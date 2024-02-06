Artist: Dust Bolt
Title: Sound & Fury
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Label: AFM Records
Album Review
DUST BOLT is one of those bands in the German Metal scene that most head-bangers, thrashers and metal-heads are aware of. A Thrash band since their inception, the band has evolved since they had loads of time on their hands during the pandemic. So, vocalist/ guitarist Lenny Bruce learned how to record and produce and used the off time to revaluate his approach to music and what it is DUST BOLT stands for. The result is a record that features a new style so to say, the vocals are mostly way more melodic and clean than in the past and the tracks no longer feel as angry as they did on records like ‘Mass Confusion’ or their last output ‘Trapped In Chaos’. Is it a good record or does it bother me that they refined and cleaned their sound? I guess I can only answer this in parts as I need another 100 listening to be a hundred percent sure. What I can say right now is that DUST BOLT has found a way to write catchy stuff, more catchy and radio-friendly than before but I guess this is not a thrash metal release to be honest.
‘Sound & Fury’ sounds like a band at the crossroads of Thrash and Modern Metal in the vein of SLIPKNOT for example (the title track has massive Corey Taylor vibes and sounds really great). I guess the reason why I am undecided on what I think and feel about it is that I loved the old DUST BOLT and I am not sure if I love what they evolve into (it doesn't feel like they are done evolving, this is not the final form). I am literally on the fence at the moment but I must also state that I see massive potential for things to come and I totally understand that 17 years of playing Thrash they might want to say and do things they feel thrash can no longer express. Mind you they were kids when they formed. I will listen to this a dozen times more that is for sure. The band itself stated that they felt limited by the Thrash Metal subgenre and its “rules”; they experimented that is clear as fuck here, not everything came out good in my opinion but nobody is perfect I guess. If you want to get a feeling for the new direction just check out the title track ‘Sound & Fury’. Buy here: https://amzn.to/483aYuB
Tracklist
01. Leave Nothing Behind
02. I Witness
03. I Am The One
04. New Flame
05. Burning Pieces
06. Sound And Fury
07. Love & Reality
08. Bluedeep
09. Disco Nnection
10. You Make Me Feel (Nothing)
11. Feel The Storm
12. Little Storm
Line-up
Lenny Bruce - Vocals, Guitar
Nico Rayman - Drums
Exx Tom - Bass
Flo Dee - Guitar
Website
https://dustbolt.com / https://www.facebook.com/dustbolt
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
