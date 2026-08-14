Live Review: Savatage - Leipzig 2026

12th August 2026
Savatage - “Prelude to Madness Summer Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Nevermore
SAVATAGE returned to Leipzig as part of their “Prelude to Madness Summer Tour 2026”, bringing a powerful package of Progressive Metal and Metal history to the beautiful Parkbühne in the Clara-Zetkin-Park. With NEVERMORE as special guest, the evening promised a strong combination of classic and modern Metal.
The concert took place on a warm summer evening with bright blue skies and perfect weather for an open-air show. The Parkbühne is one of Leipzig’s particularly attractive concert locations, offering excellent views of the stage from virtually every position thanks to the gently tiered standing area. Food and drink stands were also well organised around the venue, making for a relaxed and comfortable concert experience.
The event was very well attended, with an estimated audience of more than 1,500 people. While it was not possible to confirm whether the show was officially sold out, the large crowd created an impressive atmosphere from the very beginning.
Nevermore
The evening was opened by NEVERMORE, and it quickly became apparent that this was not going to be a typical support slot. The band delivered a tight, focused and highly professional performance that immediately captured the audience’s attention. NEVERMORE have been part of the Metal scene for many years, and their experience was clearly visible on stage. The songs were performed with precision and a great deal of confidence, while the band maintained a powerful and energetic presence throughout their set.
Tracks such as ‘Beyond Within’, ‘Inside Four Walls’, ‘The Heart Collector’, ‘Narcosynthesis’ and ‘Enemies of Reality’ were received enthusiastically by the audience. Rather than simply warming up the crowd for the headliner, NEVERMORE created the feeling of a co-headlining performance. Their set was concise but intense, leaving a strong impression and setting the bar high for the rest of the evening. https://nevermoreofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/nevermorefans
Setlist
01. Ophidian
02. Beyond Within
03. Inside Four Walls
04. My Acid Words
05. Final Product
06. The Heart Collector
07. Born
08. Narcosynthesis
09. The River Dragon Has Come
10. Enemies of Reality
11. Sentient 6
Savatage
SAVATAGE finally took the stage right on schedule, and the reaction from the audience left no doubt about how much the band was welcomed back to Leipzig. Following their highly anticipated return to the live circuit, the band presented a set that covered an impressive range of their long career. With around two hours of playing time and more than twenty songs, the set was extensive enough to feel like a genuine journey through the band’s history.
Classic material was combined with songs from different eras, newer material and fan favourites, creating a well-balanced selection that gave fans plenty of reasons to celebrate. From the opening ‘Morphine Child’ onwards, the audience was completely engaged. Songs such as ‘Dead Winter Dead’, ‘Jesus Saves’, ‘Handful of Rain’ and ‘Tonight He Grins Again’ were greeted with enthusiastic cheers, while ‘Chance’ and ‘Prelude to Madness’ added further highlights to the set.
The real strength of the evening, however, was the connection between the band and their audience. Again and again, the crowd joined in, clapped along and sang with the band. Songs like ‘Another Way’, ‘Believe’, ‘Gutter Ballet’ and ‘Edge of Thorns’ created particularly intense moments, with thousands of voices joining together. At times, the atmosphere was genuinely goosebump-inducing. The set also demonstrated how broad the musical range of SAVATAGE is. From the heavier and more direct material to the melodic and emotional moments, the band moved effortlessly between different facets of their catalogue.
The result was much more than a simple collection of greatest hits - it felt like a carefully constructed retrospective of a band whose music has remained important to several generations of Metal fans. The visual side of the performance also worked extremely well. The large video wall behind the band provided an impressive backdrop and added another dimension to the show without distracting from the musicians themselves. Particularly effective was the lighting at the Parkbühne. The venue still makes use of follow spots, similar to those used in theatre productions, meaning that the musicians remained clearly and consistently illuminated even during more complex lighting sequences.
This combination of strong stage lighting, the large video screen and the open-air setting worked perfectly on the warm summer evening. The sound was equally impressive. The mix was clear and powerful, allowing both the heavier passages and the more melodic sections of the SAVATAGE repertoire to come across with plenty of definition. As the set progressed towards its final section, the audience remained fully engaged. ‘Sirens’, ‘Another Way’, ‘Strange Wings’ and ‘Power of the Night’ were followed by further classics including ‘The Hourglass’, ‘Believe’, ‘Gutter Ballet’ and ‘Edge of Thorns’.
The encore finally delivered one of the songs that many fans had been waiting for: ‘Hall of the Mountain King’. It was a fitting finale to a concert that had already provided more than two hours of music, emotion and shared memories. SAVATAGE did not simply play a concert in Leipzig. They delivered an evening that demonstrated why their return to the stages has been celebrated so enthusiastically. The combination of an experienced and confident band, an extremely receptive audience, a strong setlist and excellent production made this a memorable night at the Parkbühne.
The audience left with plenty of happy faces, and it was clear that the evening had lived up to the expectations surrounding SAVATAGE’s return. A great summer night, a fantastic open-air setting and a band that still knows exactly how to connect with its audience. https://www.savatage.com / https://www.facebook.com/savatage
Setlist
01. Morphine Child
02. Dead Winter Dead
03. Jesus Saves
04. Lights Out
05. Taunting Cobras
06. Unusual
07. Handful of Rain
08. Tonight He Grins Again
09. Chance
10. Temptation Revelation
11. Prelude to Madness
12. Warriors
13. Miles Away
14. This Is the Time (1990)
15. Sirens
16. Another Way
17. Strange Wings
18. Power of the Night
19. The Hourglass
20. Believe
21. Gutter Ballet
22. Edge of Thorns
23. Hall of the Mountain King
SAVATAGE delivered an outstanding evening in Leipzig and once again demonstrated why their return to the live stages has been celebrated so enthusiastically. The combination of an experienced and confident band, an extensive setlist, excellent sound and lighting, and an audience that remained fully engaged throughout the entire concert made this a memorable night at the Parkbühne.
The warm summer evening, the beautiful open-air setting and the impressive production created the perfect conditions for a concert that brought together several generations of SAVATAGE fans. From the first notes to the final chords of ‘Hall of the Mountain King’, the atmosphere remained intense and emotional.
NEVERMORE had already set the bar high with their powerful support performance, but SAVATAGE took the evening to another level. More than two hours of music, countless sing-along moments and an audience visibly enjoying every minute made this a concert that will stay in the memories of those who were there. A great summer night in Leipzig - and a very convincing reminder that SAVATAGE still have plenty to say on stage.
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer