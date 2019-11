Gallery: P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019

Kulttempel, Oberhausen, Germany19th November 2019P.O.D (Payable on Death) is a Christian Nu-Metal band from San Diego, California, which made its first musical attempts in 1992 as a so-called garage band. Over the years, the four-piece band developed quite quickly to a significant size in the scene. They signed their first contract with Atlantic Records (later changed in 2007 to Columbia Records). Their singles achieved high chart rankings in several countries, and Grammy nominations and platinum awards for their albums were not enough. Some songs were even used in movies and as background music in commercials.After the huge success of the 2001 released album, ‘Satellite’, the quartet went on a world tour, performing among others in Australia, New Zealand and England, starring at festivals such as the Download Festival, Hellfest, Rock on the Range, River City Rock Fest, Carolina Rebellion or Aftershock Festival, and shared the stages with celebrities such as IN THIS MOMENT, PROPHETS OF RAGE, SHINEDOWN and FIVE FINGER DEATHPUNCH. The mix of various styles such as New Metal, Hip-Hop, Hardcore, Reggae and Rock was also very well received in Germany. Their records have sold more than 12 million copies since the band was founded. In February 2019 they were just guests in Germany, and now they are back in October for four dates and they have their tenth album, ‘Circles’, with them!Setlist01. This is War02. Forever03. Too Late04. No Way Out05. Everything06. Cannibal07. Girls, Girls, Girls08. I’ll Find a Wayhttps://www.facebook.com/DeadGirlsAcademySetlist01. Intro: Universe02. Courage03. Bad Morning04. Forgive & Forget05. Movies06. Wish07. These Days08. Never Meant09. Attitude10. What I Feel Is Mine11. Sticks and Stones12. Goodbye13. Smooth Criminal (Michael Jackson cover)http://www.alienantfarm.com / https://www.facebook.com/alienantfarmSetlist01. Listening for the Silence02. Set It Off03. Boom (w/ ‘Whole Lotta Love’ riff intro)04. Rock the Party (Off the Hook)05. Panic Attack06. Soundboy Killa07. Rockin’ With the Best08. Always Southern California09. Circles10. Youth of the Nation11. Murdered Love12. Southtown13. Will You14. Alive15. Satellitehttp://www.payableondeath.com / https://www.facebook.com/PODMore on P.O.D. All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com