Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2026 (Day 2)

7th to 9th August 2026
M’era Luna Festival 2026 Day 2 with Chris Harms, Stephan Thanscheidt, Der Schulz, Markus Heitz, Jessica Iser, Christian von Aster, Mortes, Beyond Obsession, Xandria, Principe Valiente, Tabernis, Auger, Unzucht, M Walking On The Water, Hocico, Tyske Ludder, Megaherz, Diorama, Combichrist, The Beauty of Gemina, The Birthday Massacre, Agonoize, White Lies, Nachtmahr, In Extremo, Front Line Assembly, Within Temptation
For more than two decades, M’era Luna has been much more than just a music festival. Since 2002, the airfield of Hildesheim-Drispenstedt has transformed once a year into a unique meeting point for the international Gothic, Alternative and Dark Music community. It is a place where musicians, photographers, journalists and fans return every year to meet old friends, discover new artists and celebrate a scene built around creativity, individuality and passion.
The sold-out 2026 edition once again proved the special magic of M’era Luna, welcoming around 25,000 guests per day. Across two festival days, 40 acts performed on the Main Stage and Club Stage, representing the incredible diversity of the Black Scene - from Gothic and Metal to EBM, Dark Wave, Synthpop and Electronic Music. But M’era Luna has always been more than the concerts themselves: the festival creates a complete cultural universe with Gothic Fashion Shows, workshops, readings, DJ sets, the Medieval Market and countless small moments where the community comes together.
Beyond the stages, visitors could experience the creative side of the scene through fashion, literature and artistic performances. The Gothic Fashion Show transformed the hangar into a world of elegance, darkness and imagination, while readings by authors such as Christian von Aster, Markus Heitz, Jessica Iser and Lydia Benecke, as well as talks like the popular ‘Crypt Talk’, added another intellectual and cultural dimension to the festival experience.
Returning to the airfield year after year, M’era Luna has become a place where summer atmosphere meets dark romance, where friendships are renewed and where different generations of the scene come together. The second festival day began under bright summer skies and quickly turned into a journey through powerful guitars, hypnotic electronic rhythms, emotional voices and unforgettable stage moments.
The Friday evening 2026 once again began in the atmospheric surroundings of the Crypt, where words, stories and plenty of dark humour provided the perfect introduction to the festival weekend. Before the stages took over and the night gradually turned into morning, the festival’s reading programme and the much-loved Crypt Talk offered plenty of entertainment - and some memorable moments.
The Crypt Talk featuring LORD OF THE LOST frontman Chris Harms and M’era Luna chief booker Stephan Thanscheidt has become something of a tradition. Having grown particularly fond of their conversations during the two digital editions of M’era Luna, it was a pleasure to once again experience the exchange live on site. As expected, the conversation offered fascinating insights into the world of music, the business behind it and the people who make it happen, as well as plenty of background information about the festival itself.
Between serious industry talk and entertaining anecdotes, Harms and Thanscheidt once again proved that there is no shortage of stories to tell when two experienced figures of the scene get together. The Crypt Talk reached a particularly charming climax when Chris Harms and DER SCHULZ of OOMPH! took to the acoustic guitar to perform the M’era Luna anthem. A fitting, wonderfully informal moment that captured the spirit of the festival perfectly.
Markus Heitz needs little introduction to fans of the darker side of literature. The prolific author, historian and Germanist has written more than 70 books, covering everything from Fantasy and Horror to Space Fiction, alongside children's books and political short stories. He has also contributed lyrics to bands including QNTAL and CORVUS CORAX and occasionally writes Thrillers under the name Maxim Voland. At M’era Luna, Heitz presented his Horror novel ‘Die Villa’, taking the audience into another of his dark and imaginative worlds. His reading once again demonstrated why he has become such a familiar and welcome face in the Gothic and Fantasy scene.
Jessica Iser has been writing fantastical stories since childhood and has developed a particular affinity for the darker, more romantic corners of the genre, ranging from Dark Fantasy to Horror. Her debut novel ‘Deathbound’ was nominated for the Seraph Award in 2022 in the category “Best Independent Title”, while numerous publications in anthologies have established her as a distinctive voice within the genre. At M’era Luna, she presented her latest work ‘Blade of Night’ (accompanied by ‘Blade of Light’), marking her publishing debut and offering the audience another journey into her darkly imaginative universe.
