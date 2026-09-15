Live Review: Nocturnal Cultural Night 19 - Deutzen 2026 (Day 2)

4th to 6th September 2026
Nocturnal Culture Night 19 Day 2 with Ambassador 21, AD:keY, Schöngeist, Menticide, Samsas Traum / Weena Morloch, Nik Kershaw, Ton:Fehler, Strikkland, The Awakening, Container90, The Beauty Of Gemina, SKYND, Rina Pavar, Ozibut, SIIE, Debdepan, Lovataraxx, Actors, Lone Assembly, Paganland, SIAMGDA, Darkwood, Les Chaussers De La Nuit, Esplendor Geometrico, Torsten Low, Christian Von Aster and Markus Heitz
After yesterday’s storm, the rain has eased off and the forecast looks considerably better for the second festival day. Only a few puddles remain on the site from the heavy showers. Shortly after eleven, most guests are starting the day at a leisurely pace. People are sitting with a coffee, a cold drink or slowly gathering in front of their preferred stage. Everyone seems to have come through the little storm well.
As soon as we arrive, we learn that L’ÂME IMMORTELLE’s performance had to be stopped yesterday. After the microphone failed, singer Sonja Kraushofer finished one song with the help of the audience in the pouring rain. When the lights also went out, the performance ultimately had to be stopped altogether for everyone’s safety. The fans who were there had been well prepared for the rain, and we were told that the atmosphere was excellent despite everything. The audience was absolutely thrilled by the Austrian act’s performance and will probably remember the evening in a very special way precisely because of the circumstances.
Today the sun is shining again and it is already nearly 20 degrees, making for perfect open-air weather. There is a good chance that it will stay that way today, and good weather has also been forecast for tomorrow. The musical programme on the Parkbühne begins just before twelve today with RINA PAVAR from Leipzig. I already had the opportunity to see the artist supporting RUE OBERKAMPF at UT Connewitz at the beginning of March and was very impressed by her music and performance. For her dark electronic sounds, she combines driving baselines and vintage synthesisers with her distinctive voice and lyrics about consciousness and self-discovery.
Today, however, my path takes me straight to the Waldbühne. Here, TON:FEHLER open the second festival day, having stepped in for AKTION : FIASKO, who are unable to perform for health reasons. But singer Franzi is still here. So, there could well be one or two surprises on stage. Today, the only acts I actually have set in stone are THE AWAKENING and ACTORS. Everything else will work itself out. I’m going to let myself drift a little today and try to spend some time with friends. I meet the first of them right in front of the Waldbühne and join them.
Ton:Fehler
TON:FEHLER from Bonn and Bad Salzuflen greet the fans, who have already turned up in fairly large numbers for this time of day, at ten to twelve. Founded in 2020 on a spontaneous beer-fuelled whim, the project has consisted of Rösi and Helga since 2024, and the two happily storm the stage. We are treated to German-language EBM with driving electronic beats, edgy synthesisers, clear structures and two distinctive voices that, with a healthy dose of irony and humour, take a look at social developments, entrenched ways of thinking and everyday contradictions.
“Good morning NCN. Nice to see that you’ve all got up so early.” The duo are aware that this can be quite a challenge for some and are all the more grateful for the large turnout. “We’ve brought our new album, ‘Der Charme Des Stumpfen’. Time is short, so we’re starting straight away.” The two immediately get things going with the first songs from the new album, ‘Der Konjunktiv’ and ‘Evolution Rückwärts’, and get the crowd moving in front of the stage. The audience clearly really wants to dance.
To the delight of some of the fans, Rösi has brought along a few bags of chips, which he promptly hands out before ‘Bliss Point’. The “food orgasm”, as Helga so aptly describes it, is particularly important to Rösi when it comes to chips. The atmosphere in the crowd is excellent and the sun is shining just as brightly as the steadily growing number of guests in front of the stage. And there is already another surprise waiting in the wings. “Are you up for a little bit of Fiasko?” Franzi from AKTION : FIASKO is already waiting beside the stage.
“As you know, this wonderful band was supposed to be here today. We were allowed to step in. We didn’t want to do it without any Fiasko at all.” The wonderful Franzi comes up on stage and Rösi leaves it to the ladies, who together perform ‘Erklärer’. Rösi is back for ‘Normkonform’ and thanks Franzi, who cheerfully says goodbye. The songs from the new album put the audience in a great mood and are celebrated without exception. And Helga did not promise too much at the beginning: TON:FEHLER have indeed brought almost the entire album with them.
