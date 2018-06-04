Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Elena Osadcha from Ellen Rococo Jewellery

Today, I am happy to introduce a wonderful woman and a skilled designer Elena Osadchа. She expresses her love for beauty not only through her fantastic jewellery, but also through her tattoos, and she has quite a few of those. But I will not reveal all the secrets in the introduction. Enjoy the interview.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? How long did it take you to decide to get it?: How many tattoos do you have? Can you tell us how you got them?: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted, or do you plan to get some new ones in the future?: Did you get all your tattoos done by the same tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose a tattoo artist? And finally, who draws your sketches?: Getting tattooed hurts. How do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Have you ever had any regrets about getting tattooed?: Is there a taboo for you when it comes to tattoos? What image would you never get yourself and what don’t you like seeing on other people?: Some people say that the drive to acquire new body art is addictive while others say that it fails to meet the true definition of addiction, simply calling it passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Tattoos have become a fashion trend; many people do not care about the meaning behind them, they just want to have something colourful on their skin, to be trendy. Those people often just go to a tattoo salon and ask them to show the available drafts. Tattoo artists are not artists anymore, they are kind of like production line workers now. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this?: I would also like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos. Back in the day, many people believed that if you had a tattoo, you would never be successful and would not find a “good” job. Has this mind-set and people’s perception changed or do these prejudices still exist?: What advice would you give to the people who are going to get their first tattoo? How should they choose a tattoo artist? Should they get it done in colour or in black and white? Can you give any practical advice?: Choose a tattoo artist based on the quality of their work. Ask people whose tattoos you like for advice and recommendations.Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/EllenRococoProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPhotos: Intro Photo, Photos 1, 2: Alena Lazareva, Photos 3,4: Elena OsadchaTattoos by Dina Litun