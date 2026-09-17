Live Review: Nocturnal Cultural Night 19 - Deutzen 2026 (Day 3)

4th to 6th September 2026
Nocturnal Culture Night 19 Day 3 with Grundeis, Junkie Kut, Intent:Outtake, Peter Heppner & Band, Die Krupps, Beyond Border, Lovelorn Dolls, Mildreda, Sturm Café, Diary Of Dreams, Zalvox, Mayflower Madame, The Foreign Resort, Winter Severity Index, Hundreds, Cawatana, Corde Oblique, Supersimmetria, Of The Wand And The Moon, Dirk Bernemann, Erk Aicrag, Markus Heitz and Christian Von Aster
Our third festival day begins shortly before half past eleven. The Kulturpark still seems slightly sleepy. The visitors who have already arrived are taking it easy. And, as you might expect, I once again run into the first friends shortly after our arrival. People chat, exchange plans for the day and come together. So, I first keep a friend company at ZALVOX at the Parkbühne. I don’t know the project yet and am happy to be surprised. After all, nobody is forcing me to stay if it turns out not to be my thing. Spoiler: ZALVOX’s performance gives me no reason to leave early.
Zalvox
Sound designer Ribi and singer Dorain seem to be really up for it and can hardly wait to present their music to the NCN audience. They start a minute before twelve, right on time. My friend was raving about the project earlier, so I too can hardly wait for the performance and am very intrigued. The sounds of ZALVOX are created exclusively with hardware synthesisers, groove boxes and samplers. What really grabs me right from the opener ‘Pasithea’, though, is Dorain’s highly expressive voice.
A few people have already gathered at the Parkbühne, who also seem to be enjoying the very exciting, minimalist and atmospheric blend of Electro-Pop and Synth-Wave. So even on Sunday, the Parkbühne has a wonderful musical discovery in store for me. “Thank you very much! Hello, we are ZALVOX from Leipzig and Erfurt, and we are absolutely delighted to be here today.” As the set progresses, more and more people gather here, and enthusiasm spreads.
Alongside their own compositions, ZALVOX have also brought along a wonderful cover of the London Post-Punk and Dark-Wave icons SIOUXISIE AND THE BANSHEES. “Let’s see if you know this one.” At least ‘Red Light’ gets the audience dancing and is met with rapturous applause. The band says goodbye with ‘Zalmoxis’, wishes the NCN visitors lots of fun and thanks the sound crew, the NCN team and everyone for listening. For me, it was a surprising and enjoyable start to the final festival day. // Setlist: 01. Pasithea / 02. Tartaros / 03. Algea / 04. Alekto / 05. Arachne / 06. Red Light / 07. Zalmoxis
At the same time, BEYOND BORDER kick off the festival day on the Waldbühne. Since 2019, they have stood for modern, emotional Synthpop that likes to cross genre boundaries. Their music is characterised by flowing soundscapes, massive beats and Iggi’s distinctive, haunting voice. // Setlist: 01. Number 23 (Club Version) / 02. Prayer / 03. Jump Into the Fire / 04. Construction / 05. United (IN GOOD FAITH cover) / 06. What Makes the World Go Round / 07. Simplify
For me, it’s a quick dash from the Parkbühne to the Amphibühne, where GRUNDEIS have just taken to the stage. The Hamburg-based band have been on my must-see list for quite some time, but somehow the opportunity hasn’t presented itself until now.
Grundeis
At the Amphibühne, I am greeted by another great female voice and a sizeable crowd of people dressed in black, already listening enthusiastically to the opener ‘Gravition’. Formed in 2018, the band released their dark Post-Punk debut ‘Amygdala’ in 2021, which also revealed influences from Gothic and Shoegaze. Their second album ‘Every Second an Ocean’ followed in 2024. On it, the band skilfully and boldly manoeuvres between dreamy Shoegaze ballads, powerful, hard-hitting Noise-Rock and raw Post-Punk.
