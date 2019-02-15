Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andi Krush

We have actively started the new year with the search of artists for our project. Today our guest is Andi Krush, a singer, rapper and songwriter. On January 1 his new single, ‘Tutti Frutti’, was released and is already available now on all music streaming services. But let’s return to the topic of our interview and look what artworks Andi has on his skin.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time to decide to get it done?: The first tattoo I got at the age of 15. It was on 13 January 2017 in Sicily, Italy. I chose a wolf with three roses. The meaning of the tattoo is that I am the wolf, one rose is my dad, another rose is my mother and the last one is my brother, thus I watch over the whole family. I was thinking about my first tattoo for 1 month.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I have in total four tattoos. Two sleeve tattoos, one on the arm that isn’t related to other two, and one on the leg. All my tattoos mean a lot for me. On my left sleeve tattoo, I have a dragon with a koi and two lotus flowers. The story behind is that all koi swim down the waterfall because they are all pulled down, but this koi is the only one of the shaft to come up the waterfall and in the end it reaches it and turns into a dragon. But I can also interpret this tattoo as description of my musical life. My tiger on the left arm shows strength for me. My leg tattoo shows a love story for me. And my wolf with three roses tattoo has a family meaning.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted, or will you get some new ones in the future?: There will be more to come in the future: neck tattoos, chest tattoos, stomach Tattoos. I am far from finished.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: The two sleeve tattoos made my sister-in-law because she is a tattoo artist. My wolf with three roses tattoo has made a tattoo artist from Sicily and that on the leg made a tattoo artist from Bad Rappenau.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: I always think of the end result, that I will have what I want and that gives me strength to endure the pain. I have never stopped a tattoo session.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, never.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Something as Nazi, human hatred, etc....: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: That’s exactly how it is: once you have your first tattoo you cannot stop anymore.: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to a tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Exactly this is what I find bad these days because the artist does not feel free anymore, the same is if you go to a tattoo artist just because it is cheaper I think you should not look at the price, because it is art and a tattoo remains a whole Life on your skin.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Unfortunately, you still can face prejudice today, people are often misjudged by others, or they are looking at you weird and so on.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: I always recommend not to look at money. Do not go to a tattoo artist just because it’s five euros cheaper and try not to bargain with a tattoo artist, it’s art and art is priceless, go where you feel good and get a tattoo according to your taste and not what everyone has.Links:Facebook: https://facebook.com/andikrushofficialTwitter: https://twitter.com/andikrushInstagram: https://Instagram.com/andikrushSoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/andikrushYouTube https://youtube.com/andikrushProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Ira TitovaPictures by Andi KrushSpecial thanks to the Audiodrive Studio for supporting the project.