Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Alexandre Lrt (vocals) from Across The Divide

Today our guest is Alexandre, singer of the Metalcore band ACROSS THE DIVIDE from Paris. But it is not all, he is owner, producer and engineer at Avalone Studio. A few days ago, ACROSS THE DIVIDE has released a new video, ‘Lost’, from the new album ‘Disarray’, which was released on 2nd of December. Really interesting and great job.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I got it when I was 20. An old school “flower wings” on the chest. It doesn’t take me much time I was just waiting for the good moment, when I was sure to have enough money and maturity.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I can’t tell how many I have, maybe like 14. They are “old school / trad” style, which I like the most. They came from episode of my life, love, memories, and my passion of “hard” music (I have many lyrics). I don’t like so much to talk about them because they are from personal things that mean a lot to me. Some are just aesthetic too.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: I got most of them but probably still get new ones in the future, I’m just taking my time and waiting for ideas to comes.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: They’re made by different ones, I like to have the signature of different artists and meet them. I generally choose them by other friends tattoo or recommendation, or by looking at their work on social media.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Most of times I taking on myself, and don’t waiting for the final result but focus on a step by step. And be in a good shape!: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: Maybe I approach some tattoos differently with experience, but I don’t regret them.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Very common tattoo or people that just want to be “trash”, with dirty tattoos...: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: It can be addictive cause once you get a piece you like; you want another to complete or look better. I think for me it’s a melange of passion and addiction, but I’ll never make a tattoo just to make a new tattoo, I make it if I really want it.: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I think it’s sad and it lost the interest of tattooing. Tattoo should make you unique, not like everybody. I started tattoo by passion. By the “lifestyle” I choose, I knew I never regret.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Many people are tattooed now, it changed for sure. But there are still prejudices for some rare people. I’m a hard worker and I never had difficulties to get a job, I always makes my proofs.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Don’t hesitate, life is short. Nobody will judge you or whatever they do, you are what you wanted to be. Colour, black, trad... Just do what you like to see on other people. Choose your artist by the style you want, there’s many artists on Instagram you can easily find.Links: https://www.facebook.com/AcrossTheDivideBand / https://www.facebook.com/AvaloneMusicStudioProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Lazurite