I also really like ‘Vain’ and ‘Run’, and it quickly becomes clear to me why the band is so popular. Frontwoman Laura’s energy and stage presence are phenomenal. The music is energetic and driving, powerful and deeply moving. I immediately realise that I will have to see the band again at a club, where I can take them in at my leisure, and hope I will get the opportunity soon. I will definitely be checking their upcoming live dates. Just before one, GRUNDEIS say goodbye from the stage, and I have another band on my list that I need to explore more closely. // Setlist: 01. Gravition / 02. Vain / 03. Run / 04. Plain Sight / 05. Bizarre / 06. Symphotic/Hush / 07. Never Gonna Heal / 08. Bleach
On the Kulturbühne, CAWATANA from Hungary are presenting themselves to the NCN audience. My friends are heading to the Waldbühne, where LOVELORN DOLLS are next on the programme. I, on the other hand, am still undecided and eventually opt for the Parkbühne once again, and MAYFLOWER MADAME from Oslo.
Mayflower Madame
At NCN, you are rarely alone for long. There’s a good crowd at the Parkbühne. Fortunately, the audience isn’t packed too tightly together, and I weave my way into the second row, where I promptly find myself next to some friends. Trond Fagernes (lyrics / vocals / guitar / bass), Ola J. Kyrkjeeide (drums), Kenneth Eknes (synthesiser) and Rune Overby (guitar) released their album ‘Insight’ already in November 2024. The Norwegian Post-Punk / Dream-Gaze / Psych-Noir band weaves their characteristic mix of pulsating Post-Punk, shimmering Shoegaze and ethereal Psych-Noir elements into an expansive soundscape.
There is something about Trond Fagernes’ voice that appeals to me, even though, for my taste, there is a little too much reverb on the vocals. As a result, some of his announcements are also rather difficult to understand. The band played at Essen’s Grend only yesterday and didn’t get much sleep, “but you give us energy”. The gentlemen are also delighted to see “so many happy faces here”. As the area in front of the Parkbühne continues to fill up, a gap opens up in the front row, which I quickly manoeuvre myself into.
The crowd stretches all the way back behind the FoH tent and seems very taken with the Norwegians. People clap along and hit the dance floor. With ‘A Foretold Ecstasy’, a blown kiss and a wink, MAYFLOWER MADAME say goodbye to a rather enthusiastic audience, and for me it is slowly time to find something to eat. // Setlist: 01. Confusion Hill / 02. A Future Promise / 03. Paint It All in Blue / 04. Crippled Crow (extended) / 05. Insight for the Mourning Hours / 06. A Foretold Ecstasy
While I linger with MAYFLOWER MADAME at the Parkbühne and Dirk Bernemann reads from ‘Ich hab die Unschuld kotzen sehen’ at the Lesebühne, some of my friends are enjoying themselves at the Waldbühne with LOVELORN DOLLS from Belgium.
They have nothing but good things to report from there. The band’s characteristic "creepy cute" aesthetic is reminiscent of Tim Burton’s eerie fairy tales and is combined with the sharp edges of Darkwave to create true Gothic anthems. // Setlist: 01. Miss Friday Night / 02. Call me your ghost / 03. Happy Valentine / 04. Beautiful Chaos / 05. The Boy in the Box / 06. Diary of Nothing / 07. Wolf Inside / 08. Dahlia Bleeds / 09. Purple / 10. Broken Dreams
I take a little time out to clear my thoughts, along with a trip to the loo, and return to the Parkbühne, where I definitely want to see THE FOREIGN RESSORT. At NCN, friends are always around at one stage or another, and we pass the time chatting, comparing our personal highlights so far and discussing our plans for the next concerts. At twenty to two, the first FolkGaze sounds of the Ethereal-Progressive-Neofolk band CORDE OBLIGE drift over from the Kulturbühne. The Italians are probably one of the most important Italian bands in their genre and combine Folk and Shoegaze to create a sound all of their own.
