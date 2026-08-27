CD Review: Catch Your Breath - Not Broken Enough

Artist: Catch Your BreathTitle: Not Broken EnoughGenre: MetalcoreRelease Date: 28th August 2026Label: Thriller Records / InVogue RecordsSo here’s news from the US Metalcore band CATCH YOUR BREATH: They have a brand-new album out! Their sophomore album ‘Not Broken Enough’ just dropped and is more than ready to pull you along. If you don’t actively know the band, but the name might still ring a bell, although you are unable to put your finger onto the reason, let me enlighten you: CATCH YOUR BREATH has supported the Canadian Rock band THREE DAYS GRACE on their recent European tour.So, that might be the reason why you have heard the band name before, and might have even heard one or two songs of CATCH YOUR BREATH. Time to start building on that with ‘Not Broken Enough’. But before we start, here’s a brief background. CATCH YOUR BREATH was founded in 2017. Their breakthrough singles ‘Shame On Me’ and ‘Dial Tone’ put them on the map. The debut album ‘Shame On Me’ was released in 2023. And now, they finally have a new album out. Just in time before heading out on the road again.The album begins almost soft and gentle with ‘Contaminated’. This song builds up gradually, introducing the emotional as well as the heavy elements, CATCH YOUR BREATH incorporate so well. A little catchier, it continues with ‘Red Alert’. These rhythms are capable of getting you going along. The initial spark of hope collides with deeper and darker emotions towards the end, and shakes your core.The energetic song ‘Blood Money’ comes at you powerful. It is rather smooth at first, before the heavier parts set in, maybe even surprising you bit with the intensity they bring along. ‘Carnivore’ eases up and takes it down a notch. While this song has an incredibly rich and catchy chorus, the verses are rather soft and smooth, with lyrics that are definitely going underneath your skin.‘Control’ continues to cut deeper and deeper with its raw and emotional melodies as well as lyrics. Still slow and smooth, the song ‘Rewind’ lulls you in and sways you back and forth. The lyrics are filled with despair, you can feel in every word. ‘Lost’ comes back strong. It is picking up the pace, as well as the pieces. Most of the vocals are clean but shouted vocals blast at you towards the end.‘Dark’ includes more electronic elements than the previous songs, but it continues to be just as emotional. ‘The Basement’ brings along grand arrangements that are easy to get lost in. Rock singer KAMI KEHOE supports CATCH YOUR BREATH on their energy-loaded ‘[Gen]inside’, before ‘Hollow Dreams’ grants the album a smooth and soft closing.‘Not Broken Enough’ marks a new era for CATCH YOUR BREATH. These eleven songs cut deep with lyrics we all can relate to, whether we like it or not. Brilliant arrangements take you back and forth between brutal honesty and soft vulnerability. Enjoy this brilliant new piece of metalcore music by CATCH YOUR BREATH. ‘Not Broken Enough’ is out now!01. Contaminated02. Red Alert03. Blood Money04. Carnivore05. Control06. Rewind07. Lost08. Dark09. The Basement10. [Gen]inside (featuring Kami Kehoe)11. Hollow DreamsJosh Mowery – VocalsTeddy Herrera – GuitarCianan Madigan – BassOnell Hernandez – DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10