CD Review: Zebrahead - O

Artist: ZebraheadTitle: OGenre: RockRelease Date: 12th August 2026Label: MFZB RecordsZEBRAHEAD is an American Rock band, formed in 1996. The band is notorious for their dynamic shows and stubbornness - or persistence in the music industry. ZEBRAHEAD have never relied on big labels or fame. Their focus always lied in the music and their fans. So even after thirty years of making music, these guys are up close to their fans, making music in medium-sized venues, where they get everyone to go along, have a good time, leaving soaked in sweat and with a smile on their face.Throughout the years, ZEBRAHEAD encountered only a few line-up changes: Guitarist Greg Bergdorff departed in 2013, when Dan Palmer stepped in. Then founding member, singer and guitar player Justin Mauriello departed in 2005, before Matty Lewis joined the band in 2006, before he left in 2021, announcing Adrian Estrella as replacement. So far ZEBRAHEAD has released thirteen full length studio albums - with the last one in 2019. Out of all these thirteen albums, the first five were with the founding member Justin Mauriello and the latter eight with Matty Lewis on vocals. So far, there is no album since Adrian Estrella joined the band in 2021, yet!But there are EPs that are counting down to the beginning of something big. ‘III’ was released the year ADRIAN ESTRELLA joined. ‘II’ came out in 2023, ‘I’ came out in 2024, and now we are down to ‘O’. This brand-new EP comes with six songs, that are stronger and heavier than before. The first song ‘Burn Burn Burn’ presents you with a strong opening, causing your muscles to twitch right away. It gets clear right away that it will be impossible to sit still while listening. ‘A Perfect Life is Such a Bore’ continues strong and powerful, with lyrics that combine humour with sincerity.‘I Know What U Did Last Summer’ surprises with its opening part and its general style. It is safe to say, that this is definitely the song that stands out. ‘Smoke Signals From My Couch’ keep pushing you further with its thriving arrangements and wits. ‘Happy Endings at the Movies’ comes with an absolutely catchy chorus that will definitely get stuck in your head. ‘I Don’t Know How to Put This (But I’m Kinda a Big Deal)’ closes the EP and therefore this countdown strong, with lyrics that might intrigue you a bit.So, this is it. ‘O’ is the final piece of these conceptual EPs and countdown. This new release is strongly showing off their skills, vocally, and musically. All of which make it impossible to sit still during these songs. ZEBRAHEAD has yet again awarded us with a bunch of energy-loaded and powerful songs. Now, while you listen to these brand-new songs on repeat, it is time to get ready for their upcoming tour this fall and winter.01. Burn Burn Burn02. A Perfect Life is Such a Bore03. I Know What U Did Last Summer04. Smoke Signals From My Couch05. Happy Endings at the Movies06. I Don’t Know How to Put This (But I’m Kinda a Big Deal)Ben Osmundson - BassAli Tabatabaee - Vocals / RapAdrian Estrella - Vocals / GuitarEd Uhdus - DrumsDan Palmer - GuitarMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10