The next band is also ready to take to the Amphibühne. JUNKIE KUT offer their own blend of Industrial, Punk and Metal, combined with the sounds of Speedcore, Gabba, Acid and Trance. Meanwhile, we watch THE FOREIGN RESORT arrive. They played at the Sarstedt Open Air yesterday and calmly unload their vehicle before casually moving on to the soundcheck. This is already great fun, by the way!
The Foreign Resort
“The next Post-Punk and New-Wave band, they’re definitely repeat offenders.” Moderator Anne introduced the band a few years ago and said at the time that they would have to put up with being compared to other bands from the genre. Fortunately, that’s a thing of the past, as THE FOREIGN RESORT have long since developed their own sound and “take you into their own cosmos”. “Hello NCN. We are THE FOREIGN RESORT,” singer and frontman Mikkel Borbjerg Jakobsen greets the large audience in almost perfect German.
It has become packed in front of the Parkbühne, and I’m glad I stayed put and secured my spot in the front row. I once again celebrate the frontman’s choice of T-shirt. And unlike at other festivals, nobody at NCN gets the idea of disinviting a band that stands up for democratic values on stage. Unfortunately, there are still voices in our scene who believe that musicians shouldn’t speak out and, above all, shouldn’t be political on stage - make music and otherwise keep your mouth shut.
What Mikkel thinks of such ideas, he made very clear on the band’s social media accounts just as I was writing these lines. And that’s another reason why I love this band. Especially now, as fascists around the world are trying to undermine democracy more and more, it is all the more important to stand by your democratic convictions and fight for them. He repeatedly makes this clear symbolically on stage with his anti-fascist T-shirts. For the musician, his choice of clothing is a “call to our community, our music community, to stand together across borders and unite worldwide against the forces that want to take away freedom of expression and democracy.”
This attitude is also very clearly reflected on the current album ‘Endurance’. Musically, too, the band doesn’t mince their words. So, back to the music, with Morten Hansen on drums, Henrik Fischlein on guitar and Mikkel on vocals and bass, which he occasionally puts aside or swaps for the guitar, while Henrik takes over on bass. THE FOREIGN RESORT impress with explosive Post-Punk, dark, melancholic soundscapes and lyrics with conviction and depth.
In front of the stage, the band, their music and their attitude are celebrated, with the new songs in particular going down very well. Mikkel seems over the moon that so many people are here. “Thank you very much. You are the best festival audience. So lovely.” The compliment is immediately returned from the audience - “best band”, which makes the frontman even happier.
The atmosphere is absolutely fantastic. The audience celebrates, claps and sings along, dancing and singing exuberantly in front of the stage while the band really let’s rip up there. Definitely one of my NCN highlights, and rightly rewarded with huge applause and exuberant cheers from the audience. // Setlist: 01. Onto Us / Southern Skies / 02. Resound / 03. New Frontiers / 04. Endurance / 05. She Is Lost / 06. Dead End Roads / 07. Overturn / 08. Flushed / 09. Everything Is A Lie / 10. Dark White
As the opportunity presents itself, and my editorial colleague and photographer Dani is just as hungry as I am, we arrange an editorial meeting over the best Handbrot a festival has to offer. Luckily, I manage to get hold of two portions of the delicious vegan version, and we find a quiet spot at one of the tables behind Pavel’s wine stall. A friend who has no other plans at the moment joins us for company.
Meanwhile, the Waldbühne is serving up Dark-Electro from Belgium with MILDREDA. Founded in the mid-1990s, the project has since become a fixture of modern Dark-Electro. // Setlist: 01. End of the Line / 02. Liaisons Dangereuses / 03. Silk Skin / 04. In the Vacuum of your Mind / 05. Virtual Goddess / 06. Huis Clos / 07. The refuge / 08. Reality / 09. Friendly Fire / 10. Faded
Erk Aicrag, well known to many from his band projects HOCICO and RABIA SORDA, is also active as an author and is meanwhile reading from ‘Words Like Razors’.
