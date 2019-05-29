Raffle - Win tickets for AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019

Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany
20th & 21st July 2019
Amphi Festival 2019 with In Extremo, Nitzer Ebb, Projekt Pitchfork, Blutengel, White Lies, Hocico, Lord of the Lost, Unzucht, Coma Alliance, Das Ich, Faderhead, Haujobb, The Beauty of Gemina, Agent Side Grinder, Holygram, Seadrake and many more
The shores of the river Rhine in Cologne are once again calling for us this summer. End of July is Amphi time! Since 2005 the two-day festival has been luring dark music lovers from all around with a high-class, diverse, international line-up ranging from Synth Pop to Industrial and Post Punk to Dark Rock. Traditional and iconic artistes share the stage with modern and rising acts promising a multi-coloured black celebration at the “dancing fountain”, the Tanzbrunnen, in Cologne.
We may look forward to a fiery and multi-instrumental Medieval Rock show by IN EXTREMO, an old-school electronic fire by NITZER EBB, a Goth Pop gig presented by Chris Pohl and Ulrike Goldmann of BLUTENGEL, a wicked Electro blast by energy-laden HOCICO from Mexico and also PROJECT PITCHFORK, awesome Dark Rock at full force delivered by the German bands LORD OF THE LOST and UNZUCHT, great and diverse Synth Pop by SEADRAKE and FADERHEAD, unique Post Punk by HOLYGRAM, one-of-a-kind tunes by the COMA ALLIANCE, the joined project of Adrian Hates from DIARY OF DREAMS and Torben Wendt of DIORAMA, melancholia at its finest and musical artistry by Swiss-based combo THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA, and much, much more.
Today, we are giving away 2x1 tickets for the festival. If you wanna take part in the raffle, please send an email with YOUR FULL NAME and your EMAIL ADRESS until 16th June 2019 with the headline “Amphi 2019” to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Good luck!
Additional Festival Info
Doors: 10am (both days)
Starts: 11am (both days)
Festival Websites: www.amphi-festival.de / www.facebook.com/amphifestival
Tickets: Weekend tickets are available for 87.00€ (plus fees); one-day tickets for 62.00€ (plus fees); and pre-party tickets for 6.60€ (plus fees) at www.amphi-shop.de (worldwide shipping). All tickets are also available at all nationwide CTS/EVENTIM box-offices, online at www.eventim.de, www.oeticket.com, www.ticketcorner.ch and as PRINT@HOME edition.
Facebook Event Amphi Festival 2019: https://www.facebook.com/events/1425706054196407/
Facebook Event Call the Ship to Port: https://www.facebook.com/events/2187419951478226/
Facebook Event Official Pre-Party: https://www.facebook.com/events/980000285723747/
Playlists: SPOTIFY at spoti.fi/2QB72tp / YOUTUBE at bit.ly/2FkNtUO / DEEZER at bit.ly/2Rn6igP
Line-up: https://www.amphi-festival.de/2019/bands.html