There is only one exception for the final song. “Then, of course, we’ve also got a Punk Rock cover by the wonderful BLUTJUNGS for you, ‘Mutter hat verboten’. Are you up for it?” Helga and Rösi are ready. So is the audience, who celebrate and sing along exuberantly one more time. Unfortunately, the request for an encore cannot be fulfilled due to time constraints. // Setlist: 01. Der Konjunktiv / 02. Evolution Rückwärts / 03. Bliss Point / 04. Erklärer / 05. Normkonform / 06. Tanzreflex / 07. Will ich nicht! / 08. Kaputt / 09. Mutter hat verboten
As our front-row clique is slowly getting bigger and some of my friends are only here today, I spontaneously decide to simply stay at the Waldbühne for a while and spend some time with them. Meanwhile, AMBASSADOR21 take over on the Amphibühne - a Post-Industrial/Darkwave band from Belarus.
On the Kulturbühne, PAGANLAND breathe new life into old sounds and rituals. The music of the shamanic Iranian band based in Berlin is created through the use of Persian, indigenous and rustic Oriental instruments, as well as movements and performative elements.
While Torsten Low reads from ‘Auf Zeitreise’ at one and OTZIBUT combine influences from Darkdance and Synthpunk on the Parkbühne with synthetic riffs and aggressive samples, Swedish EBM from STRIKKLAND awaits us on the Waldbühne.
Strikkland
The Swedish EBM duo was formed in Trollhättan in 2015. Their musical roots lie in classic Electronic Body Music, but they often tend towards a somewhat more melodic direction. The music of Henric Ceder (music & programming) and Henrik Johansson (vocals & lyrics) is inspired by bands such as KRAFTWERK, DAF and FRONT 242, but there are also influences from, for example, Synthpop, Darkwave and Hardrock.
Presenter Anne puts it like this: “It’s time for some good vibes again and a little more pressure on the ears. It’s time for electronic music and I know the boys are up for it.” With their likeable manner and plenty of humour, the Swedish duo win over the audience in no time. It is simply incredibly fun to celebrate the “German-Swedish friendship” with them and sing along together (it doesn’t matter if you have no idea what the two gentlemen are actually singing) and dance.
The large area in front of the Waldbühne quickly and steadily fills up as STRIKKLAND present ‘Enkelriktat’, a “Swedish song by Swedish people for a German audience”. For the next song, frontman Henrik swaps his sunglasses for a red feather boa and whip. “We need a colourful colour on the stage, don’t we. And what comes with colourful colours?” - that’s right: ‘Kinky Sophisticated Gentleman’.
The Swedes do not seem to take their music, themselves or their audience too seriously. Nevertheless, beneath all the humour there is a strong statement in favour of freedom of speech and art: “Well, you can sing about everything, because we got freedom of speech! We got freedom of writing. We got freedom of singing. And that is something we got to fight for.” And now we’re all going to do that together. “Now it’s getting serious. We’re drowning together. I wrote it” - ‘Gone Swimming’. Alongside lyrics in Swedish and English, ‘Kansalis’ brings the “time for some Finnish”. We may not understand most of the lyrics, but the music goes straight into our legs and gets the crowd moving in front of the stage.
During the final song, singer Henrik seems to be getting bored on stage. Or perhaps he has simply had enough of dancing alone on stage during the more than eight-minute-long track. So, he throws himself into the crowd to dance together with the fans – “Dance with me!” At twenty to two, it is time for “dankeschön. Enjoy the rest of the festival and the wonderful bands that follow up here.” // Setlist: 01. Levitate / 02. The Void / 03. Enkelriktat / 04. Kinky Sophisticated Gentleman / 05. Tranceformation / 06. Gone Swimming / 07. Skenskt Hat / 08. Kansalis / 09. Bodypop
Our group continues to grow and we wait together for THE AWAKENING. The rest of the black-clad crowd takes a seat in the surrounding shade for now, enjoying a cold drink or something tasty to eat during the soundcheck. Meanwhile, AD:KEY bring energetic EBM to the stage at the Amphbühne. Since forming in 2006, the duo have produced hits such as ‘Hoch die Hämmer’. Andrea and René are certainly getting the audience at the Amphibühne up to temperature nicely.