The final literary highlight of the evening was perhaps the most unusual. Lukas, the moody love-letter pigeon, originally appeared as a winged messenger of affection. These days, however, he is better known for his alcohol problem, questionable moral standards and general dislike of humanity. Translated into German by Christian von Aster, Lukas’ memoirs have already featured at M’era Luna readings on several occasions. This year, however, the pigeon finally got his own book - with its premiere taking place at the festival, exactly as requested by the audience.
And if there was one person perfectly suited to bring Lukas’ dubious worldview to life, it was Christian von Aster. His characteristically humorous delivery once again made him the undisputed comedy highlight of the evening. With the literary programme drawing to a close, the Crypt gradually gave way to the other side of M’era Luna. The festival grounds came alive, the music grew louder and the first night stretched well into the early hours. For many visitors, there was little reason to think about sleep just yet: M’era Luna had only just begun, and the party would continue until morning.
MORTES opened the Main Stage on Saturday with a dark and hypnotic aura. The Stuttgart-based artist represents a new generation of Gothic musicians, mixing gloomy club beats, Grunge-inspired textures and desperate romanticism. His latest album ‘The Hunt’ unfolds like a journey through shadows, where darkness meets vulnerability and emotional intensity.
While the Main Stage was slowly sinking into MORTES’ melancholic universe, the Club Stage offered a different shade of darkness. BEYOND OBSESSION opened the smaller stage with their melodic Synthpop sound, blending classic electronic influences with catchy melodies and emotional depth. Their performance brought a warmer, more nostalgic atmosphere even reminding me a bit of ERASURE - a perfect contrast to the darker tones unfolding just a few metres away.
The morning gradually moved from intimate electronic shades into a much grander and more cinematic dimension. XANDRIA brought their Symphonic Metal universe to the Main Stage, filling the festival grounds with powerful guitars, orchestral arrangements and dramatic vocals. The German band, known for blending Metal intensity with epic storytelling, presented songs from different chapters of their career, including the live debut of ‘Eclipse’, alongside ‘Colours’, ‘Ravenheart’, ‘The Shannon’s Home’, ‘Nightfall’ and ‘Undying Love’ (Outro). The performance highlighted the band’s evolution and their ability to create a perfect balance between darkness, beauty and symphonic grandeur.
Over at the Club Stage, PRINCIPE VALIENTE created a darker and more melancholic universe with their unique blend of Post-Punk, Dark Wave and Shoegaze influences. The Swedish band from Stockholm is known for their elegant, cinematic sound, where dreamy guitars, emotional vocals and subtle electronic textures create a feeling somewhere between nostalgia and modern melancholy. Their performance added a beautifully fragile contrast to the heavier sounds of the festival.
Shortly afterwards, the Main Stage opened the door to a completely different world with TABERNIS. The mysterious duo - live supported by additional strings - brought a unique mixture of Medieval sounds, traditional instruments and ethereal melodies, creating an almost timeless atmosphere. Inspired by history, old traditions and the beauty of the past, their performance felt like a small journey away from the modern world - a perfect example of the variety that makes M’era Luna so special - even though many of the attendees found the show rather boring.
As the festival continued to shift between electronic landscapes, medieval influences and modern darkness, the Club Stage prepared for another energetic appearance... AUGER delivered a dynamic Electronic Rock performance, blending Synthpop melodies, Industrial influences and the emotional intensity of Gothic songwriting. The UK-based project, led by Kyle Blaqk, has created its own distinctive sound where driving guitars meet atmospheric synths and memorable choruses. Tracks such as ‘Where Do We Go’, ‘Dark Clouds’, ‘Sound of the Machine’, ‘Too Soon’, ‘You Are By Nature’, ‘My Guardian’, ‘So Pure’, ‘The Old Arcade’ and ‘Oxygen’ demonstrated the band’s ability to balance melancholic moods with energetic live presence, creating a strong connection with the audience.
