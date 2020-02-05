Gallery: Stereophonics - Cologne 2020

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
4th February 2020
Stereophonics - “Kind 2020” Tour - Support: Nadia Sheikh
For more than 25 years, STEREOPHONICS from Wales represent a very certain Rock feeling. Six out of their ten studio albums reached the top position of the British charts, they received 23 platinum awards and up to now, they sold more than 8.5 million copies of their records. In 2020, STEREOPHONICS are back on European stages with new material of their eleventh long player ‘Kind’. This is also the name of the European tour leading to Germany as well where we attended the Cologne show like around 1,000 fans from all over the world, judging by the languages I could hear around me…
Nadia Sheikh
http://www.nadiasheikh.com / https://www.facebook.com/nadiasheikhmusic
Setlist
01. Toxic
02. Shadows
03. Break Free
04. Broken Bridges
05. Fire Away
06. Undone
07. Get Away
Stereophonics
http://www.stereophonics.com / https://www.facebook.com/stereophonics
Setlist
01. Intro: Theme from “The Warriors” (Barry De Vorzon song)
02. Mr Writer
03. Superman
04. Geronimo
05. Maybe Tomorrow
06. Hurry Up and Wait
07. Have a Nice Day
08. Bust This Town
09. Mr and Mrs Smith
10. Fly Like an Eagle
11. Graffiti on the Train
12. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s the One That We All Got)
13. Stitches
14. Nothing Precious at All
15. Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day
16. Step On My Old Size Nines
17. Make Friends With the Morning
18. Elevators
19. Just Looking
20. I Wanna Get Lost With You
21. Local Boy in the Photograph
---
22. C’est La Vie
23. Dakota
More on Stereophonics
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