The local heroes INTENT:OUTTAKE from Leipzig are waking up the audience at the Amphibühne with electronic, danceable beats, which they combine with lyrical accusations directed at various groups within our society. Namely, at people who will never understand, right up until humanity’s downfall, why humanity’s excessive greed will mean its death.
On the Parkbühne, the Cold-Wave/Post-Punk project WINTER SEVERITY INDEX follows, led by Simona Ferrucci - singer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist. Their music is characterised by a distinctive blend of various influences: from the Cold-Wave and Post-Punk music of the 1980s and the guitar-driven Shoegaze sound of the 1990s to hints of Trip-Hop and electronic music. // Setlist: 01. Bianca / 02. No Will / 03. The Wiser / 04. While We’re Living / 05. A Sudden Cold / 06. The Brightest Days / 07. Blind Me / 08. Motionless / 09. Woman’s Prayer / 10. Embracing The Void / 11. Severity
It’s time for STURM CAFÉ from Sweden to take to the Waldbühne. They combine the ideas of the electronic sound of the early 2000s with inspiration from the early EBM/Industrial scene, developing their own distinctive, unmistakable sound with exclusively German lyrics. // Setlist: 01. Sicherheit / 02. Koka Kola Freiheit / 03. Scheissnormal / 04. Staatsapparat / 05. Ich Spekuliere / 06. Hymne für die Ewigkeit / 07. Stiefelfabrik / 08. Discolied / 09. Stark, Schön und Elegant / 10. Mozart-Ideal / 11. Europa / 12. Der Löwe Ist Zurück
After our meal, I make my way to the Reading Stage feeling refreshed, to listen to Markus Heitz’s literary talents for a while. Today, various short stories are being read - ‘Geschichten aus der Dunkelheit’. With more than 5 million books sold in Germany alone, Heitz is regarded as one of the most successful German Fantasy authors. The reading begins with ‘The Observationroom’, which is very entertaining and also a little macabre, with some unexpected twists and an interactive section. I don’t want to give anything else away. After all, I don’t want to spoil it for you should you not know the story yet. In that case, however, you should change that.
Shortly before five, I head off towards the Amphibühne, where I once again meet up with some lovely friends for a chat and to enjoy Peter Heppner and his band together. Meanwhile, on the Kulturbühne, the Danish Neofolk project OF THE WAND AND THE MOON, founded by Kim Larsen in 1998, captivates the audience.
Peter Heppner
At twenty past five, the intro begins and Dirk Riegner (keyboard), Carsten Klatte (guitar, backing vocals) and Achim Färber (drums) take to the stage. Shortly afterwards, Peter Heppner himself follows. There is no need for an introduction or a lengthy presentation. After all, there aren’t many voices among German singers that are as unique and instantly recognisable as Peter Heppner’s.
Hardly anyone present didn’t grow up with the songs of WOLFSHEIM, who released their final album, ‘Casting Shadows’, in 2003. But Heppner has certainly not been idle since the band split up. Several solo albums by the artist have been released since then, and various songs have been created in collaboration with other artists. These include names such as Joachim Witt, SCHILLER and Paul van Dyk. A new album was actually supposed to be released later this year. The first new songs could already be heard on the last tour.
Unfortunately, the work is taking a little longer than planned. The album and tour will probably not happen until next year. As a small consolation, Peter and his band will be embarking on an acoustic tour in the autumn. Personally, I am particularly looking forward to the concert at the Planetarium Jena next Saturday. And at least there are supposed to be two releases this year. Whether these will be the two new tracks that we also get to enjoy live today remains to be seen.
Peter and his band launch straight into ‘Eine And’re Zeit’ with the first of these two new songs. I already really liked the song during the last tour, and it is a wonderful way to open this concert, rewarded with plenty of applause. “Thank you very much! Hello NCN!” Peter seems to be in a very good mood, and the audience is also beaming with pure enthusiasm. ‘I Feel You’ and ‘Was Bleibt?’ from Peter’s solo career prepare the audience for the first WOLFSHEIM classic of the set. Who wouldn’t get lost in memories during ‘Kein Zurück’?