Throughout the day, M’era Luna continued to reveal its endless contrasts - from fragile melodies and electronic dreams to the raw power of industrial guitars. The darker and heavier side of the festival emerged with UNZUCHT, who carried on the legacy of Neue Deutsche Härte with their unmistakable intensity. Songs like ‘Neon Dom’, ‘Feuerregen’, ‘Koloss’, ‘Jenseits der Welt’, ‘1000 Scherben’, ‘Nein’ and ‘Katharsis’ showcased the band’s signature combination of crushing riffs, electronic layers and dramatic storytelling.
M. WALKING ON THE WATER, entering the Club Stage next, were certainly one of the more unusual additions to this year’s line-up. Their appearance stood out not only because of their distinctive sound, but also visually: dressed entirely in white, the band created an almost surreal contrast to the predominantly dark aesthetics of the festival. Their atmospheric mix of Alternative Rock, Indie and melancholic melodies provided a welcome change of pace and demonstrated once again that M’era Luna is capable of looking beyond the obvious boundaries of the Gothic scene. Their set opened with ‘Elysian’, followed by ‘Cosmic Weirdos’ and ‘Linda Lee’. ‘Retirement Song’ and ‘Love Is on Your Side’ continued the atmospheric performance before the band moved into ‘Poison’. They closed their set with ‘Holy Night of Rosemarie’, leaving the audience with one of the festival day’s more unexpected – but certainly memorable - musical impressions.
Where powerful guitars had dominated the Main Stage moments before, now mechanical beats, distorted voices and hypnotic rhythms took control. HOCICO, the Mexican pioneers of Aggrotech, transformed the Main Stage into a dark electronic ceremony. Their signature blend of fast Industrial rhythms, Dark Electro aggression and heavily distorted vocals created an almost trance-like experience. Supported by dancers and additional musicians, the appearance was something special.
With highlights such as ‘Poltergeist’ and ‘The Screen’, the performance became more than just a concert - it felt like a ritual. The appearance of the dancers, with their fluid and almost hypnotic movements, added a strong visual dimension to the show. The combination of theatrical choreography, tribal elements and a mysterious atmosphere created associations with ancient Mayan and Aztec rituals, indigenous legends and forgotten ceremonies.
Beyond the music, HOCICO’s frontman Erk Aicrag (Erick García) remains a fascinating figure within the scene. Many fans admire not only his artistic vision and unmistakable stage presence but also his creativity beyond music - he is also a writer, proving that his imagination extends far beyond the boundaries of electronic sound. The electronic darkness of M’era Luna continued to unfold in different forms, moving from HOCICO’s ritualistic Aggrotech intensity towards the colder, more mechanical world of classic Industrial sounds.
Over at the Club Stage, TYSKE LUDDER brought decades of experience and the unmistakable energy of the German EBM scene. Formed in Lower Saxony in the late 1980s, TYSKE LUDDER became one of the influential names of the German Electro-Industrial and EBM movement, combining driving electronic beats, harsh rhythms and socially charged lyrics. Their sound carries the raw spirit of old-school Industrial music while remaining powerful and danceable on stage.
As the electronic pulse continued through the Club Stage, the Main Stage was preparing for a completely different kind of heaviness… MEGAHERZ proved once again why they remain one of the defining names of Neue Deutsche Härte. Formed in Munich in 1993, the band delivered a powerful performance filled with crushing guitars, dramatic energy and the unmistakable weight of German Industrial Metal.
DIORAMA created a world of melancholic soundscapes, combining Dark Wave, Electronica and Alternative influences with their trademark emotional depth. The German band, led by Torben Wendt, is known for building complex sonic landscapes where fragile melodies, electronic textures and introspective lyrics meet. Their set, including ‘Why’, ‘The Same Ghost’, ‘E Minor’, ‘Kunstblut’, ‘More Gold’, ‘Iisland (Faderhead Remix)’ and ‘Advance’, showed the quieter yet equally powerful side of the Black Scene.
The heavy machinery of the Industrial sound continued to dominate the Main Stage, with another act bringing a different shade of aggression and energy. COMBICHRIST turned the stage into an Industrial Metal battlefield, where pounding electronic beats collided with crushing guitars and raw intensity. Founded by Norwegian musician Andy LaPlegua in 2003, the project became one of the most recognisable names where Aggrotech meets Metal. Tracks such as ‘Throat Full of Glass’, ‘Get Your Body Beat’ and ‘Fuck That Shit’ reminded everyone why COMBICHRIST’s live shows have become legendary for their uncompromising energy.
