DVD Review: Cure, The - The Show Of A Lost World

Artist: The Cure
Title: Troxy Live 2024: The Show Of A Lost World
Genre: New Wave / Gothic Rock
Release Date: 13th December 2025
Label: Universal Music
On November 1st, 2024, the night of the release of the long awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, THE CURE gave a unique concert in a 3,000 seats venue in London, The Troxy, that was broadcasted live on YouTube for the world. Not only the band performed the album in full as a show opener, they then performed 23 other songs from almost all eras.
A year later, it’s an entirely re-edited and re-mixed version of the show that is released both on DVD and BluRay, the sound being handled by Mister Robert Smith himself. Following Perry Bamonte’s tragic death over Christmas, this concert takes a new emotional meaning for the band and fans as it is the last concert Perry performed. And of course, you can only view it with another angle. A lot of questions were raised during the broadcast of the concert a year ago as Perry didn’t seem fine. Performing very well his parts, but it was just like he was not fully there.
But let’s try to stick to the music and the show and avoid any theory. The sound is absolutely magic and needs to be plaid loud and the edit of the show manages to really be in the concert, which is not the case at all with DEPECHE MODE’s Mexico DVD. Musically, it’s amazing how well the new album is performed while it’s a first. Ok, lot of the tracks were performed on the 2022/23 tour and were not totally new to the band, but performed as one piece of an hour, it really shows the strength of the album. Robert’s emotions are hard to be contained, especially on the song ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’, dedicated to his brother.
It’s no surprise that the 2nd part dives a lot in ‘Disintegration’ (five songs) as ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ is really into that vein. They alternate hits (‘High’, ‘Lovesong’, ‘In Between Days’…) with album tracks (‘Push’, ‘A Night Light This’ and a stunning version of ‘From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea’) or rare tracks (‘Burn’ from ‘The Crow’ original soundtrack). And when you think it could be over after 20 tracks… they perform a ‘Seventeen Seconds’ special set of five songs, including the very rarely performed ‘Secrets’.
And why not add a six-song encore then? And THE CURE goes full Pop with hits like ‘The Walk’, a hilarious version of ‘Friday I’m In Love’ as Robert messes up with lyrics and the rest of the band laughing at it to conclude the night with ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.
This concert proves, if only someone still needed evidences, that THE CURE remains an incredible live band and keeps improving year after year, tour after tour. They may have stay away from studio for almost 20 years, they spent all this time on the road, performing marathon concerts and exploring their vast catalogue. It was probably a necessary step for them that allowed to release this splendid album, ‘Songs Of The Lost World’, that bends perfectly with the oldies.
Not to mention Robert Smith’s stunning vocals. If the man carries the weight of years, the voice is absolutely intact and even better than in his golden years. And he can rely on Simon’s incredible energy. He is the showman of the band, going from one side of the stage to the other, almost dancing while playing, having fun with every band member. And let’s praise Jason Cooper’s drumming, powerful and millimetric, Reeve Gabrels’ incredible guitars (I know some fans regrets Porl and are not into Gabrels’ style), Roger O’Donnel’s keyboards and obvious happiness being back on stage after fighting and winning over a cancer.
This film is a wonderful gift both for the fans and for the ones who still never had experienced a concert from THE CURE. Yes, you can perform your last album fully, perform big hits, old album tracks and special treats for the fans. It takes just some hard work, less dancing and more singing, and most of all, love and respect of your music and your fans.
Tracklist
01. Alone
02. And Nothing Is Forever
03. A Fragile Thing
04. Warsong
05. Drone:Nodrone
06. I Can Never Say Goodbye
07. All I Ever Am
08. Endsong
---
09. Plainsong
10. Pictures of You
11. High
12. Lovesong
13. Burn
14. Fascination Street
15. A Night Like This
16. Push
17. In Between Days
18. Just Like Heaven
19. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
20. Disintegration
---
21. At Night
22. M
23. Secrets
24. Play For Today
25. A Forest7
---
26. Lullaby
27. The Walk
28. Friday I’m In Love
29. Close To Me
30. Why Can’t I Be You?
31. Boys Don’t Cry
Line-up
Robert Smith - Vocals, Guitars, Six-String Bass, Keyboards
Simon Gallup - Bass Guitar
Roger O'Donnell - Keyboards, Percussion
Jason Cooper - Drums
Reeves Gabrels - Guitars, Six-String Bass
Perry Bamonte - Guitars, Keyboards Six-String Bass (Died 2025)
