylish evening with string accompaniment, where Mr. E read from his biography and in between presented his personal best of. And sometimes they were just the almost exceptional band, whose songs appear every few months in an American movie soundtrack, because they are so good, so timeless, so melodic, so profound, and so deep.Now, mastermind Mr. E has completed his 12th studio album, which was released on April 6 and is called ‘The Deconstruction’. 15 songs are on it - recorded by him, his occasional companions Koool G Murder and P-Boo as well as the “The Deconstruction Orchestra & Choir”. About the album, but Mr. E already said, “Here are 15 new EELS tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts.” Just a few weeks after the release, the EELS are now introducing the new songs live - and these songs rocked, as well as the old gems EELS played live at the sold-out E-Werk last Tuesday. As support, they brought THAT 1 GUY with his “magic pipe”, who already warmed up the audience very well for the things to come!http://that1guy.com / https://www.facebook.com/that1guyhttp://www.eelstheband.com / https://www.facebook.com/THEEELS00. Intro: Fanfare for Rocky01. Out in the Street (The Who cover)02. Raspberry Beret (Prince cover)03. Bone Dry04. Flyswatter05. Dog Faced Boy06. From Which I Came/A Magic World07. Dirty Girl08. That Look You Give That Guy09. Prizefighter10. Rusty Pipes11. Open My Present12. You Are the Shining Light13. My Beloved Monster14. I’m Going to Stop Pretending That I Didn’t Break Your Heart15. Climbing to the Moon16. I Like the Way This Is Going17. Little Joe!18. Today Is the Day19. Novocaine for the Soul20. Souljacker, Part I21. I Like Birds22. P.S. You Rock My World---23. When You Were Mine (Prince cover)---24. Mr. E’s Beautiful Blues25. Fresh Blood26. Love and Mercy / Blinking Lights (For Me) / Wonderful, GloriousMore on Eels All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com