DVD Review: Cure, The - The Show Of A Lost World

Artist: The CureTitle: Troxy Live 2024: The Show Of A Lost WorldGenre: New Wave / Gothic RockRelease Date: 13th December 2025Label: Universal MusicOn November 1st, 2024, the night of the release of the long awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, THE CURE gave a unique concert in a 3,000 seats venue in London, The Troxy, that was broadcasted live on YouTube for the world. Not only the band performed the album in full as a show opener, they then performed 23 other songs from almost all eras.A year later, it’s an entirely re-edited and re-mixed version of the show that is released both on DVD and BluRay, the sound being handled by Mister Robert Smith himself. Following Perry Bamonte’s tragic death over Christmas, this concert takes a new emotional meaning for the band and fans as it is the last concert Perry performed. And of course, you can only view it with another angle. A lot of questions were raised during the broadcast of the concert a year ago as Perry didn’t seem fine. Performing very well his parts, but it was just like he was not fully there.But let’s try to stick to the music and the show and avoid any theory. The sound is absolutely magic and needs to be plaid loud and the edit of the show manages to really be in the concert, which is not the case at all with DEPECHE MODE’s Mexico DVD. Musically, it’s amazing how well the new album is performed while it’s a first. Ok, lot of the tracks were performed on the 2022/23 tour and were not totally new to the band, but performed as one piece of an hour, it really shows the strength of the album. Robert’s emotions are hard to be contained, especially on the song ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’, dedicated to his brother.It’s no surprise that the 2nd part dives a lot in ‘Disintegration’ (five songs) as ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ is really into that vein. They alternate hits (‘High’, ‘Lovesong’, ‘In Between Days’…) with album tracks (‘Push’, ‘A Night Light This’ and a stunning version of ‘From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea’) or rare tracks (‘Burn’ from ‘The Crow’ original soundtrack). And when you think it could be over after 20 tracks… they perform a ‘Seventeen Seconds’ special set of five songs, including the very rarely performed ‘Secrets’.And why not add a six-song encore then? And THE CURE goes full Pop with hits like ‘The Walk’, a hilarious version of ‘Friday I’m In Love’ as Robert messes up with lyrics and the rest of the band laughing at it to conclude the night with ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.This concert proves, if only someone still needed evidences, that THE CURE remains an incredible live band and keeps improving year after year, tour after tour. They may have stay away from studio for almost 20 years, they spent all this time on the road, performing marathon concerts and exploring their vast catalogue. It was probably a necessary step for them that allowed to release this splendid album, ‘Songs Of The Lost World’, that bends perfectly with the oldies.Not to mention Robert Smith’s stunning vocals. If the man carries the weight of years, the voice is absolutely intact and even better than in his golden years. And he can rely on Simon’s incredible energy. He is the showman of the band, going from one side of the stage to the other, almost dancing while playing, having fun with every band member. And let’s praise Jason Cooper’s drumming, powerful and millimetric, Reeve Gabrels’ incredible guitars (I know some fans regrets Porl and are not into Gabrels’ style), Roger O’Donnel’s keyboards and obvious happiness being back on stage after fighting and winning over a cancer.This film is a wonderful gift both for the fans and for the ones who still never had experienced a concert from THE CURE. Yes, you can perform your last album fully, perform big hits, old album tracks and special treats for the fans. It takes just some hard work, less dancing and more singing, and most of all, love and respect of your music and your fans.01. Alone02. And Nothing Is Forever03. A Fragile Thing04. Warsong05. Drone:Nodrone06. I Can Never Say Goodbye07. All I Ever Am08. Endsong---09. Plainsong10. Pictures of You11. High12. Lovesong13. Burn14. Fascination Street15. A Night Like This16. Push17. In Between Days18. Just Like Heaven19. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea20. Disintegration---21. At Night22. M23. Secrets24. Play For Today25. A Forest7---26. Lullaby27. The Walk28. Friday I’m In Love29. Close To Me30. Why Can’t I Be You?31. Boys Don’t CryRobert Smith - Vocals, Guitars, Six-String Bass, KeyboardsSimon Gallup - Bass GuitarRoger O'Donnell - Keyboards, PercussionJason Cooper - DrumsReeves Gabrels - Guitars, Six-String BassPerry Bamonte - Guitars, Keyboards Six-String Bass (Died 2025)Music: 10Sound: 10Images: 10Total: 10 / 10