If I heard correctly, this duo also cannot do without a little Fiasko and a guest appearance by Franzi, while SIAMGDA fill the Kulturbühne with Industrial rhythm, organic percussive patterns, and hypnotic soundscapes. Since 2021, the Swiss-German electro duo SIIE have been combining Darkwave, Techno and EBM into a distinctive sound, now delighting the audience at the Parkbühne with their very own musical world.
The Awakening
By about half past two, it is getting busier in front of the Waldbühne again. The South African Gothic / Darkwave band fronted by multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and singer Ashton Nyte released their 13th album ‘The Lost Theatre’ in August, and some of my friends are accompanying the band on their current tour through Germany. They are mainly here because of them today.
Founded in the late 90s as a creative expression of Ashton Nyte, the sound has changed and developed again and again over the years. From the rather classically guitar-oriented Gothic Rock sound of the early years, through the move towards electronic elements, to harder electronic sounds and powerful guitars with a strong dance-floor component, THE AWAKENING has everything a Dark-Romantic heart could desire. The central element, however, is always Ashton’s unmistakable dark and warm voice. And that had already won me over before today’s performance.
Punctually at half past two, drummer Sevven takes to the stage, followed by Rob on bass. In the face of the glaring afternoon sunlight, the band is playing a concert wearing sunglasses for the very first time. We start with the current single ‘Until The Dawn’, which immediately carries the audience away and enchants everyone. The band was hugely looking forward to bringing the new album to the stage, which - spoiler-alert - is not really going to work today.
Ashton is having technical problems with the guitar. While Sevven tries to fix the problem together with the stage technicians, Rob bridges the gap on bass. But somehow, they cannot get the problem sorted. Rather than lose even more time, Ashton simply rearranges the set. ‘Before I Leap’ and ‘Through The Veil’ are removed from the setlist and ‘Mirror Midnight’, which they were actually going to play now, gives way to ‘Amethyst’. Sevven moves to the piano, Rob takes a seat next to the drums and the performance temporarily turns into an acoustic set.
‘Amethyst’ is Ashton’s favourite song about love and loss. “And we sing it for you. Thank you for standing in the sun while we trying to fix this. Thank you.” Sometimes it’s the unexpected things, the little mishaps, that make a concert an unforgettable experience. I am almost glad that they did not manage to get the problems sorted straight away. Otherwise, we would not have got to hear this wonderful acoustic version today, and that really would have been a shame - my first goosebump moment of the day. “Thank you very much. Thank you for your patience.”
After this very moving performance, the guitar is working again and the band now attempts “a few Rock‘n’Roll songs”. By now, it has become really crowded in front of the stage. The audience’s mood is undiminished - quite the opposite, everyone is enjoying the finest Darkrock and dancing exuberantly to songs such as ‘Indian Summer Rain’, ‘Fault’ and ‘Haunting’. The technical problems are forgotten. For ‘Nothing Like The Rain’, Ashton takes off his sunglasses and jokes, “everything’s melting here, you see. It’s very warm.”
With Rob on bass and Ashton on the mic, we welcome Sevven back to the piano. “Thank you Sevven.” This song gives me goosebumps too and is simply beautiful. Throughout the set, I keep finding myself with my eyes closed and a broad smile on my face. I probably have that in common with most of the people here in front of the stage. With ‘Crystal Morning’, there is at least one more song from the new album before it is time for the final song after ‘Cabaret’. “Thank you very much NCN festival. Thank you for heaving us here.” Ashton apologises once again for the technical failures and thanks everyone for staying. “I hope you enjoyed some of it.”
The band will remain beside the stage for a little while after the show. Anyone who would like to have something signed, just say hello, give the musicians a little sun cream, is very welcome. Ashton wrote the next song a long time ago. “And ones again I’d like to dedicate it to all of you. Enjoy yourself for you are the ‘Dark Romantics’.” For me, THE AWAKENING’s performance is definitely one of my highlights of this year. The performance touched me deeply, and it certainly will not be the last time I see this band. // Setlist: 01. Until The Dawn / 02. Amethyst / 03. Indian Summer Rain / 04. Fault / 05. Haunting / 06. Nothing Like The Rain / 07. Crystal Morning / 08. Cabaret / 09. Dark Romantics
Your editorial team decides to treat themselves to a cool delicacy at the Klatt ice cream stand. Today, I go for blackcurrant-mint and rhubarb. Ice cream in hand, we stroll around the site for a while, stop here and there for a little chat and shortly afterwards end up at the Parkbühne. Meanwhile, on the Amphibühne, Orkus Newcomer 2012 SCHÖNGEIST are providing fine Dark-Rock sounds. // Setlist: 01. Unsterblich / 02. Zusammen Allein / 03. Ich bin kein Muss / 04. Niemandsland / 05. Kenne mich / 06. Keine Zeit / 07. Du Du Du / 08. Auge um Auge / 09. Sonne der Nacht / 10. Fake News / 11. Wehe!