„Immer vorwärts, Schritt um Schritt / Es gibt kein’n Weg zurück / Was jetzt ist, wird nie mehr ungescheh’n“ - Peter and Carsten are joined vocally by hundreds of voices in the audience. It is simply so beautiful and undoubtedly a highlight for many in the crowd. Peter and his band present a colourful selection of hits from the past years and, with ‘Hurt People Hurt People’, another previously unreleased song, before launching into the ultimate WOLFSHEIM hit, ‘The Sparrows And The Nightingales’. The song that must not be missing from any concert is, of course, greeted with particularly loud cheers.
The crowning finale comes with ‘Wann kommt die Flut’, which was created in collaboration with Joachim Witt. Peter introduces his musicians and thanks the audience with a huge smile on his face. After a long, deep bow from the musicians and a wave, Peter leaves the audience to their emotions and memories. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. Eine And’re Zeit / 03. I Feel You / 04. Was Bleibt? / 05. Kein Zurück / 06. Unloveable / 07. Medley (Just One Word / All is Shadow / Sedate Yourself / ... Und ich tanz’) / 08. Künstliche Welten / 09. Wir Sind Wir / 10. Hurt People Hurt People / 11. The Sparrows And The Nightingales / 12. Herz / 13. Once In A Lifetime / 14. Wann kommt die Flut / 15. Outro
At half past six, it’s time for Eva & Philipp Milner, Florian Wienczny and one of Germany’s most successful Indie bands - HUNDREDS - on the Parkbühne. // Setlist: 01. Wilderness / 02. Fighter / 03. Sirens / 04. Rabbits on the Roof / 05. Black Sea / 06. Beehive / 07. Ready Shaking Silent / 08. Happy Virus / 09. Let’s Write the Streets
On the Reading Stage, Christian von Aster entertains his audience once again, today with ‘Lukas, Die Launische Liebesbrieftaube’. I make my way straight to the Waldbühne with some friends, where DIARY OF DREAMS will be taking the stage shortly. This also means we are guaranteed a spot in the front row. The people here are still completely relaxed. Slowly but surely, more and more people stream towards the stage. The “Dreamers” are gathering.
Diary Of Dreams
We start at the Waldbühne with a small technical problem. Presenter Anne’s microphone refuses to cooperate. But then we have it sorted and Anne can first tick off the important things. After mentioning that lost property can be collected, Anne thanks all the stage crews and everyone involved who make this festival possible in the first place, as well as the bands and the audience. The audience joins in the words of thanks with a hearty round of applause.
As there isn’t much that needs to be said about the next band and enough facts have already been shared over the course of this weekend, Anne saves herself any further words and the Waldbühne says goodbye for this year with DIARY OF DREAMS - named after a small composition for classical guitar of the same name. The band around mastermind Adrian Hates has just announced a new single release.
After the band had to postpone ‘Chapter 2’ until 2027, they wanted to sweeten the waiting time for themselves and their fans with two new songs, which will be released as a 7” Marbled Vinyl Single on 13 November. The whole thing will already be available as a Digipak Maxi CD on 9 October. We won’t get to hear the new tracks today, but perhaps on the tour in November. Nevertheless, DIARY OF DREAMS are taking us into their world of dreams again today.
Shortly before half past seven, fog begins to rise behind the drums. A machine voice rings out, one that has by now become very familiar to us from the band’s recent tour and festival appearances. Today, too, most people are happy to comply with the request to live and experience with all their senses and not filter emotions through a medium, but instead devote their attention to the real world. “Enjoy the moment without a filter. Live!” The request is respected, with mobile phone screens only rarely visible in the audience. Nobody minds, however, when the occasional photo or short video is taken as a memento.
