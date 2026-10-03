Live Review: Bülent Ceylan & Band - Frankfurt 2026

Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
30th September 2026
Bülent Ceylan & Band - “Die Clubtour Tour 2026”
We all know BÜLENT CEYLAN primarily as a comedian. But his appearance on “The Masked Singer” revealed another side of him and, above all, showed what kind of voice he had been hiding from us. So perhaps it should not have come as such a surprise when Bülent eventually took the next step and started making music with his own band.
I will be completely honest: my main reason for attending this concert was curiosity. I wanted to see what BÜLENT CEYLAN could actually deliver when comedy was no longer the main attraction and he stood on stage as a Metal singer. What I got that evening was something I absolutely had not expected. And apparently, I was not the only curious one. Frankfurt marked the final show of Bülent’s “Die Clubtour 2026”, and the fans clearly did not want to miss it. Batschkapp was packed and ready for an evening that turned out to be much more than just a comedian trying his hand at Rock music.
BÜLENT CEYLAN has been one of Germany’s best-known comedians for more than two decades, but music - and especially Rock and Metal - has always been an important part of his life. Long before turning it into a professional project, music had already accompanied him alongside his career in comedy. A wider audience got to discover his singing voice when he participated in the first season of “The Masked Singer Germany” in 2019 as the “Angel”. What might initially have seemed like an unexpected excursion into music eventually developed into something much bigger.
In 2024, BÜLENT released his debut Metal album ‘Ich liebe Menschen’. The record combines heavy guitars and catchy melodies with humour as well as more serious and socially conscious lyrics. It also features some prominent guests: SALTATIO MORTIS join him on ‘Brüder’, while PETER MAFFAY appears on ‘Anders gleich’. Bülent subsequently took the material on the road with his band, including appearances at Wacken Open Air and his own live shows. https://buelent-ceylan.de / https://www.facebook.com/ceylan.buelent
Music & Performance
The motto of the evening could easily have been: a Comedy show and a Metal concert for the price of one. After all, Bülent simply cannot stop being Bülent. Between songs, the comedian inevitably came through, and he repeatedly had the entire venue laughing with his jokes and spontaneous comments. But the fascinating thing was that none of this made the musical side of the show feel less serious. As soon as the next song started, comedian BÜLENT CEYLAN disappeared and frontman BÜLENT CEYLAN took over. And when it comes to the concert itself, I can only take my hat off to him.
The sheer amount of energy he put into the performance was fascinating. The pace was relentless, Bülent was constantly moving across the stage and the entire band delivered the songs with a power that I honestly had not expected before the show. Yes, some songs carry a certain RAMMSTEIN flavour - the heavy riffs, industrial touches and occasionally martial rhythms make the association almost inevitable. But reducing Bülent’s music to that comparison would be unfair. There is enough personality, humour and character in these songs to give the project an identity of its own. And Bülent himself is a huge part of that identity.
He has the charisma of someone who has spent decades performing in front of large audiences, but he uses that experience differently in a concert setting. He knows exactly how to communicate with a crowd, how to control the atmosphere and how to switch within seconds from making everyone laugh to throwing himself completely into a song. That combination works surprisingly well. Songs such as ‘Diktatürk’, ‘Stumpf ist Trumpf’ and ‘Schmutzige Liebe’ established the tone early on, while ‘Fünf vor Zwölf’, ‘Rüstung aus Hass’ and ‘Wir haben gelebt’ showed that there is considerably more to the project than comedy set to heavy guitars.
My personal favourite of the evening was ‘Leck mich Tag’. The song simply has everything I want from this kind of live performance: attitude, energy, a chorus that immediately sticks in your head and enough power to make it almost impossible to stand still. One of the more unexpected moments of the evening came with Bülent’s version of ROLAND KAISER’s ‘Santa Maria’. On paper, a Schlager classic in the middle of a Metal show might sound completely absurd. In the context of this particular evening, however, it somehow made perfect sense. After all, normal genre boundaries were never really part of the plan.
Towards the end, ‘Randale und Radau’, ‘Wenn Metaller traurig sind’ and ‘Ich liebe Menschen’ kept the energy at full level before the band returned for an encore. ‘Brüder’, ‘Wolfsherz’ and finally ‘Ein Hoch auf die beschissenen Zeiten’ brought an evening to an end that had managed to be funny, heavy, emotional and wonderfully chaotic at the same time. I came to Batschkapp mainly because I was curious. I left seriously impressed. BÜLENT CEYLAN does not need to choose between being a comedian and being a Metal frontman. Somehow, he manages to be both - and that is precisely what makes this show so entertaining.
Setlist
01. Diktatürk
02. Stumpf ist Trumpf
03. Leck mich Tag
04. Schmutzige Liebe
05. Fünf vor Zwölf
06. Keiner kommt hier lebend raus
07. Habt euch endlich alle lieb
08. Am Ende gut
09. Rüstung aus Hass
10. Wir haben gelebt
11. Booom
12. Lange Haare
13. Santa Maria (Roland Kaiser cover)
14. Anders gleich
15. Randale und Radau
16. Wenn Metaller traurig sind
17. Ich liebe Menschen
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18. Brüder
19. Wolfsherz
20. Ein Hoch auf die beschissenen Zeiten
All Pictures by Daria Tessa
Live Review: Bülent Ceylan & Band - Frankfurt 2026
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- Written by: Daria Tessa
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