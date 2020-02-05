Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAMA
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FELICE BROTHERS
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUNO MAJOR
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONUMENTS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAGONFORCE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOUR OF TOURS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MAINE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EQUILIBRIUM
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NAPALM DEATH
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: [:SITD:]
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WISBORG
Sat Feb 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Stereophonics - Cologne 2020

Details
D4S8426 kleinCarlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
4th February 2020
Stereophonics - “Kind 2020” Tour - Support: Nadia Sheikh

For more than 25 years, STEREOPHONICS from Wales represent a very certain Rock feeling. Six out of their ten studio albums reached the top position of the British charts, they received 23 platinum awards and up to now, they sold more than 8.5 million copies of their records. In 2020, STEREOPHONICS are back on European stages with new material of their eleventh long player ‘Kind’. This is also the name of the European tour leading to Germany as well where we attended the Cologne show like around 1,000 fans from all over the world, judging by the languages I could hear around me…


Nadia Sheikh

  • _D4S8299_klein
  • _D4S8302_klein
  • _D4S8304_klein
  • _D4S8311_klein
  • _D4S8313_klein
  • _D4S8314_klein
  • _D4S8318_klein
  • _D4S8320_klein
  • _D4S8324_klein
  • _D4S8325_klein
  • _D4S8328_klein
  • _D4S8332_klein
  • _D4S8335_klein
  • _D4S8342_klein
  • _D4S8348_klein
  • _D4S8349_klein
  • _D4S8353_klein
  • _D4S8354_klein
  • _D4S8357_klein
  • _D4S8358_klein

http://www.nadiasheikh.com / https://www.facebook.com/nadiasheikhmusic

Setlist
01. Toxic
02. Shadows
03. Break Free
04. Broken Bridges
05. Fire Away
06. Undone
07. Get Away


Stereophonics

  • _D3S0886_klein
  • _D4S8365_klein
  • _D4S8368_klein
  • _D4S8377_klein
  • _D4S8379_klein
  • _D4S8389_klein
  • _D4S8390_klein
  • _D4S8392_klein
  • _D4S8393_klein
  • _D4S8396_klein
  • _D4S8398_klein
  • _D4S8402_klein
  • _D4S8404_klein
  • _D4S8407_klein
  • _D4S8410_klein
  • _D4S8411_klein
  • _D4S8415_klein
  • _D4S8417_klein
  • _D4S8421_klein
  • _D4S8426_klein
  • _D4S8427_klein
  • _D4S8429_klein
  • _D4S8439_klein
  • _D4S8440_klein
  • _D4S8444_klein
  • _D4S8445_klein
  • _D4S8447_klein
  • _D4S8449_klein
  • _D4S8454_klein
  • _D4S8458_klein
  • _D4S8461_klein
  • _D4S8464_klein
  • _D4S8467_klein
  • _D4S8476_klein
  • _D4S8478_klein
  • _D4S8482_klein
  • _D4S8483_klein
  • _D4S8486_klein
  • _D4S8489_klein
  • _D4S8491_klein

http://www.stereophonics.com / https://www.facebook.com/stereophonics

Setlist
01. Intro: Theme from “The Warriors” (Barry De Vorzon song)
02. Mr Writer
03. Superman
04. Geronimo
05. Maybe Tomorrow
06. Hurry Up and Wait
07. Have a Nice Day
08. Bust This Town
09. Mr and Mrs Smith
10. Fly Like an Eagle
11. Graffiti on the Train
12. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s the One That We All Got)
13. Stitches
14. Nothing Precious at All
15. Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day
16. Step On My Old Size Nines
17. Make Friends With the Morning
18. Elevators
19. Just Looking
20. I Wanna Get Lost With You
21. Local Boy in the Photograph
---
22. C’est La Vie
23. Dakota

More on Stereophonics


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

Related Articles

You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Stereophonics - Cologne 2020