VELJANOV was originally announced for the Club Stage, bringing the unique voice of Alexander Veljanov, best known as the frontman of the legendary Dark Wave duo DEINE LAKAIEN. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he was unable to perform at M’era Luna, and the slot was taken over by THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA. The Swiss band proved to be a perfect fit for this moment of the festival. Formed in 2006, THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA create a melancholic universe somewhere between Dark Rock, Gothic and Alternative influences, combining atmospheric guitars, deep vocals and emotional storytelling.
Their sound carries a certain cinematic quality - dark, elegant and introspective, yet powerful enough to fill the Club Stage. Their set included ‘Dreams of the Vagabonds’, ‘End’, ‘Kings Men Come’, ‘One Step to Heaven’, ‘Veil of Rain’, ‘Rumours’, ‘The Lonesome Death of a Goth DJ’ and ‘Wonders’. Songs like ‘Rumours’ and ‘The Lonesome Death of a Goth DJ’ highlighted the band’s ability to combine melancholic melodies with darker electronic textures, creating a deeply atmospheric experience for the audience.
Yet M’era Luna has always been about contrasts - about moving between extremes of sound and emotion. From industrial aggression and mechanical force, the festival gradually opened the door to a darker, more cinematic and nostalgic universe. THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE were one of the most anticipated performances of the day, creating their unique world where Gothic Rock, Synthpop and Alternative influences merge into a dreamlike atmosphere. Songs such as ‘Blue’, ‘In the Dark’, ‘Video Kid’, ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘Under Your Spell’ revealed the band’s signature balance between melancholy, elegance and dark romanticism, immediately connecting with the audience.
The softer shadows of the afternoon soon gave way to something far more abrasive. At the Club Stage, AGONOIZE dragged the festival back into the harsher side of electronic darkness. The Berlin band, founded in 2002, helped shape the German Hellektro sound with pounding beats, distorted vocals and provocative themes. Their music sits somewhere between Dark Electro, EBM and Aggrotech - cold, aggressive and built to hit the body as much as the ears
WHITE LIES brought their Post-Punk and Indie Rock atmosphere to M’era Luna. Songs like ‘Farewell to the Fairground’, ‘To Lose My Life’ and ‘Death’ demonstrated the band’s ability to combine melancholic melodies with powerful choruses. Interestingly, even an unexpected beer-related crowd conflict appeared during the show, but the fans solved the situation themselves peacefully.
As the sun was setting, NACHTMAHR filled the Club Stage with dark Electronic and Industrial rhythms. The crowd danced and sang along while Thomas Rainer delivered his precise and powerful performance. Setlist: Beweg dich! / Mädchen in Uniform / Weil ich‘s kann! / Sirenen / Stärker als ihr Hass / El Chupacabra / Nie zurück / Gehorsam / Tanzdiktator / Keine Lieder / Das Böse / Liebst du mich? / Der Schlaf / Katharsis
Although IN EXTREMO belong to the Medieval Rock scene rather than Gothic music, their legendary status, decades of history and enormous influence make them one of the biggest attractions of any festival. From the very first notes, it was clear that the audience knew every song by heart. Thousands of voices joined Michael Rhein, while the crowd chanted ‘IN EXTREMO, IN EXTREMO’ beneath the power of drums, guitars and medieval instruments.
Their set travelled through more than 30 years of band history with songs including ‘Ólafur’, ‘Spielmannsfluch’, ‘Troja’, ‘Weckt die Toten’, ‘Feuertaufe’, ‘Küss mich’, ‘Rasend Herz’, ‘Blutmond’, ‘Liam’, ‘Wind’, ‘Feine Seele’, ‘Störtebeker’, ‘Sängerkrieg’, ‘Sternhagelvoll’, ‘Frei zu sein’ and ‘Pikse Palve’. Every track was welcomed like an old friend by the audience.
