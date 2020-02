Gallery: Stereophonics - Cologne 2020

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany4th February 2020For more than 25 years, STEREOPHONICS from Wales represent a very certain Rock feeling. Six out of their ten studio albums reached the top position of the British charts, they received 23 platinum awards and up to now, they sold more than 8.5 million copies of their records. In 2020, STEREOPHONICS are back on European stages with new material of their eleventh long player ‘Kind’. This is also the name of the European tour leading to Germany as well where we attended the Cologne show like around 1,000 fans from all over the world, judging by the languages I could hear around me…http://www.nadiasheikh.com / https://www.facebook.com/nadiasheikhmusicSetlist01. Toxic02. Shadows03. Break Free04. Broken Bridges05. Fire Away06. Undone07. Get Awayhttp://www.stereophonics.com / https://www.facebook.com/stereophonicsSetlist01. Intro: Theme from “The Warriors” (Barry De Vorzon song)02. Mr Writer03. Superman04. Geronimo05. Maybe Tomorrow06. Hurry Up and Wait07. Have a Nice Day08. Bust This Town09. Mr and Mrs Smith10. Fly Like an Eagle11. Graffiti on the Train12. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s the One That We All Got)13. Stitches14. Nothing Precious at All15. Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day16. Step On My Old Size Nines17. Make Friends With the Morning18. Elevators19. Just Looking20. I Wanna Get Lost With You21. Local Boy in the Photograph---22. C’est La Vie23. DakotaMore on Stereophonics All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com