Debdepan
One of the most fascinating things about NCN is that you can keep discovering new music and acts almost in passing. For me, DEBDEPAN from the UK are exactly that kind of discovery today. Chelsea Tolhurst (guitar, vocals) and Grace Bontoft (bass, backing vocals), who are joined today by Eevie Taylor on drums, already completely win me over during the soundcheck.
Chelsea and Grace started writing songs together during the lockdown. Influenced by bands such as WARPAINT, THE CURE and THE BIG MOON, they are stylistically rooted in Dark-Pop and Alternative, but are also happy to cross genre boundaries. Clanging guitars and a powerful bass combine these elements into a somewhat darker, grungier sound that I immediately like very much. Chelsea’s voice also manages to captivate me straight away. Her voice and singing remind me a little of Dolores O’Riordan (THE CRANBERRIES).
We had actually planned to go and get something more substantial to eat, but I simply have to stay for a few songs. The ladies have really won me over, and after returning home, I immediately added their releases so far to my Bandcamp collection, so that I can dedicate myself to their music at my leisure later on. The ladies take to the stage shortly before half past four. “How do you do Germany? We’re DEBDEPAN from the UK and we’re gonna play a few songs for you now.” And ‘Blue’ immediately gets me. “Our first time on NCN. Thank you for coming down.”
DEBDEPAN deliver a very convincing performance and effortlessly manage to win over the audience in front of the Parkbühne. The set also includes several previously unreleased songs, such as ‘Feel It For You’ and ‘Bad Luck’, which make me very curious about future releases. I am thoroughly impressed and will definitely be keeping an eye on the band. I also very much hope to see the ladies on German stages more often in the near future. // Setlist: 01. Blue / 02. Feel It For You / 03. Stuck On You / 04. Serial Monogamist / 05. Bad Luck / 06. Oh No / 07. Stupid Girl / 08. I Like It (unreleased) / 09. Ghost / 10. We’re Not Good Together (unreleased) / 11. The Girl / 12. Habit
While the Swedish EBM project CONTAINER 90 entertains the audience at the Waldbühne with Old-school EBM in the style of the 1980s and early 1990s, we eventually decide that we need a proper meal and set off in search of something to eat.
As we are sharing our meal, there is still room for dessert. We decide to pay the crêpe stand a visit and, on the way there, pass the Lesebühne, where Christian von Aster is reading from ‘Broar Boys’ today. The reading is well attended and there is no free seat to be found. Apparently, we have missed the opportunity to drink champagne from the belly button of an Irish gentleman. But the story, Irish-style, of leprechauns, whiskey & highway robbery seems to be very entertaining even without the champagne. We stay for a while and listen to sing-worthy adventures and jointly unravel the mystery of a crude wild boar mask before heading off again. Dessert will have to wait a little while longer.
Before we actually make our way to the crêpe stand, our path takes us past the Amphibühne to MENTICIDE. While the German Neofolk band DARKWOOD from Dresden are taking the stage at the Kulturbühne, two kind gentlemen here in front of the Amphibühne offer us their seats for a few minutes, which we gratefully accept. Thank you guys! The festival day is slowly starting to make itself felt in our legs and feet.
Menticide
It is half past five when the Swedish Old-School-EBM project takes to the Amphibühne and tears us from our seats. Founded in the early 2000s, the duo remained quiet for a long time. Since January, they have been back with their single ‘Der Meister’ and today they get the crowd moving in front of the stage with a fresh arsenal of brutal, melodic material, raw, driving sounds with dark Industrial textures.