A special surprise came during ‘Feine Seele’, when Oliver Sa Tyr joined the band with his unmistakable bagpipes, creating a magical Folk atmosphere. Michael Rhein introduced him as the “king of the elves” and announced that Oliver would also join IN EXTREMO for their upcoming acoustic tour. With the band preparing new acoustic material and celebrating more than 30 years of their journey, this collaboration felt like a beautiful meeting of different worlds.
One of the most emotional moments was created not only by the band but also by the audience itself. When Michael Rhein invited fans to light up the night, thousands of mobile phones and small lights appeared across the festival field, turning the crowd into a sea of stars. Unfortunately, photographers were not allowed to capture the performance this time. Whether this was connected to the impressive stage production, the number of special effects or professional filming remains unclear. Still, it would be wonderful to see future shows open a small window for photographers to preserve such spectacular moments.
Beyond the stage, Michael Rhein continues to show his strong connection to the scene by supporting fellow artists, sharing their releases and attending other performances. Seeing him enjoy and support his colleagues throughout the festival was a small but very touching reminder of the community spirit behind M’era Luna. Canadian Industrial pioneers FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY closed the Club Stage with a powerful electronic attack. Classics such as ‘Mindphaser’, ‘Body Count’ and ‘Plasticity’ demonstrated their lasting influence on Industrial and Electronic music.
WITHIN TEMPTATION closed the second festival day with one of the most emotional performances of the entire weekend. The band has been touring their ‘Bleed Out’ era since the release of the album in 2023, bringing a show built around themes of freedom, resistance, human dignity and the fight against darkness. Before the first notes of the set filled the air, the band introduced the audience to a deeply moving Ukrainian-language intro. The fragile, lullaby-like female vocals immediately created an atmosphere of silence and reflection:
“Pytaietsia son drimoty, de my budemo nochuvaty, dytynochku kolysaty… tam my budemo nochuvaty, de khatynochka teplen’ka…” (“Sleep asks softly where we will spend the night, where we will lull the child to sleep… there we will rest, where the little warm house awaits us.”) - The intro felt like a quiet prayer before the emotional storm that followed - a reminder of home, safety and the things that war threatens to take away.
The band then launched into ‘We Go to War’ and ‘Bleed Out’, followed by a powerful set including ‘Faster’, ‘Wireless’, ‘The Howling’, ‘Stand My Ground’, ‘In the Middle of the Night’, ‘Lost’, ‘The Reckoning’, ‘Supernova’, ‘Don’t Pray for Me’, ‘Paradise (What About Us?)’, ‘Ice Queen’, ‘Mother Earth’ and ‘For the Love of a Princess’. The set travelled through different eras of WITHIN TEMPTATION’s career, from their Symphonic Metal classics to the darker and heavier atmosphere of the ‘Bleed Out’ album.
For years, WITHIN TEMPTATION have openly supported Ukraine in its fight for freedom and independence. Sharon den Adel has travelled to Ukraine, the band released ‘A Fool’s Parade’ together with Ukrainian musician Alex Yarmak, and their documentary ‘Within Temptation: The Invisible Force’ focused on their visits to Ukraine and the power of music during wartime.
The emotional weight of the performance was impossible to ignore. Sharon den Adel once again proved why she remains one of the most recognisable voices in Symphonic Metal - her voice, the cinematic visuals and the carefully created atmosphere transformed the concert into something much bigger than a regular festival show. These were not just songs, but almost anthems of resilience, hope and the victory of light over darkness. Visually, the band delivered another stunning performance. Sharon appeared in an elegant white flowing outfit with a feather-inspired accessory, creating an almost ethereal image on stage.
The addition of the new keyboard player, who joined the band in 2025, also brought a fresh dynamic to the live show. Although the Gothic audience at M’era Luna is often more reserved than crowds at Metal festivals, the emotional reaction was undeniable. There were goosebumps, silence during the most intimate moments and a feeling that everyone understood the message behind the music. WITHIN TEMPTATION once again proved that powerful melodies and honest words can become a symbol of hope even in the darkest times.
The second day of M’era Luna 2026 once again proved why this festival remains one of the most important gatherings for the international Dark Music community - a place where summer atmosphere, dark romance and musical diversity become unforgettable memories.
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) except Impressions by Iryna Kalenska and Combichrist by Iryna Kalenska and Daria Tessa