Hilger, Dejan and Felix enter the stage enveloped in swathes of fog. Adrian follows his bandmates. The band is travelling with “small luggage” today. Yannik is not with them today and they also had to do without the services of backliner Eike. So, the band is on its own and has reduced its equipment to the essentials. Adrian is concentrating on vocals today and Hilger is alone on guitar. The sound is nevertheless rich and powerful.
“Dunkel die Wolken / über den Dächern“ - Adrian’s words cut into the ear. I get the impression that the audience is taking the band’s request seriously and is completely in the moment with all their senses, and above all with their voices, from the first to the last note. ‘Kein Allein’ is an impressive opener that inevitably draws you into the world of Adrian Hates’ nightmares. “Kein Allein / Tier sind wir / zu allem bereit / Es bleibt keine Zeit“, these lines go deep.
Hilger moves from one side of the stage to the other. Adrian seeks closeness to his fans by repeatedly coming right to the front edge of the stage, holding the microphone out towards the audience and encouraging them to sing. The smallest hand movements and gestures are enough to conduct the audience. They understand each other without words and you get the feeling that all these people are a single organism. By ‘Lebenslang’, this gig no longer feels like a festival appearance at all, but much more like an intimate club show. A mighty wave of energy and emotion spills from the stage into the audience. I feel the crowd behind me, the love and devotion of the fans. Adrian applauds and bows deeply to them.
Today’s setlist is a true dream and leaves nothing to be desired for the length of a festival gig. As soon as the first notes of a song ring out, the audience erupts into euphoric cheers. Every line is sung at the top of their voices, taking in the atmosphere and giving the energy back. I keep finding myself with my eyes closed, completely immersed in the moment. ‘Ikarus’ is really moving me today. The keyboard part, the guitar - it goes so deep and unleashes an incredible power that sends shivers down my entire body. The guitar also gets particularly under my skin during ‘But the wind was stronger’.
The audience at the Waldbühne seems to be completely in another world. They all once again sing at the top of their voices: “All the rebels in the world can’t bring me down / Down, down!” Hundreds of arms shoot into the air again and again - “Down, down!”. The audience is completely carried away, just like me. And with ‘Undividable’ I’m completely blown away. “You came to fight in a war that’s ended” - I can’t stay on my feet any longer and I know full well I’ll regret this tomorrow. But fuck it - time to jump. For the finale, things become quieter and deeply emotional once again with the wonderful ‘She and her darkness’.
As with their appearance at the Amphi Festival, the song flows into the chorus of ‘Traumtänzer’. Dejan and Hilger leave the stage. Felix plays the piano and Adrian stands right at the front edge of the stage, conducting. What a wonderful ending. Dejan and Hilger return once more to say goodbye. They bow once again. The calls for an encore fade into the darkness. It is twenty minutes to nine, and for me, the 19th NCN could happily end here. // Setlist: 01. Kein Allein / 02. the Chemistry of Pain / 03. Lebenslang / 04. Viva la bestia / 05. the Secret / 06. King of Nowhere / 07. Ikarus / 08. But the wind was stronger / 09. Butterfly Dance / 10. Endless nights / 11. kindrom / 12. Undividable / 13. She and her darkness / 14. Traumtänzer
We slowly leave the scene. I say goodbye to my friends and join the black mass in front of the Amphibühne. The headliner has only just begun and it is absolutely packed.
Die Krupps
“Rammt sie! / Rammt sie! / Rammt sie! / Mit voller Kraft!” rings out at full force, and fists shoot into the air. The Düsseldorf-based formation around Jürgen Engler has apparently already got the crowd up to operating temperature with the very first song. My thoughts are still at the Waldbühne and it takes me a while before I am receptive again. So please give me a moment to come back to myself. “Nice to be back here. This is ‘Schmutzfabrik’.” While the audience at the Amphibühne also seems determined to sing along loudly to every line, I slowly come back to myself.
