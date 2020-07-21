Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Kon Cornier (vocals) from King Kaos

My guest today is a Kon Cornier, the voice of Metal band KING KAOS based in Los Angeles. The band was founded in 2018 but has already impressed with live shows. On February 10 2020, the band released the single ‘I Am the One’ and made the first official video on this song. The video shows us the band in amazing landscape, and I like so much the shots from above, really great job. On 15 of June, the band released the new single ‘Sinister Demise’. I really like the development of the band and will follow it. I appreciate that Kon wanted to be a part of our project and hope you will like this interview.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Kon Cornier: I got my first tattoo at the age of 24.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Kon Cornier: I have 11 tattoos. One chest piece of the battle of El Alamein. It’s a world War 2 battle that took place in North Africa. I am a historian enthusiast and its one of my most favourite battles. I have one of Alexander the Great, the world’s greatest conqueror. I have tribal tattoos from my native island of Puerto Rico. Also, a gothic tattooed skull and a skull with bat wings.
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted, or will you get some new ones in the future?
Kon Cornier: No, I will get many more soon.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Kon Cornier: So far just two artists. I usually check their portfolio first and if I like their work and feel they’re right for me I hire them. I usually sketch them or look for art that resembles what I want.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Kon Cornier: I don’t feel much pain at all actually.
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Kon Cornier: I do not regret it
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Kon Cornier: I don’t really have any taboos on tattoos.
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Kon Cornier: I haven’t been tattooed in years so I’d say yes you can stop.
RoD: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists anymore, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Kon Cornier: I personally would never get a tattoo that someone else has or is popular. I want my tattoos to be original.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Kon Cornier: I believe over the years it has changed dramatically. It’s a lot more acceptable to be tattooed today than it was 15 years ago...
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Kon Cornier: I would just recommend that you choose the right artist for you. Someone that can create the art you have envisioned. Be sure it’s exactly what you want.
Links:
Home page: https://kingkaosmetalband.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KINGKAOSBAND/
YouTube: https://youtu.be/xnZbBNNekZ8
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Title Picture by Natalia N. Britt, other pictures by Kon Cornier