At the centre is frontman Johan Damm’s unmistakable voice, with which he bellows out his vocals in both English and German. // Setlist: 01. Intro (Ingmar Bergman) / 02. Komm Zu Mir / 03. Implode / 04. Search And Destroy / 05. NME 2026 / 06. Der Meister (2025) / 07. Wrong 2026 / 08. Stahlwerk / 09. We Fail 2026 / 10. Painkiller 2026 / 11. Rise / 12. Backstabber 2026 / 13. Brennt so kalt (2025) / 14. Getting Closer (NITZER EBB cover)
At half past seven, things continue at the Parkbühne with LOVATARAXX. The Cold-Wave and Minimal-Synth duo from Lyon, France, whisk their audience away to familiar places with bewitching melodies. Our path eventually has taken us to the crêpe stand after all, for a delicious dessert. Reinvigorated and with full bellies, we gather our strength for more musical experiences and new memories, starting with THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA at the Waldbühne.
The Beauty Of Gemina
The band around singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Michael Sele will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a small tour in 2027, which will also take them to various German cities. As Michael reveals later, tickets are already on sale. THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA will then be playing a full club-length set, and the band hopes to see many fans again at their shows next year, away from festivals as well.
Founded in autumn 2006, THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA celebrate the beauty of melancholy with emotional lyrics and dark sounds. When we arrive at the Waldbühne, the “celebrations” are already in full swing and we arrive just in time for ‘Whispers Of The Season’. “What a beautiful sight here. No rain!” As Michael tells us, the band are known for storms and rain at their performances. Fortunately, we are spared such weather events today. After 20 years, THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA are still “on the road” and are here at NCN for the fourth time already.
“We were here last year too. But we didn’t play then.” But there will be a few more words about that later. “The very first song I ever made back then was ‘One Step To Heaven’, which we’re going to play now.” The audience listens attentively and raptly to the music, dancing to songs such as ‘One Step To Heaven’, ‘Veil Of Rein’ and ‘Lonesome Death Of A Goth DJ’ and joining in vocally here and there. They enjoy the evening atmosphere and are having fun with the very old songs too.
Michael tells us that sometimes it was a wonder that the band were actually able to play at all at various festivals in the end. The next song is about such wonders. You can clearly hear how deeply affected Michael is as he dedicates ‘Wonders’ to a fan and dear friend who passed away here last year, what was the reason for cancelling their show. “We’re playing it in fond memory of our friend and we’re in good contact with his family, his friends. He was a huge fan; we were fans of him.” The band asks everyone to spare a thought for him tonight.
After this very emotional moment for the band and many visitors, the band finishes with “the last one of ‘Countless’” and leaves their audience feeling inspired and full of love. // Setlist: 01. Dreams Of The Vagabonds / 02. End / 03. Whispers Of The Season / 04. Endless Ever / 05. Kings Men Come / 06. One Step To Heaven / 07. Veil Of Rain / 08. Suicide Landscape / 09. Lonesome Death Of A Goth DJ / 10. Rumours / 11. Endless Time To See / 12. Wonders / 13. Countless
The long festival day is slowly taking its toll and I desperately need a coffee and somewhere to sit. At the coffee stand, I bump into friends who feel much the same, and we decide to have our coffee at the Lesebühne, where the final reading of the day (Markus Heitz with ‘Die Villa - Besitzt du sie oder besitzt sie dich?’) has just ended.
Meanwhile, SAMSAS TRAUM take to the Amphibühne. The project, founded by Alexander Kaschte in 1996, recently announced via social media that their performance at NCN today will be the last SAMSAS TRAUM concert for a long time.
Their performance today is therefore likely to provide many very emotional moments for everyone involved, while LES CHAUSSERS DE LA NUIT fill the Kulturbühne with Neofolk sounds, Dark Ambient and Noise.
Actors
Nine o’clock in the evening - I am back at the Parkbühne, just in time for ACTORS from Vancouver, British Columbia. The area is already fairly full and I find a spot right by the FoH. At least I can see a little bit from here, even though the constant stream of people passing by is slightly annoying. It is quite cramped here and the “through traffic” also makes it rather noisy at times.
Nevertheless, I hope I can enjoy at least some of the performance from here. This is another band I am seeing for the first time today. We start with ‘Dead Inside’ and I wonder whether it is just me who finds singer and guitarist Jason Corbett’s vocals too quiet, or whether the sound simply isn’t ideal back here. I would have liked it to be a little richer and fuller overall. At least when it comes to the volume of the vocals, it seems I am not the only one who feels this way, and later Jason is turned up a little louder.