Founded in 1980, DIE KRUPPS had already anticipated defining stylistic elements and sounds of the later Neue Deutsche Härte in the early 1980s. The band is therefore considered a precursor to the genre. In the early days, the sound and stage performance were particularly characterised by the use of the Stahlofon, built and played by Engler. As Engler later today explains, an old song by a very old band from the 1970s was the inspiration for inventing this instrument: “High Tech Low Life; Stahlofon - brilliant idea. Just try coming up with an idea like that.”
But which song would be better suited to seeing and hearing this special instrument in action than ‘Der Amboss’? Engler works the Stahlofon and in between likes to jump onto the speakers in the photo pit to interact better with the fans. DIE KRUPPS are in the best of spirits and, as they are the last band today, they intend to “play until they throw us all out”. The audience seems more than happy with that. They sing, dance and jump for all they are worth. It is hard to believe that we have all already got three days of a festival with 70 acts under our belts. Even I am holding out remarkably well today and let myself be swept up in the atmosphere.
“I think we have a few Ukrainian drones flying around here.” In fact, I watch the drone that is supposed to capture the atmosphere of this evening on camera with some unease. The thing is flying directly over the audience, and quite low at that, sometimes without any lights on. I actually find this rather worrying. “Ah, I can already hear the sirens. Where are our ‘Industrie Mädchen’?” And with that, the thought of the drone is forgotten for the time being.
DIE KRUPPS let off plenty of steam on their journey through the band’s history. Some of their old songs seem to be more relevant today than ever before. The atmosphere is fantastic and I still can’t believe how much energy all these people are able to muster. “I love bathing in the crowd. That’s the good thing about NCN, that we are close enough to you. That doesn’t work at other festivals.” Engler repeatedly stands at the front on the barrier, with his upper body actually disappearing into the audience. “What are we all?” - ‘Robo Sapien’, of course.
At 10 pm, unfortunately, the time has come when they actually throw us out. The audience would dearly love to hear an encore and DIE KRUPPS would probably simply carry on playing until morning if they were allowed to, but unfortunately there are regulations. And if we want to come together as the NCN family in the Kulturpark again in 2027, that unfortunately means we have to come to an end at ten on Sunday. And it really is “somehow nice when so many people have fun together”.
Festival boss Holger is already standing on stage, ready to speak. He himself is the sorriest about it and promises that DIE KRUPPS certainly won’t be taking part for the last time today. // Setlist: 01. Nazis Auf Speed / 02. Schmutzfabrik / 03. Der Amboss / 04. Dawning Of Doom / 05. Ein Blick zurück im Zorn / 06. Industrie Mädchen / 07. Hi Tech Low Life / 08. Black Beauty / 09. Crossfire / 10. Will Nicht, Muss! / 11. Fatherland / 12. Metal Machine Music / 13. To the Hilt / 14. Robo Sapien / 15. Bloodsuckers / 16. Machineries of Joy
As every year, the entire festival crew comes together on stage one last time and says goodbye to the guests, who thank them with huge applause for an extremely successful festival weekend. Holger gives special thanks to Manya, who has given up her “job” as a presenter and moved to the other side of the stage. She has been part of the festival from the very first edition and is given a well-deserved farewell with heavy applause. Holger thanks the NCN visitors above all for their loyalty and for still properly discovering and enjoying music, and for coming back every year for precisely that reason. Many have already made plans for next year and picked up their tickets for the 20th anniversary.
This will take place from 3 to 5 September 2027, as always, in Kulturpark Deutzen. Anyone who was paying close attention while walking around the site this year may have spotted one or two stickers with a barcode. The festival team has come up with something special and organised a little treasure hunt, which has already revealed some bands in the anniversary line-up. At this point, we are respecting the festival management’s wishes and won’t reveal yet which bands we have already discovered. What we can reveal, however, is that the editorial team is already looking forward to some special highlights. We have also already got our plans for the 20th NCN firmly in place.
By the way, advance sales for the first price tier have already begun. And it is really worth ordering from the NCN Shop soon: https://www.ncn-shop.de/
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)