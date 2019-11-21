Latest Raffles

Gallery: P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019

Details
P.O.D.Kulttempel, Oberhausen, Germany
19th November 2019
P.O.D. & Supports: Alien Ant Farm, Dead Girls Academy

P.O.D (Payable on Death) is a Christian Nu-Metal band from San Diego, California, which made its first musical attempts in 1992 as a so-called garage band. Over the years, the four-piece band developed quite quickly to a significant size in the scene. They signed their first contract with Atlantic Records (later changed in 2007 to Columbia Records). Their singles achieved high chart rankings in several countries, and Grammy nominations and platinum awards for their albums were not enough. Some songs were even used in movies and as background music in commercials.

D4S3887 klein

After the huge success of the 2001 released album, ‘Satellite’, the quartet went on a world tour, performing among others in Australia, New Zealand and England, starring at festivals such as the Download Festival, Hellfest, Rock on the Range, River City Rock Fest, Carolina Rebellion or Aftershock Festival, and shared the stages with celebrities such as IN THIS MOMENT, PROPHETS OF RAGE, SHINEDOWN and FIVE FINGER DEATHPUNCH. The mix of various styles such as New Metal, Hip-Hop, Hardcore, Reggae and Rock was also very well received in Germany. Their records have sold more than 12 million copies since the band was founded. In February 2019 they were just guests in Germany, and now they are back in October for four dates and they have their tenth album, ‘Circles’, with them!


Dead Girls Academy

Setlist
01. This is War
02. Forever
03. Too Late
04. No Way Out
05. Everything
06. Cannibal
07. Girls, Girls, Girls
08. I’ll Find a Way
https://www.facebook.com/DeadGirlsAcademy


Alien Ant Farm

Setlist
01. Intro: Universe
02. Courage
03. Bad Morning
04. Forgive & Forget
05. Movies
06. Wish
07. These Days
08. Never Meant
09. Attitude
10. What I Feel Is Mine
11. Sticks and Stones
12. Goodbye
13. Smooth Criminal (Michael Jackson cover)
http://www.alienantfarm.com / https://www.facebook.com/alienantfarm


P.O.D.

Setlist
01. Listening for the Silence
02. Set It Off
03. Boom (w/ ‘Whole Lotta Love’ riff intro)
04. Rock the Party (Off the Hook)
05. Panic Attack
06. Soundboy Killa
07. Rockin’ With the Best
08. Always Southern California
09. Circles
10. Youth of the Nation
11. Murdered Love
12. Southtown
13. Will You
14. Alive
15. Satellite
http://www.payableondeath.com / https://www.facebook.com/POD

More on P.O.D., Alien Ant Farm, Dead Girls Academy


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
