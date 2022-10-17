Latest Raffles

Gallery: Cult of Luna - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
Cult of LunaRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
2nd October 2022
Cult of Luna - Europe 22 Part I

In their almost 20-year career, the Swedish Post-Metallers CULT OF LUNA have established themselves as one of the world’s leading bands in the genre. Their songs are extravagantly atmospheric trips into dark spheres where the skilful change between dynamics and hypnotic monotony shapes the basic mood. Walls of guitars are built up, yet there is still room for doomy moments and sinister but skilful harmonies. CULT OF LUNA are known for their apocalyptic live performances, which expand the audience’s imagination without restriction.

On Sunday, the Swedes demonstrated their skills at the Rockhal. From the mighty opening ‘Cold Burn’, from the new record ‘The Long Road North’, to songs from the 2019 album ‘A Dawn to Fear’ and the two even older songs ‘I: The Weapon’ and ‘Dim’, CULT OF LUNA celebrated their very own sound, which as always oscillates between epic grand gestures and moments of silence.

Setlist
01. Cold Burn
02. Nightwalkers
03. The Silver Arc
04. I: The Weapon
05. Lights on the Hill
06. The Silent Man
07. Beyond I
08. Dim
09. Blood Upon Stone

  • DSC_6276
  • DSC_6281
  • DSC_6307
  • DSC_6313
  • DSC_6335
  • DSC_6353
  • DSC_6358
  • DSC_6368
  • DSC_6389
  • DSC_6392
  • DSC_6428
  • DSC_6434
  • DSC_6491
  • DSC_6509
  • DSC_6528
  • DSC_6544
  • DSC_6553
  • DSC_6583
  • DSC_6587
  • DSC_6612

All Pictures by Elena Arens

