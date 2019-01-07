Latest Raffles

Raffle - Win Tickets for W-Fest 2019

Details
Parent Category: Raffle
w fest2019 flyerW-Fest 2019 takes place from 15th to 18th August in Waregem, Belgium. Already one day before, there is a warm-up with several bands playing. In 2018, this Belgian 80s/ New Wave/ EBM / Synth Pop Festival (with full camping) attracted over 30,000 fans during a successful 3rd edition with acts like MIDGE URE, KIM WILDE, ABC, PAUL YOUNG, MARC ALMOND, A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, HEAVEN 17, D:UEL (ex-Propaganda), LIMAHL, CAPTAIN SENSIBLE, WANG CHUNG, LORDS OF ACID, DAF and special shows of ANNE CLARK and PETER MURPHY 40 YEARS OF BAUHAUS CELEBRATION FEATURING DAVID J. Organiser Erik de Ridder succeeded in setting up an even stronger program for next year’s edition. Next year, around 80 acts will perform in 4 days.

Today, we are giving away 1x2 tickets for the festival. If you wanna take part in the raffle, please send an email with YOUR FULL NAME until 31st January 2019 with the headline "W-Fest 2019" to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Good luck!




Line-up: W-FEST 2019

All info and the (almost) finalized program can be found on the festival website (https://www.w-festival.com/nl/line-up). Below you will find all acts per day:

Wednesday 14 August 2019
SYNTH SCENE: For free for Full Camping campers (5 nights) and 14/08 campers (1 night)
Irish Coffee 19:00-19:50 / Twisted Nerve 20:00-20:50 / The Trio Experience (tribute to Jimi Hendrix) 21:00-21:50 / Letz Zeppelin (tribute to Led Zeppelin) 22:00-22:50 / Floyd (tribute to Pink Floyd) 23:00-00:00

Thursday 15 August 2019
SYNTH SCENE: Empathy Test 12:00-12:40 / Signal Aout 42 13:30-14:10 / Tristesse Contemporaine 15:05-15:45 / The Primitives 16:45-17:35 / The Blow Monkeys 18:45-19:35 / Time Bandits 20:50-21:40 / Echo and the Bunnymen 22:50-23:50 / The Stranglers 00:00-01:00
WAVE CAVE: Der Klinke 12:45-13:25 / In Strict Confidence 14:15-14:55 / Kaelen Mikla 15:55-16:35 / Solar Fake 17:45-18:35 / The Cassandra Complex 19:50-20:40 / Merciful Nuns 21:50-22:40 / She Wants Revenge 01:10-02:10
THE OLIVIER DAOUT STAGE (LIVINGROOM CONCERTS): The obsCURE (tribute to The Cure) 17:35-18:35 / Blaine L. Reininger plays Tuxedomoon 19:00-19:50
VIP: Collection d'Arnell-Andréa - More info soon...

Friday 16 August 2019
SYNTH SCENE: Vile Electrodes 12:00-12:40 / Ultranoire 13:30-14:10 / Toyah 15:05-15:45 / Allez Allez 16:45-17:35 / Johnny Hates Jazz 18:45-19:35 / Nik Kershaw 20:50-21:40 / Howard Jones 22:50-23:50 / Tony Hadley 00:00-01:00
WAVE CAVE: True Zebra 12:45-13:25 / Inertia 14:15-14:55 / Mlada Fronta 15:55-16:35 / The Breath Of Life 17:45-18:35 / Lebanon Hanover 19:50-20:40 / Siglo XX 21:50-22:40 / VNV Nation 01:10-02:10
THE OLIVIER DAOUT STAGE (LIVINGROOM CONCERTS): Blaine L. Reininger plays Tuxedomoon 19:00-19:50
VIP: Collection d'Arnell-Andréa - More info soon...

Saturday 17 August 2019
SYNTH SCENE: Then Comes Silence 12:00-12:40 / Schmutz 13:30-14:10 / Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic 15:05-15:45 / Psyche 16:45-17:35 / Rational Youth 18:45-19:35 / Lene Lovich Band, 40 years 20:50-21:40 / The Human League 00:00-01:00
WAVE CAVE: Sono 12:45-13:25 / Portion Control 14:15-14:55 / Tyske Ludder 15:55-16:35 / Escape With Romeo 17:45-18:35 / Mesh 19:50-20:40 / Blutengel 21:50-22:40 / Killing Joke 23:00-00:00 / Nitzer Ebb 01:10-02:10
THE OLIVIER DAOUT STAGE (LIVINGROOM CONCERTS): Rendez-Vous 19:00-19:50
VIP: Collection d'Arnell-Andréa / Blaine L. Reininger plays Tuxedomoon - More info soon...

Sunday 18 August 2019
SYNTH SCENE: Desperate Journalist 12:00-12:40 / Lavvi Ebbel 13:30-14:10 / Fehlfarben 15:00-15:40 / Peter Hook & The Light 16:30-17:30 / Red Zebra 18:30-19:30 / China Crisis 20:30-21:30 / Jimmy Somerville 22:40-23:40
WAVE CAVE: The Foreign Resort 12:45-13:25 / Kowalski 14:15-14:55 / Pink Turns Blue 15:45-16:25 / Whispering Sons 17:35-18:25 / Apoptygma Berzerk 19:35-20:25 / New Model Army 21:35-22:35 / And One 00:00-01:00
THE OLIVIER DAOUT STAGE (LIVINGROOM CONCERTS): Astrasonic 19:00-19:50
VIP: Collection d'Arnell-Andréa / Blaine L. Reininger plays Tuxedomoon - More info soon...

By now, you can already vote for your favourite bands for the 2020 edition of the festival. Please make your vote at: https://www.w-festival.com/en/poll 


Location

W-fest was planned for the same location as the legendary Festival D'amougies, the 5-day pop, (prog) rock and jazz festival that took place on 24th to 28th of October in 1996 with amongst others the legendary Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, Yes, Caravan, Captain Beefheart, Soft Machine en Ten Years After. This festival was also called the “Woodstock of Europe” and attracted about 80,000. Due to better service for all attendees, the location has changed to the Expo in Waregem.


Tickets

Prices including service costs. All types of tickets and their prices can be found on the website, see https://www.w-festival.com/nl/tickets. A 4-day ticket (Thursday to Sunday) will cost 150 Euros (price until 1-12-2018)


Camping

W-fest has a large camping with great facilities and a large choice of accommodation, see https://www.w-festival.com/nl/camping


Website & Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/W-Festival-513141505533140/
https://twitter.com/festival_w
https://www.instagram.com/wfest2018/