Standing alongside Jason are keyboardist Shannon Hemmet (left) and bassist Kendall Wooding (right), who add a lovely female touch to the sound with their backing vocals. The three voices sound extremely harmonious to me. I really like that. Behind Jason, drummer Adam Fink provides the necessary drive. Unfortunately, the view from back here is not particularly good either. I am not exactly the tallest person and at times all I can see are heads and mobile phone screens. But every now and then I can catch a glimpse of the stage too. The new album ‘Our Love Will Live Forever’ was released yesterday and the band have been hugely excited about the feedback, the support and the upcoming tour.
As Jason explains when introducing ‘Like Suicide’, he has sustained a lower back injury and is suffering from severe sciatic pain. As a result, he has to perform parts of the show sitting down and apologises for this. It does not harm the atmosphere or dynamics of the performance, and the audience celebrates the old and new songs even with Jason sitting down. The most emotional moment of the performance for me, however, is ‘In Real Life’, which ACTORS dedicate to a deceased friend - together with the following ‘Strangers’, my highlight of the set.
To finish, there is of course a little bit of promotion for the new CD, which is naturally available to buy at the merch stand, along with various T-shirts. ACTORS say goodbye with ‘Bury Me’ to a truly enthusiastic audience. // Setlist: 01. Dead Inside / 02. Object of Desire / 03. Love U More / 04. Like Suicide / 05. Left On Read / 06. In Real Life / 07. Strangers / 08. Slaves / 09. CTRL / 10. Youth / 11. We Don’t Have to Dance / 12. Face meets Glass / 13. PTL (Post Traumatic Love) / 14. How Deep is the Hole / 15. Bury Me
Meanwhile, SKYND bring the second festival day to a close on the Waldbühne. Singer Skynd and multi-instrumentalist Father impress with a mix of Industrial and Electro. Their songs are named after murderers or their victims and deal with true crimes of modern times. // Setlist: 01. Pre-Intro Soundscape / Intro / 02. Michelle Carter / 03. Elisa Lam / 04. Columbine / 05. Armin Meiwes / 06. John Wayne Gacy / 07. Edmund Kemper / 08. Interlude/Darkess / 09. Jimmy Savile / 10. Mikhail Popkov / 11. Tamara Samsonova / 12. Johnny Kitagawa / 13. Interlude/Light / 14. Jim Jones / 15. Gary Heidnik / 16. Tyler Hadley / 17. Outro
I make my way to the Amphibühne, where there is still a little time before today’s headliner. Little by little, the audience gathers in front of the stage, and the stands are full right on time for the start. Saturday evening traditionally belongs to the 80s, and in just a few minutes we will travel back there together with Nik Kershaw.
Nik Kershaw
At half past ten, the time has finally come. Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and composer Nicholas David Kershaw and his band take to the stage. The musician, born in Bristol in March 1958, enjoyed great success in the mid and late 1980s with songs such as ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and ‘The Riddle’. As a solo artist, Kershaw took the British Pop scene by storm with these hits in 1984. His exceptional feel for great melodies and lyrics featuring sophisticated wordplay and profound poetry helped him spend a total of 62 weeks in the British singles charts at the time.
Many of those present grew up with his melodies and songs and are looking forward to music full of memories and emotion. “Welcome to the stage, Nick Kershaw!” The artist and his band take to the Amphibühne to huge cheers and applause. “Good evening lovely people.” Full stands, singing people reminiscing fondly about their memories and having a good time, and an artist whose voice is still outstanding after all this time and whose melodies still touch the heart - how could you end the festival day any better?
We too allow ourselves to drift along with our memories for a while. With the sounds of ‘Only You’ in our ears, we say goodbye to the Kulturpark Deutzen for today, to gather our strength for the final festival day. // Setlist: 01. Come On Down / 02. Wild Boy / 03. When a Heart Beats / 04. Dancing Girls / 05. The Riddle / 06. Only You (YAZOO cover) / 07. Radio Musicola / 08. The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover) / 09. Roundabouts and Swings / 10. The Chosen Ones / 11. Don Quixote / 12. Wouldn’t It Be Good / 13. The Sky’s the Limin / 14. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me / Encore: 15. Human (THE KILLERS cover)
ESPLENDOR GEOMETRICO from Spain bring the evening on the Kulturbühne to a close and today’s midnight special with LONE ASSEMBLY at the Parkbühne will have to take place without us. I will probably have to dedicate some time to the Swiss quartet, who released their first EP ‘Tat Never Happended’ in 2024, another time. For today, the energy has simply run out, and we’re saving some strength for tomorrow, when we head into the final festival day around midday.
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)