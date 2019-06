Gallery: Prada Meinhoff - Hamburg 2019

Nochtwache, Hamburg, Germany14th June 2019Another hot Friday night in June and Nochtwache at Reeperbahn hosted the Electro Punk band PRADA MEINHOFF from Berlin in the basement. The opening for PRADA MEINHOFF were the three guys from DIE CIGARETTEN who helped to heat up the basement a lot before the main act entered the stage. PRADA MEINHOFF delivered what the band name promises: a whole bunch of Punk, Beats and party hard deluxe! An intense Friday night, glamorous and dirty.https://diecigaretten.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/dieCigarettenhttp://www.prada-meinhoff.de / https://www.facebook.com/pradameinhoffMore on Prada Meinhoff All pictures by Nastja Iz